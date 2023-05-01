NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr Wins Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway – Full Race Results

1 May 2023
2023 NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway – Full Race Results

Full race results from the Wurth 400 at the Monster Mile, won by Martin Truex Jr.

Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
3Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
4William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
5Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
6Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
7Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
8Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
9Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
10Josh BerryHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
11Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
12Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
13Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
14Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
15Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
16Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
17Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
18AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
19Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
20Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
21Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
22Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
23Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
24Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
25Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
26Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
27Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
28JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
29BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
30Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
31Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
32Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
33Brennan PooleRick Ware RacingFord
34Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
35Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
36Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet

It took an extra day, but Martin Truex Jr finally snapped his 54-race winless streak on Monday at Dover Motor Speedway. Oddly enough, this is the third time Truex has won a Monday race at the Monster Mile. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver made it a family weekend sweep after his brother Ryan won the Xfinity race on Saturday. This is the 32nd career victory for the 2017 Cup champion, his first since Richmond in 2021.

The final restart came with seven laps to go, and featured an exciting duel between Truex and Ryan Blaney. Both drivers were determined to end their long winless streaks, but it was Truex that prevailed after Blaney slipped behind. Ross Chastain had an eventful race, leading 98 laps and getting around Blaney in the closing laps for a runner-up finish. Blaney had to settle for 3rd, his 18th top-five finish since his last race win.

William Byron led the most laps in the race and finished 4th, while Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five on Monday. His JGR teammate Christopher Bell was 6th, with another Toyota driver, Tyler Reddick in 7th. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing had a solid day with Keselowski and Chris Buescher finishing 8th and 9th while super sub Josh Berry earned another top-ten finish for Hendrick Motorsports, filling in for the injured Alex Bowman.

Chase Elliott gave Hendrick three cars inside the top 11 but the fourth was no so fortunate. Kyle Larson was collected by a spinning Brennan Poole on Lap 81, which ruined his day and put him 32nd in the finishing order. Poole was wrecked by Chastain, who got into the rear of his car, which was already one lap down. Although he apologized after the race, Chastain is certainly not helping his reputation on the track.

Joey Logano finished one spot ahead of Larson, as he battled handling issues all afternoon. It eventually came to an abrupt end when Logano crashed with 14 laps to go in the race. Kyle Busch, who started on pole, was penalized for speeding on pit lane just 20 laps into the race during the competition caution. He was sent to the back of the field, where he was involved in a crash just a few laps later.

