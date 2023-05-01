2023 NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway – Full Race Results

2023 Wurth 400 at Dover - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 3 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 4 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 8 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 9 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 10 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 16 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 17 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 18 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 19 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 20 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 21 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 23 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 24 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 25 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 27 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 29 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 31 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 32 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Brennan Poole Rick Ware Racing Ford 34 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 35 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 36 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

It took an extra day, but Martin Truex Jr finally snapped his 54-race winless streak on Monday at Dover Motor Speedway. Oddly enough, this is the third time Truex has won a Monday race at the Monster Mile. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver made it a family weekend sweep after his brother Ryan won the Xfinity race on Saturday. This is the 32nd career victory for the 2017 Cup champion, his first since Richmond in 2021.

The final restart came with seven laps to go, and featured an exciting duel between Truex and Ryan Blaney. Both drivers were determined to end their long winless streaks, but it was Truex that prevailed after Blaney slipped behind. Ross Chastain had an eventful race, leading 98 laps and getting around Blaney in the closing laps for a runner-up finish. Blaney had to settle for 3rd, his 18th top-five finish since his last race win.

William Byron led the most laps in the race and finished 4th, while Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five on Monday. His JGR teammate Christopher Bell was 6th, with another Toyota driver, Tyler Reddick in 7th. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing had a solid day with Keselowski and Chris Buescher finishing 8th and 9th while super sub Josh Berry earned another top-ten finish for Hendrick Motorsports, filling in for the injured Alex Bowman.

Chase Elliott gave Hendrick three cars inside the top 11 but the fourth was no so fortunate. Kyle Larson was collected by a spinning Brennan Poole on Lap 81, which ruined his day and put him 32nd in the finishing order. Poole was wrecked by Chastain, who got into the rear of his car, which was already one lap down. Although he apologized after the race, Chastain is certainly not helping his reputation on the track.

Joey Logano finished one spot ahead of Larson, as he battled handling issues all afternoon. It eventually came to an abrupt end when Logano crashed with 14 laps to go in the race. Kyle Busch, who started on pole, was penalized for speeding on pit lane just 20 laps into the race during the competition caution. He was sent to the back of the field, where he was involved in a crash just a few laps later.

Previous Dover winners

2022: Chase Elliott

2021: Alex Bowman

2020: Kevin Harvick

2020: Denny Hamlin

2019: Kyle Larson

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Chase Elliott

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Kyle Busch

2017: Jimmie Johnson

2016: Martin Truex Jr

2016: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kevin Harvick

2015: Jimmie Johnson

2014: Jeff Gordon

2014: Jimmie Johnson