NASCAR United Rentals 500 at Phoenix - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Kyle Larson on Pole for United Rentals 500 at Phoenix - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.
|2023 Phoenix United Rentals 500 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|5
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|9
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|11
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|15
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|16
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|17
|Josh Berry
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|21
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|22
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|25
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|26
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|28
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|29
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|30
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|31
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|32
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|33
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
Kyle Larson was the betting favorite heading into this weekend at Phoenix, for a good reason. After leading the lone practice session yesterday, the Hendrick Motorsports driver crushed the rest of the field in qualifying today, and will start on pole for tomorrow's race. This is the 15th career pole for Larson, who won his 2021 championship at this track.
"It means a lot," Larson said of qualifying on pole. "We got the pole in 2021, and that really helped us win the championship race. Joey Logano had an extremely fast car in the fall last year. He got the pole as well and won. Being in that number one pit stall means a lot, so we're happy to be quick quick in practice and have it translate in qualifying."
Joining Larson on the front row will be two-time Phoenix winner Denny Hamlin. Behind them in Row 2 are last weekend's winner William Byron, and Brad Keselowski, who was the fastest Ford in qualifying. Christopher Bell starts 5th tomorrow, and really likes the new downforce package that NASCAR is using this weekend.
"I don’t know if I’m biased towards it because I really like it, but I made passes in practice that I know that I absolutely wouldn’t have with the old package," Bell said. "I felt like I could pass a little easier and I felt like I could maintain my position easier when I was following guys, but we will know more tomorrow. I’m happy with it. I hope the other drivers feel the same way."
Rounding out the top ten in final qualifying were Ross Chastain, Michael McDowell, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Erik Jones. Daniel Suarez just missed out on the final round and starts 11th tomorrow. A trio of Toyotas start right behind him in Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr, and Ty Gibbs. Kevin Harvick, will start 15th tomorrow as he aims for his tenth victory at Phoenix, and 20th consecutive top-ten finish at the track.
Previous Phoenix winners
2022: Joey Logano
2022: Chase Briscoe
2021: Kyle Larson
2021: Martin Truex Jr
2020: Chase Elliott
2020: Joey Logano
2019: Denny Hamlin
2019: Kyle Busch
2018: Kyle Busch
2018: Kevin Harvick
2017: Matt Kenseth
2017: Ryan Newman
2016: Joey Logano
2016: Kevin Harvick
2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr
2015: Kevin Harvick
2014: Kevin Harvick
2014: Kevin Harvick
2013: Kevin Harvick
2013: Carl Edwards
2012: Kevin Harvick
2012: Denny Hamlin