NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Wurth 400 at Dover - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 4 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 5 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 6 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 7 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 8 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 10 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 12 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 13 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 15 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 16 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 20 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 21 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 22 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 25 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 26 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 27 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 29 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 30 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 31 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 32 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 33 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 34 Brennan Poole Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Busch is still reaping the benefits from his surprise win last weekend at Talladega. The Richard Childress Racing driver will start from pole position at the Monster Mile for tomorrow's race after qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway was canceled due to rain. "I’ll take it," Busch said. "Starting up front, track position race, No. 1 pit box, that’s super-good to have here at Dover."

Christopher Bell will join his former teammate on the front row. Ford drivers Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Chase Briscoe will start from Row 2 and Row 3 tomorrow. The rest of the top-ten starters will be Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, and Chase Elliott. The lineup for the race was set using the qualifying metric that takes into account last race results, last race fastest lap, and current championship standings.

Kevin Harvick will make his final start at Dover from the 12th position, with rivals Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain sharing Row 7. Josh Berry will be starting 23rd for Hendrick Motorsports, this time substituting for Alex Bowman, who suffered a broken vertebra in a sprint car crash this week. Berry, who will be driving the No. 48 for the next few weeks, was the team's main substitute driver while Elliott was sidelined earlier this season.

Because of the wild weekend at Talladega, several contenders will be starting in the back of the field tomorrow. Joey Logano starts 26th tomorrow while Bubba Wallace rolls off in 28th position. Austin Dillon starts last, and will be in a backup car after crashing in the practice session this morning.

All cars were able to practice this morning, but the session was cut short by about two minutes as the rain moved into the area. The weather forecast for Sunday doesn't look promising, so NASCAR officials have moved up the start time by an hour, with a green flag time of 1:11 PM ET.

Previous Dover winners

2022: Chase Elliott

2021: Alex Bowman

2020: Kevin Harvick

2020: Denny Hamlin

2019: Kyle Larson

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Chase Elliott

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Kyle Busch

2017: Jimmie Johnson

2016: Martin Truex Jr

2016: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kevin Harvick

2015: Jimmie Johnson

2014: Jeff Gordon

2014: Jimmie Johnson