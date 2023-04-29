NASCAR: Kyle Busch Gets Dover Pole at Monster Mile - Full Qualifying Results

Chad Smith's picture
29 Apr 2023
NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway - Full Qualifying Results

Full starting lineup for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, where Kyle Busch was awarded pole position for the race at the Monster Mile.

2023 Wurth 400 at Dover - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
2Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
3Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
4Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
5Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
6Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
7Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
8William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
9Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
10Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
11Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
12Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
13Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
14Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
15Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
16Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
17Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
18Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
19Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
20Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
21JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
22BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
23Josh BerryHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
24Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
25Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
26Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
27Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
28Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
29AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
30Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
31Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
32Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
33Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
34Brennan PooleRick Ware RacingFord
35Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
36Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet

Kyle Busch is still reaping the benefits from his surprise win last weekend at Talladega. The Richard Childress Racing driver will start from pole position at the Monster Mile for tomorrow's race after qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway was canceled due to rain. "I’ll take it," Busch said. "Starting up front, track position race, No. 1 pit box, that’s super-good to have here at Dover."

Christopher Bell will join his former teammate on the front row. Ford drivers Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Chase Briscoe will start from Row 2 and Row 3 tomorrow. The rest of the top-ten starters will be Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, and Chase Elliott. The lineup for the race was set using the qualifying metric that takes into account last race results, last race fastest lap, and current championship standings.

Kevin Harvick will make his final start at Dover from the 12th position, with rivals Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain sharing Row 7. Josh Berry will be starting 23rd for Hendrick Motorsports, this time substituting for Alex Bowman, who suffered a broken vertebra in a sprint car crash this week. Berry, who will be driving the No. 48 for the next few weeks, was the team's main substitute driver while Elliott was sidelined earlier this season.

Because of the wild weekend at Talladega, several contenders will be starting in the back of the field tomorrow. Joey Logano starts 26th tomorrow while Bubba Wallace rolls off in 28th position. Austin Dillon starts last, and will be in a backup car after crashing in the practice session this morning.

All cars were able to practice this morning, but the session was cut short by about two minutes as the rain moved into the area. The weather forecast for Sunday doesn't look promising, so NASCAR officials have moved up the start time by an hour, with a green flag time of 1:11 PM ET.

Previous Dover winners

2022: Chase Elliott

2021: Alex Bowman

2020: Kevin Harvick

2020: Denny Hamlin

2019: Kyle Larson

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Chase Elliott

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Kyle Busch

2017: Jimmie Johnson

2016: Martin Truex Jr

2016: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kevin Harvick

2015: Jimmie Johnson

2014: Jeff Gordon

2014: Jimmie Johnson

 