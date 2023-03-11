NASCAR United Rentals 500 at Phoenix - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Phoenix United Rentals 500 - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 5 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 8 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 9 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 10 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 11 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 12 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 16 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 17 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 20 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 21 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 22 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 24 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 25 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 26 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 27 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 28 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 31 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 32 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 33 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford

Kyle Larson was the betting favorite heading into this weekend at Phoenix, for a good reason. After leading the lone practice session yesterday, the Hendrick Motorsports driver crushed the rest of the field in qualifying today, and will start on pole for tomorrow's race. This is the 15th career pole for Larson, who won his 2021 championship at this track.

"It means a lot," Larson said of qualifying on pole. "We got the pole in 2021, and that really helped us win the championship race. Joey Logano had an extremely fast car in the fall last year. He got the pole as well and won. Being in that number one pit stall means a lot, so we're happy to be quick quick in practice and have it translate in qualifying."

Joining Larson on the front row will be two-time Phoenix winner Denny Hamlin. Behind them in Row 2 are last weekend's winner William Byron, and Brad Keselowski, who was the fastest Ford in qualifying. Christopher Bell starts 5th tomorrow, and really likes the new downforce package that NASCAR is using this weekend.

"I don’t know if I’m biased towards it because I really like it, but I made passes in practice that I know that I absolutely wouldn’t have with the old package," Bell said. "I felt like I could pass a little easier and I felt like I could maintain my position easier when I was following guys, but we will know more tomorrow. I’m happy with it. I hope the other drivers feel the same way."

Rounding out the top ten in final qualifying were Ross Chastain, Michael McDowell, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Erik Jones. Daniel Suarez just missed out on the final round and starts 11th tomorrow. A trio of Toyotas start right behind him in Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr, and Ty Gibbs. Kevin Harvick, will start 15th tomorrow as he aims for his tenth victory at Phoenix, and 20th consecutive top-ten finish at the track.

Previous Phoenix winners

2022: Joey Logano

2022: Chase Briscoe

2021: Kyle Larson

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2020: Chase Elliott

2020: Joey Logano

2019: Denny Hamlin

2019: Kyle Busch

2018: Kyle Busch

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Matt Kenseth

2017: Ryan Newman

2016: Joey Logano

2016: Kevin Harvick

2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr

2015: Kevin Harvick

2014: Kevin Harvick

2014: Kevin Harvick

2013: Kevin Harvick

2013: Carl Edwards

2012: Kevin Harvick

2012: Denny Hamlin