2023 NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr Wins Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway – Full Race Results
Full race results from the Wurth 400 at the Monster Mile, won by Martin Truex Jr.
|2023 Wurth 400 at Dover - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|9
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|10
|Josh Berry
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|11
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|17
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|18
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|20
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|21
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|23
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|26
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|27
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|29
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|30
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|31
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|32
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Brennan Poole
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|34
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|35
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|36
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
It took an extra day, but Martin Truex Jr finally snapped his 54-race winless streak on Monday at Dover Motor Speedway. Oddly enough, this is the third time Truex has won a Monday race at the Monster Mile. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver made it a family weekend sweep after his brother Ryan won the Xfinity race on Saturday. This is the 32nd career victory for the 2017 Cup champion, his first since Richmond in 2021.
The final restart came with seven laps to go, and featured an exciting duel between Truex and Ryan Blaney. Both drivers were determined to end their long winless streaks, but it was Truex that prevailed after Blaney slipped behind. Ross Chastain had an eventful race, leading 98 laps and getting around Blaney in the closing laps for a runner-up finish. Blaney had to settle for 3rd, his 18th top-five finish since his last race win.
William Byron led the most laps in the race and finished 4th, while Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five on Monday. His JGR teammate Christopher Bell was 6th, with another Toyota driver, Tyler Reddick in 7th. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing had a solid day with Keselowski and Chris Buescher finishing 8th and 9th while super sub Josh Berry earned another top-ten finish for Hendrick Motorsports, filling in for the injured Alex Bowman.
Chase Elliott gave Hendrick three cars inside the top 11 but the fourth was no so fortunate. Kyle Larson was collected by a spinning Brennan Poole on Lap 81, which ruined his day and put him 32nd in the finishing order. Poole was wrecked by Chastain, who got into the rear of his car, which was already one lap down. Although he apologized after the race, Chastain is certainly not helping his reputation on the track.
Joey Logano finished one spot ahead of Larson, as he battled handling issues all afternoon. It eventually came to an abrupt end when Logano crashed with 14 laps to go in the race. Kyle Busch, who started on pole, was penalized for speeding on pit lane just 20 laps into the race during the competition caution. He was sent to the back of the field, where he was involved in a crash just a few laps later.
Previous Dover winners
2022: Chase Elliott
2021: Alex Bowman
2020: Kevin Harvick
2020: Denny Hamlin
2019: Kyle Larson
2019: Martin Truex Jr
2018: Chase Elliott
2018: Kevin Harvick
2017: Kyle Busch
2017: Jimmie Johnson
2016: Martin Truex Jr
2016: Matt Kenseth
2015: Kevin Harvick
2015: Jimmie Johnson
2014: Jeff Gordon
2014: Jimmie Johnson