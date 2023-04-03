2023 NASCAR Food City Dirt Race at Bristol: Full Weekend Schedule

The short track swing began today at Richmond where Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing flexed their muscle. In the end it was Kyle Larson that went to victory lane, punching his playoff ticket with the win. Larson certainly knows how to get around on the dirt, which is where NASCAR continues next weekend on Easter Sunday.

Bristol will put on an excellent show under the lights as drivers prepare to do battle on the bull ring covered in dirt. Kyle Busch won the race last year, taking advantage of the leaders (Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick) tangling on the final lap. It was the lone win of the season for Busch, and his last with the JGR organization. He will aim for a repeat while Briscoe and Reddick will be seeking redemption.

Christopher Bell is another driver to watch next Sunday. The JGR ace also is a wizard racing on the dirt, and has been running very well all season long but has yet to secure a win. He will try to change that at Bristol, but the competition will be fierce across the board. Joey Logano won the first Bristol dirt race in 2021 and finished 3rd last year.

Qualifying for this event will consist of four heat races, which will set the field for the main event on Sunday night. Teams and drivers will have one practice session on Friday ahead of qualifying on Saturday. The race will still have three stages for a total of 475 laps.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Friday April 7

6:35 pm - Practice

Saturday April 8

6:00 pm - Qualifying (Heat Races)

Sunday April 9

7:00 pm - Race