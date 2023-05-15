2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro: Full Weekend Race Schedule

Throwback weekend at Darlington was a success, in what was a bittersweet day for Hendrick Motorsports as William Byron went to victory lane for the third time this season. Byron scored the win and Chase Elliott finished 3rd but it was Kyle Larson who once again saw a potential victory go out the window after a crash with Ross Chastain as the two battled for the win with five laps remaining.

There are a lot of drivers that have been angered over the last couple of weeks, and some of that frustration and animosity may reach the surface next weekend in a race where points do not matter. The halfway point of the season is still a few weeks away, but the All-Star Race is the next event on the 2023 calendar. The event itself may be the main focus, but the location has been the talk of the town for months.

For the first time since 1996, NASCAR is heading back to North Wilkesboro Speedway. The iconic North Carolina short track has hosted 93 Cup races before it was closed. The track was reopened in 2010 and received a major facelift after the announcement was made that NASCAR would be coming back.

The three-day event begins with practice on Friday, before a unique qualifying format (pit crew challenge) will commence. Two heat races on Saturday will set the table for the Open Race on Sunday, which will be followed by the main event - the 2023 All-Star Race. Ryan Blaney won the event last year when it was held at Texas Motor Speedway.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Friday May 19

4:00 pm - Practice

5:45 pm - Qualifying (Pit Crew Challenge)

Saturday May 20

7:35 pm - Heat Race 1

8:15 pm - Heat Race 2

Sunday May 21

5:30 pm - Open Race

8:00 pm - All-Star Race