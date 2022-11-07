NASCAR 2022 Phoenix Championship Weekend – Full Race Results

2022 Phoenix Championship - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 3 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 4 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 6 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 12 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 13 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 14 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 16 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 17 Daniel Hemric 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 20 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 21 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 22 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 24 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 31 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 33 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing Ford 34 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 36 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

It was a flawless weekend for Logano and Team Penske as they collected their second major championship of the year today at Phoenix Raceway. Logano and crew chief Paul Wolfe had nearly three weeks to prepare for this race, and it certainly showed today. Their execution was perfect, as they qualified on pole, led the most laps, and won the race. This is the first time in the history of Roger Penske's organization that they have won both the IndyCar and NASCAR Cup championships in the same year.

This is the second championship for Logano, who collected his fourth race win of the season and the 31st of his career. "It’s all about championships," Logano said. "That’s what it’s all about, and we worked so hard the last couple weeks trying to put ourselves in position. And everything that happened in 2020, I knew we just wanted to have a solid run and do this today. It’s such a big deal to win these championships!"

Logano had a little bit of insurance, if he needed it. Ross Chastain was running in 3rd place in the closing laps, running the fastest times of the race. Joey's teammate Ryan Blaney was sticking behind him in 2nd, ready to make things difficult if Chastain was able to close up to them. That never came to fruition, but Blaney was a bridesmaid once again, going winless this year. After helping one teammate win the Daytona 500 to start the season, he helped the other to win the title in the season finale.

Stewart Haas Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five in the race. Harvick, a nine-time winner at Phoenix, broke a record for the most consecutive top-ten finishes at a race track with his 19th straight top-ten here today.

William Byron and Kyle Larson finished inside the top-ten for Hendrick Motorsports, while the other three spots went to Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell. Busch was making his final start with the team as he will head to Richard Childress Racing next year, and Bell came up short in his bid to win the championship, due in large part to a problem on pit road during his final stop of the race.

Chase Elliott fell out of contention halfway through the race when he was spun on a restart by Chastain. The team did a sensational job of repairing his car, but he went multiple laps down and was unable to climb out of that hole, finishing 28th in the race.

Previous Phoenix winners

2022 - Chase Briscoe

2021 - Kyle Larson

2021 - Martin Truex Jr

2020 - Chase Elliott

2020 - Joey Logano

2019 - Denny Hamlin

2019 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Kevin Harvick

2017 - Matt Kenseth

2017 - Ryan Newman

2016 - Joey Logano

2016 - Kevin Harvick

2015 - Dale Earnhardt Jr

2015 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Kevin Harvick

2013 - Kevin Harvick

2013 - Carl Edwards

2012 - Kevin Harvick

2012 - Denny Hamlin