NASCAR 2022 Phoenix Championship Weekend – Full Race Results

NASCAR at Phoenix: Joey Logano, Team Penske Win Race and 2022 Cup Series Championship
Full race results from Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway where Joey Logano won his second Cup Series Title.
|2022 Phoenix Championship - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|6
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|11
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|12
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|16
|Cole Custer
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|17
|Daniel Hemric
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|18
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|20
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|21
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|23
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|26
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|29
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|30
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|31
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Ford
|32
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|33
|Garrett Smithley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|34
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|36
|Landon Cassill
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
It was a flawless weekend for Logano and Team Penske as they collected their second major championship of the year today at Phoenix Raceway. Logano and crew chief Paul Wolfe had nearly three weeks to prepare for this race, and it certainly showed today. Their execution was perfect, as they qualified on pole, led the most laps, and won the race. This is the first time in the history of Roger Penske's organization that they have won both the IndyCar and NASCAR Cup championships in the same year.
This is the second championship for Logano, who collected his fourth race win of the season and the 31st of his career. "It’s all about championships," Logano said. "That’s what it’s all about, and we worked so hard the last couple weeks trying to put ourselves in position. And everything that happened in 2020, I knew we just wanted to have a solid run and do this today. It’s such a big deal to win these championships!"
Logano had a little bit of insurance, if he needed it. Ross Chastain was running in 3rd place in the closing laps, running the fastest times of the race. Joey's teammate Ryan Blaney was sticking behind him in 2nd, ready to make things difficult if Chastain was able to close up to them. That never came to fruition, but Blaney was a bridesmaid once again, going winless this year. After helping one teammate win the Daytona 500 to start the season, he helped the other to win the title in the season finale.
Stewart Haas Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five in the race. Harvick, a nine-time winner at Phoenix, broke a record for the most consecutive top-ten finishes at a race track with his 19th straight top-ten here today.
William Byron and Kyle Larson finished inside the top-ten for Hendrick Motorsports, while the other three spots went to Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell. Busch was making his final start with the team as he will head to Richard Childress Racing next year, and Bell came up short in his bid to win the championship, due in large part to a problem on pit road during his final stop of the race.
Chase Elliott fell out of contention halfway through the race when he was spun on a restart by Chastain. The team did a sensational job of repairing his car, but he went multiple laps down and was unable to climb out of that hole, finishing 28th in the race.
Previous Phoenix winners
2022 - Chase Briscoe
2021 - Kyle Larson
2021 - Martin Truex Jr
2020 - Chase Elliott
2020 - Joey Logano
2019 - Denny Hamlin
2019 - Kyle Busch
2018 - Kyle Busch
2018 - Kevin Harvick
2017 - Matt Kenseth
2017 - Ryan Newman
2016 - Joey Logano
2016 - Kevin Harvick
2015 - Dale Earnhardt Jr
2015 - Kevin Harvick
2014 - Kevin Harvick
2014 - Kevin Harvick
2013 - Kevin Harvick
2013 - Carl Edwards
2012 - Kevin Harvick
2012 - Denny Hamlin