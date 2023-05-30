NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Playoff positions are beginning to fill up as the second half of the regular season gets underway. Another spot was secured today when Ryan Blaney snapped his 59-race winless streak by winning the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. The win vaulted Blaney into 4th place, as he has the most points this season among the drivers with one victory.

William Byron continues to lead the way with his three race wins. He finished runner-up in the race today, earning plenty of stage points along the way to further help him once the playoffs begin. Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson remain second and third by virtue of their two race victories. There are now ten drivers that have won a race this season.

Among those that still have not won yet this year, Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick have clear separation between them and the rest of the contenders. Sittings 44 points behind Harvick is Brad Keselowski, and his teammate Chris Buescher is just behind him. Bubba Wallace currently occupies the 15th spot as he recorded his third straight top-five finish today at Charlotte.

Alex Bowman holds on to the 16th and final playoff spot, as he made his return to the cockpit today after missing the last six weeks as he recovered from injury. NASCAR has granted him a waiver, but he and teammate Chase Elliott with both still have to win a race to make the playoffs this year.