NASCAR at Phoenix: Joey Logano, Team Penske Win Race and 2022 Cup Series Championship

Chad Smith's picture
7 Nov 2022
NASCAR 2022 Phoenix Championship Weekend – Full Race Results

Full race results from Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway where Joey Logano won his second Cup Series Title.

2022 Phoenix Championship - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
2Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
3Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
4Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
5Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
6William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
7Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
9Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
10Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
11Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
12AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
13Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
14Erik JonesPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
15Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
16Cole CusterStewart Haas RacingFord
17Daniel Hemric23XI RacingToyota
18Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
19Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
20Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
21Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
22Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
23Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
24Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
25Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
26Ty DillonPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
27Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
28Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
29Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
30Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
31BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsFord
32Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
33Garrett SmithleyRick Ware RacingFord
34Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
35Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
36Landon CassillSpire MotorsportsChevrolet

It was a flawless weekend for Logano and Team Penske as they collected their second major championship of the year today at Phoenix Raceway. Logano and crew chief Paul Wolfe had nearly three weeks to prepare for this race, and it certainly showed today. Their execution was perfect, as they qualified on pole, led the most laps, and won the race. This is the first time in the history of Roger Penske's organization that they have won both the IndyCar and NASCAR Cup championships in the same year.

This is the second championship for Logano, who collected his fourth race win of the season and the 31st of his career. "It’s all about championships," Logano said. "That’s what it’s all about, and we worked so hard the last couple weeks trying to put ourselves in position. And everything that happened in 2020, I knew we just wanted to have a solid run and do this today. It’s such a big deal to win these championships!"

Logano had a little bit of insurance, if he needed it. Ross Chastain was running in 3rd place in the closing laps, running the fastest times of the race. Joey's teammate Ryan Blaney was sticking behind him in 2nd, ready to make things difficult if Chastain was able to close up to them. That never came to fruition, but Blaney was a bridesmaid once again, going winless this year. After helping one teammate win the Daytona 500 to start the season, he helped the other to win the title in the season finale.

Stewart Haas Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five in the race. Harvick, a nine-time winner at Phoenix, broke a record for the most consecutive top-ten finishes at a race track with his 19th straight top-ten here today.

William Byron and Kyle Larson finished inside the top-ten for Hendrick Motorsports, while the other three spots went to Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell. Busch was making his final start with the team as he will head to Richard Childress Racing next year, and Bell came up short in his bid to win the championship, due in large part to a problem on pit road during his final stop of the race.

Chase Elliott fell out of contention halfway through the race when he was spun on a restart by Chastain. The team did a sensational job of repairing his car, but he went multiple laps down and was unable to climb out of that hole, finishing 28th in the race.

Previous Phoenix winners

2022 - Chase Briscoe

2021 - Kyle Larson

2021 - Martin Truex Jr

2020 - Chase Elliott

2020 - Joey Logano

2019 - Denny Hamlin

2019 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Kevin Harvick

2017 - Matt Kenseth

2017 - Ryan Newman

2016 - Joey Logano

2016 - Kevin Harvick

2015 - Dale Earnhardt Jr

2015 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Kevin Harvick

2013 - Kevin Harvick

2013 - Carl Edwards

2012 - Kevin Harvick

2012 - Denny Hamlin

 