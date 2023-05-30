2023 Charlotte Motor Speedway Coca-Cola 600 Driver Ratings

Ryan Blaney: 10

Finally, the 59-race winless streak is over after a monster Coca-Cola 600 victory.

William Byron: 9

A great day for Byron, who started on pole, led 91 laps, won the first stage, and finished 2nd.

Martin Truex Jr: 9

Truex continues his strong run of momentum with a 3rd place result.

Bubba Wallace: 9

Another impressive top-five run for Wallace, who seems to be gaining confidence.

Tyler Reddick: 9

Reddick was one of the strongest cars in this race, and he absolutely deserved his top-five finish.

Kyle Busch: 7

Another wild roller coaster for Busch, who was involved in two accidents but managed to rebound to finish 6th.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr: 7

He continues to produce solid results as his career year continues.

Chris Buescher: 7

Buescher won Stage 2 and was running up front and held on for another top-ten finish.

Austin Dillon: 7

A surprise result for Dillon, who was never really in the picture in this race.

Zane Smith: 8

A top-ten finish feels like a win for the rookie.

Kevin Harvick: 7

Harvick was running up front for most of the race, but a late spin ended his hopes of winning his final 600.

Alex Bowman: 6

It was his first race back after missing six weeks, but just another mediocre performance for the vanilla driver.

Ryan Preece: 6

A decent day for Preece, who needs to start collecting some solid results.

AJ Allmendinger: 6

Allmendinger was involved in a crash late in the race but still managed a top-15 finish.

Justin Haley: 6

Finished just behind his veteran teammate, but had a quiet night.

Brad Keselowski: 6

What started out as a strong day quickly went south for Keselowski, who had to pit for a loose wheel, then crashed later on.

Chase Briscoe: 5

Briscoe was out to lunch, compared to his Stewart Haas Racing teammates.

Joey Logano: 5

Logano was never in contention, but also got collected in the final accident when Kyle Larson spun.

Ross Chastain: 5

Neither Trackhouse Racing driver looked the same after the rain delay.

Daniel Suarez: 5

See above

Christopher Bell: 5

It was a rough evening for Bell, who was penalized during the rain delay, then spun on his own later in the race.

Aric Almirola: 4

The highlight of his night was shoving Bubba Wallace on pit lane...

Ty Gibbs: 7

Gibbs was running inside the top-ten for most of the race but was collected in a crash later on and ended up 26th, which was not reflective of his performance on Monday.

Kyle Larson: 6

Larson was up near the front and was in contention for the win until he spun on his own in the closing laps.

Chase Elliott: 2

Not his best day, after retaliating against Denny Hamlin after the two made contact.

Denny Hamlin: 5

Hamlin was leading laps and running well until he and Chase got together.

Jimmie Johnson: 1

It was a brutal night for Johnson and the Legacy Motor Club organization. Johnson spun early in the race, got taken out by teammate Noah Gragson, and all three team cars were in the garage at one point in the race.