2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Wins Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Full Race Results
Full race results from the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, won by Ryan Blaney.
|2023 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|9
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|12
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|13
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|14
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|17
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|19
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|21
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|22
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|25
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|26
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|27
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|29
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|30
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|32
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|33
|Todd Gilliland
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|34
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|36
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney has been in quite the slump over the last year or two, but even after all of the rain delays at Charlotte, it was worth the wait. Blaney snapped his 59-race winless streak on one of the biggest stages in NASCAR. This wasn't just another win for the Team Penske driver, it was the Coca-Cola 600, one of the crown jewel events on the schedule. Blaney led 163 of the 400 laps on Monday, including the last one.
"I might shed a tear," Blaney said. "This has been a cool weekend. Obviously Memorial Day weekend means a lot, growing up here watching dad run this race for a long time. It's so cool just to be a part of it, let alone win it. I know we had the car to do it, but restarts can be crazy. You start to get to feel like you can't win anymore when you don't win in a while. It kind of gets hard. So, just super thankful to the No. 12 guys for believing in me."
William Byron started on pole, led 91 laps and won the opening stage, but didn't have enough on the final restart to get back into the lead. Martin Truex Jr had a solid race and came home in 3rd with fellow Toyota drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick earning top-five finishes. The rest of the top-ten went to Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chris Buescher, Austin Dillon, and Zane Smith. Kevin Harvick was running up front for much of the day but a late spin ended his hopes of winning in his last Coca-Cola 600. Alex Bowman, who returned after missing the last six weeks due to injury, finished just behind him in 12th place.
The race itself felt like three different races. As the only event on the calendar with four stages, the rain was interrupted by rain throughout the day, after already being postponed from last night. Avoiding the rain was only part of the journey for Blaney, as there was plenty of carnage along the way that collected multiple championship contenders. The biggest moment came near the halfway point when Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott got together.
Both drivers were frustrated with one another for contact on the previous lap, but after Hamlin put Elliott in the wall, Chase retaliated by turning into the right-rear of Hamlin, who crash hard into the outside wall, head-first. It was a dangerous decision by the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who Hamlin says should be suspended.
That wasn't the only aggressive move made on Monday, as Aric Almirola shoved Wallace on pit lane during the first rain delay. Almirola said that Bubba gave him the middle finger on the track, then began cussing him out when they got out of their cars. Several other drivers fell out of contention after Kyle Larson spun at the front of the field in the final stage of the race.
It was a sensational Memorial Day Weekend for Roger Penske. The Captain won his 19th Indianapolis 500 yesterday when Josef Newgarden finally broke through for his first win in his 12th attempt. Today, Penske won their third Coca-Cola 600, but this is the first time that the organization has won both events in the same year.
Previous Charlotte Coca-Cola 600 winners
2022: Denny Hamlin
2021: Kyle Larson
2020: Brad Keselowski
2019: Martin Truex Jr
2018: Kyle Busch
2017: Austin Dillon
2016: Martin Truex Jr
2015: Carl Edwards
2014: Jimmie Johnson
2013: Kevin Harvick
2012: Kasey Kahne
2011: Kevin Harvick
2010: Kurt Busch
2009: David Reutimann
2008: Kasey Kahne
2007: Casey Mears
2006: Kasey Kahne
2005: Jimmie Johnson
2004: Jimmie Johnson
2003: Jimmie Johnson
2002: Mark Martin
2001: Jeff Burton
2000: Matt Kenseth