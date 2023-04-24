2023 NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway: Full Weekend Race Schedule

Teams and drivers can now exhale with another wild race at Talladega in the books. Kyle Busch avoided disaster on Sunday and found himself in the right place at the right time, capturing his second win of the season. Busch led just three of the 188 laps in the race, but they were the most important ones. With ten races down, the series heads east for one final race to close out a busy month of April.

Drivers dealt with the challenges at Talladega, but now they face a new type of opponent. Dover Motor Speedway has hosted more than 100 Cup races dating all the way back to the first event in 1969, which was won by Richard Petty. Taking on the Monster Mile is no easy feat, and every driver will have to deal with adversity of some sort next Sunday.

The veterans will have a small advantage going into this event, but there are no guarantees. Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Martin Truex Jr all have three wins at the speedway, and Chase Elliott has two victories on the 1-mile oval. He is the defending race winner, and Hendrick Motorsports has won four of the last seven races at Dover.

Another veteran to keep an eye on next weekend is Denny Hamlin. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won at Dover in 2020 and has four career poles at the track. His teammate Truex is the only other driver with multiple poles at the speedway. Harvick has the most starts (42), laps led (1,666), and top-tens (23) at Dover, and has finished inside the top-ten in the last eight Dover races.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Saturday April 29

10:35 am - Practice and Qualifying

Sunday April 30

2:00 pm - Race