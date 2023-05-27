NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Qualifying at Charlotte Rained Out - Full Starting Lineup

2023 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 3 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 4 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 8 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 9 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 11 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 12 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 14 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 15 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 16 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 18 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 21 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 22 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 23 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 24 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 27 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 29 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 34 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Todd Gilliland Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 37 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Rain in the Charlotte area has canceled Cup qualifying for the longest race of the year, the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night. There are more showers in the forecast, but the green flag for the race on Sunday is set for 6 PM ET. The starting lineup for the race has been set per the NASCAR rule book. William Byron will start on pole with Kevin Harvick joining him on the front row.

Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin will roll off from Row 2 just ahead of Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott. The rest of the top-ten starters are Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Row 11 features Chris Buescher and Kyle Larson, who dominated the All-Star Race last weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Larson's teammate Alex Bowman is returning to competition this weekend, after missing the last six weeks due to injury.

The Coca-Cola 600 is a crown jewel event, and one that every driver dreams of winning. Several former winners will be itching for another taste of victory tomorrow night, but there are plenty of others that are hungry to get their first taste of success. Busch, Keselowski, Larson, and Hamlin have each won this iconic event in the last five years. Harvick and Martin Truex Jr each have two Coca-Cola 600 wins, but another familiar face will be back behind the wheel on Sunday.

Jimmie Johnson is a four-time Coca-Cola 600 winner. Although his last victory came nearly a decade ago, Johnson has always run well at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The co-owner and driver of Legacy Motor Club will try to capture his fifth victory tomorrow night, which would tie him with Darrell Waltrip for the most all-time.

Previous Charlotte Coca-Cola 600 winners

2022: Denny Hamlin

2021: Kyle Larson

2020: Brad Keselowski

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Kyle Busch

2017: Austin Dillon

2016: Martin Truex Jr

2015: Carl Edwards

2014: Jimmie Johnson

2013: Kevin Harvick

2012: Kasey Kahne

2011: Kevin Harvick

2010: Kurt Busch

2009: David Reutimann

2008: Kasey Kahne

2007: Casey Mears

2006: Kasey Kahne

2005: Jimmie Johnson

2004: Jimmie Johnson

2003: Jimmie Johnson

2002: Mark Martin

2001: Jeff Burton

2000: Matt Kenseth