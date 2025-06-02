NASCAR in talks to increase engine power before end of 2025 season

NASCAR could increase the maximum power produced by Cup Series cars from 670bhp to 750bhp on short tracks as early as this season.

The proposal is in response to complaints about the relative lack of action on short ovals this year, with drivers often asking for more power to move up the pack.

Multiple NASCAR executives have confirmed that discussions are already underway with engine manufacturers to assess the viability of implementing the change.

“It’s on the table. We are working closely with all the stakeholders in the industry and the collaboration has been better than ever in our sport on all topics,” NASCAR senior VP of competition Elton Sawyer told SiriusXM.

“This particular one, [we] had a team owner council meeting last week, came up and we discussed that. Working closely, I know John Probst [senior VP of innovation and racing development] had a conversation with our engine builders to see what we could do, how that would look and what changes would need to be made.”

Sawyer’s comments were echoed by NASCAR’s managing director of communications Mike Forde, who explained that the governing body itself initiated the push to re-evaluate the short-track rules package.

“It was something we proactively brought up to have a further discussion of improving the short-track package,” said Forde on the Hauler Talk podcast.

“Obviously the drivers all embraced that topic and requested more and more horsepower. So we said, ‘You got it. We’ll look into it.’

“We are working with engine builders on that, and we’ll see if this is something that’s put into place this season.”

NASCAR has been gradually reducing engine power over the last decade or so. Cup Series cars used to churn out 900bhp in 2014, before the output was reduced to 750bhp in 2015 and just 550bhp in a controversial change in 2019.

The power was bumped back up to 675bhp with the introduction of the Next Gen car in 2022.

It is believed that current engines can easily put out 800bhp.