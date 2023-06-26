NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Ally 400 at Nashville Superspee

Another driver punched his ticket to the Playoffs tonight as Ross Chastain earned his first race win in more than a calendar year. Heading into this weekend, the Trackhouse Racing driver was already the leader in points among drivers without a win. With his victory today, he vaults into fifth place in the standings, leaping the other six drivers that have already won this season.

There are now 11 drivers locked into the postseason with race wins, with William Byron holding steady at the top. Both he and Kyle Busch have earned three victories this year, as they battle for the regular season title. Martin Truex Jr jumped Kyle Larson for third in the standings, as both drivers scored top-five finishes tonight at Nashville. There are just nine races remaining in the regular season, and plenty of drivers on the outside looking in.

Chase Elliott is chief among those drivers, as the 2020 Cup champion is still searching for his first win. It is possible that he could score enough points to get his way into one of the 16 spots but he will need some help. As more new race winners like Chastain lock up positions, there are less opportunities for that to happen.

Kevin Harvick is now the driver with the most points without a win. The former champion has had a decent season, which will be his final one before hitting retirement. Trailing him are fellow Ford drivers, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher of RFK Racing. Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez currently occupy the final two spots, but neither driver has shown the potential of being a race winner this season.