NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Qualifying at Charlotte Rained Out - Full Starting Lineup

NASCAR: Rain Cancels Qualifying for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte - Full Starting Lineup
William Byron will start from pole position in the Coca-Cola 600 tomorrow night as qualifying was rained out on Saturday.
|2023 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|3
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|9
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|12
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|13
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|14
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|16
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|18
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|21
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|22
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|23
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|24
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|27
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|29
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|30
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|31
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|Todd Gilliland
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
Rain in the Charlotte area has canceled Cup qualifying for the longest race of the year, the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night. There are more showers in the forecast, but the green flag for the race on Sunday is set for 6 PM ET. The starting lineup for the race has been set per the NASCAR rule book. William Byron will start on pole with Kevin Harvick joining him on the front row.
Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin will roll off from Row 2 just ahead of Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott. The rest of the top-ten starters are Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Row 11 features Chris Buescher and Kyle Larson, who dominated the All-Star Race last weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Larson's teammate Alex Bowman is returning to competition this weekend, after missing the last six weeks due to injury.
The Coca-Cola 600 is a crown jewel event, and one that every driver dreams of winning. Several former winners will be itching for another taste of victory tomorrow night, but there are plenty of others that are hungry to get their first taste of success. Busch, Keselowski, Larson, and Hamlin have each won this iconic event in the last five years. Harvick and Martin Truex Jr each have two Coca-Cola 600 wins, but another familiar face will be back behind the wheel on Sunday.
Jimmie Johnson is a four-time Coca-Cola 600 winner. Although his last victory came nearly a decade ago, Johnson has always run well at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The co-owner and driver of Legacy Motor Club will try to capture his fifth victory tomorrow night, which would tie him with Darrell Waltrip for the most all-time.
Previous Charlotte Coca-Cola 600 winners
2022: Denny Hamlin
2021: Kyle Larson
2020: Brad Keselowski
2019: Martin Truex Jr
2018: Kyle Busch
2017: Austin Dillon
2016: Martin Truex Jr
2015: Carl Edwards
2014: Jimmie Johnson
2013: Kevin Harvick
2012: Kasey Kahne
2011: Kevin Harvick
2010: Kurt Busch
2009: David Reutimann
2008: Kasey Kahne
2007: Casey Mears
2006: Kasey Kahne
2005: Jimmie Johnson
2004: Jimmie Johnson
2003: Jimmie Johnson
2002: Mark Martin
2001: Jeff Burton
2000: Matt Kenseth