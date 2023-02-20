Ricky Stenhouse Jr Wins 2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Ricky Stenhouse Jr Takes JTG Daugherty Racing to Victory Lane in Daytona 500
Full race results from the 65th running of the Daytona 500, which was won by Ricky Stenhouse Jr and the single-car team of JTG Daugherty Racing.
|2023 Daytona 500 - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|5
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|9
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Riley Herbst
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|11
|Travis Pastrana
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|13
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|14
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|15
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|16
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|18
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|22
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|23
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|24
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|25
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|26
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|27
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|28
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|29
|Conor Daly
|The Money Team Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|32
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|36
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|37
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|38
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|39
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|40
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
After a disappointing end to a promising Daytona 500 race last year, Ricky Stenhouse Jr and JTG Daugherty Racing bounced back in a big way. Fresh off signing a new contract extension, and being reunited with veteran crew chief Mike Kelley, Stenhouse and the team experienced immortality today by winning the 65th edition of the Great American Race.
Stenhouse and Joey Logano were battling on the final lap when the caution flag came out. NASCAR officials reviewed the scoring and determined that the driver of the No. 47 Chevrolet was the winner of the race. It is the first Daytona 500 win by a single-car team since the Wood Brothers went to victory lane in 2011 with Trevor Bayne.
The majority of the race was relatively calm, with a few incidents taking out contenders like Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, and Erik Jones. Another late-race caution took out nearly a dozen cars, which included more big names like Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr, and Chase Briscoe.
Kyle Busch was three laps away from finally capturing the elusive Daytona 500 victory. He was leading the race when a spin by Daniel Suarez brought out the yellow flag and set up the overtime finish. Ironically, it was Suarez that crashed Busch from the lead in the Duel race earlier in the week.
The final caution flag during the white flag eliminated several contenders, who never had an opportunity to make their move. Time ran out, and this time, the luck was finally on Ricky's side. Another chapter in the Daytona 500 book has been written, and the rest of the field will now have to wait 365 days for another shot at glory.
The 212 laps and 530 miles made this the longest Daytona 500 in history. There were 53 lead changes among 21 drivers and eight total cautions in the event. Stenhouse ended his 199-race winless drought, and this is the first Cup win for JTG Daugherty since 2014 when AJ Allmendinger took them to victory lane at Watkins Glen.
Previous Daytona 500 winners
2022 – Austin Cindric
2021 – Michael McDowell
2020 – Denny Hamlin
2019 – Denny Hamlin
2018 – Austin Dillon
2017 – Kurt Busch
2016 – Denny Hamlin
2015 – Joey Logano
2014 – Dale Earnhardt Jr
2013 – Jimmie Johnson
2012 – Matt Kenseth
2011 – Trevor Bayne
2010 – Jamie McMurray
2009 – Matt Kenseth
2008 – Ryan Newman
2007 – Kevin Harvick
2006 – Jimmie Johnson
2005 – Jeff Gordon
2004 – Dale Earnhardt Jr
2003 – Michael Waltrip
2002 – Ward Burton
2001 – Michael Waltrip
2000 – Dale Jarrett
1999 – Jeff Gordon
1998 – Dale Earnhardt
1997 – Jeff Gordon
1996 – Dale Jarrett
1995 – Sterling Marlin
1994 – Sterling Marlin
1993 – Dale Jarrett
1992 – Davey Allison
1991 – Ernie Irvan
1990 – Derrike Cope
1989 – Darrell Waltrip
1988 – Bobby Allison
1987 – Bill Elliott
1986 – Geoffrey Bodine
1985 – Bill Elliott
1984 – Cale Yarborough
1983 – Cale Yarborough
1982 – Bobby Allison
1981 – Richard Petty
1980 – Buddy Baker
1979 – Richard Petty
1978 – Bobby Allison
1977 – Cale Yarborough
1976 – David Pearson
1975 – Benny Parsons
1974 – Richard Petty
1973 – Richard Petty
1972 – AJ Foyt
1971 – Richard Petty
1970 – Pete Hamilton
1969 – LeeRoy Yarbrough
1968 – Cale Yarborough
1967 – Mario Andretti
1966 – Richard Petty
1965 – Fred Lorenzen
1964 – Richard Petty
1963 – Tiny Lund
1962 – Fireball Roberts
1961 – Marvin Panch
1960 – Junior Johnson
1959 – Lee Petty