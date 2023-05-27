NASCAR: Rain Cancels Qualifying for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte - Full Starting Lineup

27 May 2023
NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Qualifying at Charlotte Rained Out - Full Starting Lineup

William Byron will start from pole position in the Coca-Cola 600 tomorrow night as qualifying was rained out on Saturday.

2023 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
3Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
4Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
5Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
6Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
7Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
8Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
9Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
10Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
11Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
12Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
13Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
14Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
15Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
16Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
17Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
18Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
19Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
20Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
21Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
22Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
23Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
24Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
25Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
26Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
27AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
28Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
29Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord
30Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
31Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
32Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
33Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
34BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
35Todd GillilandRick Ware RacingFord
36JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
37Jimmie JohnsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet

Rain in the Charlotte area has canceled Cup qualifying for the longest race of the year, the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night. There are more showers in the forecast, but the green flag for the race on Sunday is set for 6 PM ET. The starting lineup for the race has been set per the NASCAR rule book. William Byron will start on pole with Kevin Harvick joining him on the front row.

Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin will roll off from Row 2 just ahead of Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott. The rest of the top-ten starters are Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Row 11 features Chris Buescher and Kyle Larson, who dominated the All-Star Race last weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Larson's teammate Alex Bowman is returning to competition this weekend, after missing the last six weeks due to injury.

The Coca-Cola 600 is a crown jewel event, and one that every driver dreams of winning. Several former winners will be itching for another taste of victory tomorrow night, but there are plenty of others that are hungry to get their first taste of success. Busch, Keselowski, Larson, and Hamlin have each won this iconic event in the last five years.  Harvick and Martin Truex Jr each have two Coca-Cola 600 wins, but another familiar face will be back behind the wheel on Sunday.

Jimmie Johnson is a four-time Coca-Cola 600 winner. Although his last victory came nearly a decade ago, Johnson has always run well at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The co-owner and driver of Legacy Motor Club will try to capture his fifth victory tomorrow night, which would tie him with Darrell Waltrip for the most all-time.

Previous Charlotte Coca-Cola 600 winners

2022: Denny Hamlin

2021: Kyle Larson

2020: Brad Keselowski

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Kyle Busch

2017: Austin Dillon

2016: Martin Truex Jr

2015: Carl Edwards

2014: Jimmie Johnson

2013: Kevin Harvick

2012: Kasey Kahne

2011: Kevin Harvick

2010: Kurt Busch

2009: David Reutimann

2008: Kasey Kahne

2007: Casey Mears

2006: Kasey Kahne

2005: Jimmie Johnson

2004: Jimmie Johnson

2003: Jimmie Johnson

2002: Mark Martin

2001: Jeff Burton

2000: Matt Kenseth