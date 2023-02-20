NASCAR: Ricky Stenhouse Jr Takes JTG Daugherty Racing to Victory Lane in Daytona 500

Chad Smith's picture
20 Feb 2023
Ricky Stenhouse Jr Wins 2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 – Full Race Results

Full race results from the 65th running of the Daytona 500, which was won by Ricky Stenhouse Jr and the single-car team of JTG Daugherty Racing.

2023 Daytona 500 - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
2Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
3Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
4Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
5Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
7Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
8Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
9Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
10Riley HerbstRick Ware RacingFord
11Travis Pastrana23XI RacingToyota
12Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
13Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord
14Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
15Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
16Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
17Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
18Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
19Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
20Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
21Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
22Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
23Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
24Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
25Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
26Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
27Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
28Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
29Conor DalyThe Money Team RacingChevrolet
30BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
31Jimmie JohnsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
32Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
33Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
34William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
35Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
36Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
37Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
38Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
39Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
40Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet

After a disappointing end to a promising Daytona 500 race last year, Ricky Stenhouse Jr and JTG Daugherty Racing bounced back in a big way. Fresh off signing a new contract extension, and being reunited with veteran crew chief Mike Kelley, Stenhouse and the team experienced immortality today by winning the 65th edition of the Great American Race.

Stenhouse and Joey Logano were battling on the final lap when the caution flag came out. NASCAR officials reviewed the scoring and determined that the driver of the No. 47 Chevrolet was the winner of the race. It is the first Daytona 500 win by a single-car team since the Wood Brothers went to victory lane in 2011 with Trevor Bayne.

The majority of the race was relatively calm, with a few incidents taking out contenders like Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, and Erik Jones. Another late-race caution took out nearly a dozen cars, which included more big names like Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr, and Chase Briscoe.

Kyle Busch was three laps away from finally capturing the elusive Daytona 500 victory. He was leading the race when a spin by Daniel Suarez brought out the yellow flag and set up the overtime finish. Ironically, it was Suarez that crashed Busch from the lead in the Duel race earlier in the week.

The final caution flag during the white flag eliminated several contenders, who never had an opportunity to make their move. Time ran out, and this time, the luck was finally on Ricky's side. Another chapter in the Daytona 500 book has been written, and the rest of the field will now have to wait 365 days for another shot at glory.

The 212 laps and 530 miles made this the longest Daytona 500 in history. There were 53 lead changes among 21 drivers and eight total cautions in the event. Stenhouse ended his 199-race winless drought, and this is the first Cup win for JTG Daugherty since 2014 when AJ Allmendinger took them to victory lane at Watkins Glen.

Previous Daytona 500 winners

2022  – Austin Cindric

2021  – Michael McDowell

2020  – Denny Hamlin

2019  – Denny Hamlin

2018  – Austin Dillon

2017  – Kurt Busch

2016  – Denny Hamlin

2015  – Joey Logano

2014  – Dale Earnhardt Jr

2013  – Jimmie Johnson

2012  – Matt Kenseth

2011  – Trevor Bayne

2010  – Jamie McMurray

2009  – Matt Kenseth

2008  – Ryan Newman

2007  – Kevin Harvick

2006  – Jimmie Johnson

2005  – Jeff Gordon

2004  – Dale Earnhardt Jr

2003  – Michael Waltrip

2002  – Ward Burton

2001  – Michael Waltrip

2000  – Dale Jarrett

1999  – Jeff Gordon

1998  – Dale Earnhardt

1997  – Jeff Gordon

1996  – Dale Jarrett

1995  – Sterling Marlin

1994  – Sterling Marlin

1993  – Dale Jarrett

1992  – Davey Allison

1991  – Ernie Irvan

1990  – Derrike Cope

1989  – Darrell Waltrip

1988  – Bobby Allison

1987  – Bill Elliott

1986  – Geoffrey Bodine

1985  – Bill Elliott

1984  – Cale Yarborough

1983  – Cale Yarborough

1982  – Bobby Allison

1981  – Richard Petty

1980  – Buddy Baker

1979  – Richard Petty

1978  – Bobby Allison

1977  – Cale Yarborough

1976  – David Pearson

1975  – Benny Parsons

1974  – Richard Petty

1973  – Richard Petty

1972  – AJ Foyt

1971  – Richard Petty

1970  – Pete Hamilton

1969  – LeeRoy Yarbrough

1968  – Cale Yarborough

1967  – Mario Andretti

1966  – Richard Petty

1965  – Fred Lorenzen

1964  – Richard Petty

1963  – Tiny Lund

1962  – Fireball Roberts

1961  – Marvin Panch

1960  – Junior Johnson

1959  – Lee Petty

 