2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Full Race Results

2023 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 2 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 6 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 7 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 8 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 9 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 10 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 11 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 12 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 14 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 15 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 16 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 17 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 19 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 20 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 21 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 22 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 24 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 25 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 26 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 27 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 32 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 33 Todd Gilliland Rick Ware Racing Ford 34 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 36 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 37 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney has been in quite the slump over the last year or two, but even after all of the rain delays at Charlotte, it was worth the wait. Blaney snapped his 59-race winless streak on one of the biggest stages in NASCAR. This wasn't just another win for the Team Penske driver, it was the Coca-Cola 600, one of the crown jewel events on the schedule. Blaney led 163 of the 400 laps on Monday, including the last one.

"I might shed a tear," Blaney said. "This has been a cool weekend. Obviously Memorial Day weekend means a lot, growing up here watching dad run this race for a long time. It's so cool just to be a part of it, let alone win it. I know we had the car to do it, but restarts can be crazy. You start to get to feel like you can't win anymore when you don't win in a while. It kind of gets hard. So, just super thankful to the No. 12 guys for believing in me."

William Byron started on pole, led 91 laps and won the opening stage, but didn't have enough on the final restart to get back into the lead. Martin Truex Jr had a solid race and came home in 3rd with fellow Toyota drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick earning top-five finishes. The rest of the top-ten went to Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chris Buescher, Austin Dillon, and Zane Smith. Kevin Harvick was running up front for much of the day but a late spin ended his hopes of winning in his last Coca-Cola 600. Alex Bowman, who returned after missing the last six weeks due to injury, finished just behind him in 12th place.

The race itself felt like three different races. As the only event on the calendar with four stages, the rain was interrupted by rain throughout the day, after already being postponed from last night. Avoiding the rain was only part of the journey for Blaney, as there was plenty of carnage along the way that collected multiple championship contenders. The biggest moment came near the halfway point when Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott got together.

Both drivers were frustrated with one another for contact on the previous lap, but after Hamlin put Elliott in the wall, Chase retaliated by turning into the right-rear of Hamlin, who crash hard into the outside wall, head-first. It was a dangerous decision by the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who Hamlin says should be suspended.

That wasn't the only aggressive move made on Monday, as Aric Almirola shoved Wallace on pit lane during the first rain delay. Almirola said that Bubba gave him the middle finger on the track, then began cussing him out when they got out of their cars. Several other drivers fell out of contention after Kyle Larson spun at the front of the field in the final stage of the race.

It was a sensational Memorial Day Weekend for Roger Penske. The Captain won his 19th Indianapolis 500 yesterday when Josef Newgarden finally broke through for his first win in his 12th attempt. Today, Penske won their third Coca-Cola 600, but this is the first time that the organization has won both events in the same year.

