NASCAR: Kyle Larson on Pole for United Rentals 500 at Phoenix - Full Qualifying Results

11 Mar 2023
NASCAR United Rentals 500 at Phoenix - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

2023 Phoenix United Rentals 500 - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
3William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
5Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
6Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
7Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
8Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
9Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
10Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
11Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
12Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
13Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
14Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
15Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
16Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
17Josh BerryHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
18Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
19Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
20Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
21Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
22AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
23Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
24Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
25Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
26Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
27Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
28Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
29Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
30Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
31Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
32Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
33BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
34Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord
35Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
36Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord

Kyle Larson was the betting favorite heading into this weekend at Phoenix, for a good reason. After leading the lone practice session yesterday, the Hendrick Motorsports driver crushed the rest of the field in qualifying today, and will start on pole for tomorrow's race. This is the 15th career pole for Larson, who won his 2021 championship at this track.

"It means a lot," Larson said of qualifying on pole. "We got the pole in 2021, and that really helped us win the championship race. Joey Logano had an extremely fast car in the fall last year. He got the pole as well and won. Being in that number one pit stall means a lot, so we're happy to be quick quick in practice and have it translate in qualifying."

Joining Larson on the front row will be two-time Phoenix winner Denny Hamlin. Behind them in Row 2 are last weekend's winner William Byron, and Brad Keselowski, who was the fastest Ford in qualifying. Christopher Bell starts 5th tomorrow, and really likes the new downforce package that NASCAR is using this weekend.

"I don’t know if I’m biased towards it because I really like it, but I made passes in practice that I know that I absolutely wouldn’t have with the old package," Bell said. "I felt like I could pass a little easier and I felt like I could maintain my position easier when I was following guys, but we will know more tomorrow. I’m happy with it. I hope the other drivers feel the same way."

Rounding out the top ten in final qualifying were Ross Chastain, Michael McDowell, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Erik Jones. Daniel Suarez just missed out on the final round and starts 11th tomorrow. A trio of Toyotas start right behind him in Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr, and Ty Gibbs. Kevin Harvick, will start 15th tomorrow as he aims for his tenth victory at Phoenix, and 20th consecutive top-ten finish at the track.

Previous Phoenix winners

2022: Joey Logano

2022: Chase Briscoe

2021: Kyle Larson

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2020: Chase Elliott

2020: Joey Logano

2019: Denny Hamlin

2019: Kyle Busch

2018: Kyle Busch

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Matt Kenseth

2017: Ryan Newman

2016: Joey Logano

2016: Kevin Harvick

2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr

2015: Kevin Harvick

2014: Kevin Harvick

2014: Kevin Harvick

2013: Kevin Harvick

2013: Carl Edwards

2012: Kevin Harvick

2012: Denny Hamlin

 