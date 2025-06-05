NASCAR set for F1-style podium celebration after Mexico Cup race

NASCAR will honour the top three finishers of the Mexico round with a Formula 1-style podium ceremony.

Unlike other major championships, NASCAR typically restricts post-race festivities to the winning driver in victory lane, with no formal recognition for second or third place.

However, for the first points-paying Cup Series race outside the United States since 1958, scheduled for 15 June at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, NASCAR has announced a one-off shift in protocol.

Organisers have confirmed that the top three finishers in both the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series will be invited onto a podium for a ceremonial celebration.

“For this historic weekend, it felt appropriate to recognize the heritage of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and give a nod to the traditional international motorsports celebrations,” NASCAR stated to NBC Sports.

“There are currently no plans for podium-style celebrations following the Mexico City event.”

This is not the first time NASCAR has experimented with a podium format. Between 2022 and 2024, the Clash exhibition races at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum featured podium presentations for the top three finishers — a tribute to the 1984 Summer Olympics held at the venue. NASCAR awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals as part of the ceremony.

So far in 2025, Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) and Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) share the most top-three finishes in the Cup Series with six apiece.