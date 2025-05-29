NASCAR reduces Chris Buescher penalty after RFK Racing appeal

RFK Racing has found partial relief after appealing the penalty handed to Chris Buescher following the Kansas race.

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing Ford
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing Ford
© NASCAR Media

NASCAR has reduced the extent of the penalty issued to Chris Buescher at Kansas after an appeal from his team RFK Racing.

NASCAR initially docked Buescher 60 points after RFK Racing was found to have exceeded the maximum reinforcement allowed on the front bumper cover during the 12th round of the 2025 season. The Ford team was also fined $75,000, and crew chief Scott Graves received a two-race suspension.

On May 19, RFK Racing formally appealed the penalty. The National Motorsports Appeal Panel has now issued its decision.

The panel upheld NASCAR’s finding that RFK violated Section 14.5.4 of the rulebook, which pertains to the front bumper cover. However, it ruled that RFK did not violate Section 14.1.2, which governs the exhaust cover panel.

As a result, Buescher’s penalty has been reduced: both the driver and team point deductions have been cut from 60 to 30. This revision moves Buescher up to 16th in the championship standings, just six points below the playoff cutline.

All other aspects of the original penalty remain unchanged. RFK Racing must still pay the $75,000 fine, and both Buescher and the team lose five playoff points. Crew chief Scott Graves has already served his two-race suspension.

NASCAR issued a statement following the panel's ruling: “The panel concluded that NASCAR met its burden of proof regarding the reinforcement of the front bumper cover but did not meet it regarding the trimming of the exhaust panel cover.

The rule book regarding the exhaust panel trimming lacked specificity on the amount trimmed or not trimmed. Accordingly, the panel reduced the owner and driver points penalty from 60 to 30 points.”

The three-member panel consisted of Tom DeLoach, Cary Tharrington, and Kevin Whitaker.

