NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Kyle Busch Gets Dover Pole at Monster Mile - Full Qualifying Results
Full starting lineup for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, where Kyle Busch was awarded pole position for the race at the Monster Mile.
|2023 Wurth 400 at Dover - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|5
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|6
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|11
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|12
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|13
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|17
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|18
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|20
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|21
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|22
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|23
|Josh Berry
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|24
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|25
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|27
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|29
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|31
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|32
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|33
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|34
|Brennan Poole
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|35
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|36
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
Kyle Busch is still reaping the benefits from his surprise win last weekend at Talladega. The Richard Childress Racing driver will start from pole position at the Monster Mile for tomorrow's race after qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway was canceled due to rain. "I’ll take it," Busch said. "Starting up front, track position race, No. 1 pit box, that’s super-good to have here at Dover."
Christopher Bell will join his former teammate on the front row. Ford drivers Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Chase Briscoe will start from Row 2 and Row 3 tomorrow. The rest of the top-ten starters will be Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, and Chase Elliott. The lineup for the race was set using the qualifying metric that takes into account last race results, last race fastest lap, and current championship standings.
Kevin Harvick will make his final start at Dover from the 12th position, with rivals Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain sharing Row 7. Josh Berry will be starting 23rd for Hendrick Motorsports, this time substituting for Alex Bowman, who suffered a broken vertebra in a sprint car crash this week. Berry, who will be driving the No. 48 for the next few weeks, was the team's main substitute driver while Elliott was sidelined earlier this season.
Because of the wild weekend at Talladega, several contenders will be starting in the back of the field tomorrow. Joey Logano starts 26th tomorrow while Bubba Wallace rolls off in 28th position. Austin Dillon starts last, and will be in a backup car after crashing in the practice session this morning.
All cars were able to practice this morning, but the session was cut short by about two minutes as the rain moved into the area. The weather forecast for Sunday doesn't look promising, so NASCAR officials have moved up the start time by an hour, with a green flag time of 1:11 PM ET.
Previous Dover winners
2022: Chase Elliott
2021: Alex Bowman
2020: Kevin Harvick
2020: Denny Hamlin
2019: Kyle Larson
2019: Martin Truex Jr
2018: Chase Elliott
2018: Kevin Harvick
2017: Kyle Busch
2017: Jimmie Johnson
2016: Martin Truex Jr
2016: Matt Kenseth
2015: Kevin Harvick
2015: Jimmie Johnson
2014: Jeff Gordon
2014: Jimmie Johnson