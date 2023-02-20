Ricky Stenhouse Jr Wins 2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 – Full Race Results

2023 Daytona 500 - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 2 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 3 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 5 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 7 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 8 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 9 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 10 Riley Herbst Rick Ware Racing Ford 11 Travis Pastrana 23XI Racing Toyota 12 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 13 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 14 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 15 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 20 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 21 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 22 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 23 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 24 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 25 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 26 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 27 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Conor Daly The Money Team Racing Chevrolet 30 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 32 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 33 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 34 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 36 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 37 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 38 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 39 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 40 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

After a disappointing end to a promising Daytona 500 race last year, Ricky Stenhouse Jr and JTG Daugherty Racing bounced back in a big way. Fresh off signing a new contract extension, and being reunited with veteran crew chief Mike Kelley, Stenhouse and the team experienced immortality today by winning the 65th edition of the Great American Race.

Stenhouse and Joey Logano were battling on the final lap when the caution flag came out. NASCAR officials reviewed the scoring and determined that the driver of the No. 47 Chevrolet was the winner of the race. It is the first Daytona 500 win by a single-car team since the Wood Brothers went to victory lane in 2011 with Trevor Bayne.

The majority of the race was relatively calm, with a few incidents taking out contenders like Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, and Erik Jones. Another late-race caution took out nearly a dozen cars, which included more big names like Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr, and Chase Briscoe.

Kyle Busch was three laps away from finally capturing the elusive Daytona 500 victory. He was leading the race when a spin by Daniel Suarez brought out the yellow flag and set up the overtime finish. Ironically, it was Suarez that crashed Busch from the lead in the Duel race earlier in the week.

The final caution flag during the white flag eliminated several contenders, who never had an opportunity to make their move. Time ran out, and this time, the luck was finally on Ricky's side. Another chapter in the Daytona 500 book has been written, and the rest of the field will now have to wait 365 days for another shot at glory.

The 212 laps and 530 miles made this the longest Daytona 500 in history. There were 53 lead changes among 21 drivers and eight total cautions in the event. Stenhouse ended his 199-race winless drought, and this is the first Cup win for JTG Daugherty since 2014 when AJ Allmendinger took them to victory lane at Watkins Glen.

Previous Daytona 500 winners

2022 – Austin Cindric

2021 – Michael McDowell

2020 – Denny Hamlin

2019 – Denny Hamlin

2018 – Austin Dillon

2017 – Kurt Busch

2016 – Denny Hamlin

2015 – Joey Logano

2014 – Dale Earnhardt Jr

2013 – Jimmie Johnson

2012 – Matt Kenseth

2011 – Trevor Bayne

2010 – Jamie McMurray

2009 – Matt Kenseth

2008 – Ryan Newman

2007 – Kevin Harvick

2006 – Jimmie Johnson

2005 – Jeff Gordon

2004 – Dale Earnhardt Jr

2003 – Michael Waltrip

2002 – Ward Burton

2001 – Michael Waltrip

2000 – Dale Jarrett

1999 – Jeff Gordon

1998 – Dale Earnhardt

1997 – Jeff Gordon

1996 – Dale Jarrett

1995 – Sterling Marlin

1994 – Sterling Marlin

1993 – Dale Jarrett

1992 – Davey Allison

1991 – Ernie Irvan

1990 – Derrike Cope

1989 – Darrell Waltrip

1988 – Bobby Allison

1987 – Bill Elliott

1986 – Geoffrey Bodine

1985 – Bill Elliott

1984 – Cale Yarborough

1983 – Cale Yarborough

1982 – Bobby Allison

1981 – Richard Petty

1980 – Buddy Baker

1979 – Richard Petty

1978 – Bobby Allison

1977 – Cale Yarborough

1976 – David Pearson

1975 – Benny Parsons

1974 – Richard Petty

1973 – Richard Petty

1972 – AJ Foyt

1971 – Richard Petty

1970 – Pete Hamilton

1969 – LeeRoy Yarbrough

1968 – Cale Yarborough

1967 – Mario Andretti

1966 – Richard Petty

1965 – Fred Lorenzen

1964 – Richard Petty

1963 – Tiny Lund

1962 – Fireball Roberts

1961 – Marvin Panch

1960 – Junior Johnson

1959 – Lee Petty