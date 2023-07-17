NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Crayola 301 at New Hampshire

Martin Truex Jr has drawn even with former teammate Kyle Busch with three race wins this season. This on the heels of a winless 2022 campaign have Truex and the Joe Gibbs Racing organization oozing with confidence as the regular season winds down. Today's win at New Hampshire moves Truex ahead of Busch into second place in the standings, 74 points ahead. Kyle Larson sits in fourth place as the only driver in the Cup Series with two victories this season.

Among the drivers with one victory this year, Christopher Bell still leads the pack despite his roller coaster day at New Hampshire. His teammate Denny Hamlin is just behind him in sixth, as three JGR cars sit firmly near the top of the standings. They are above Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing, and a pair of Team Penske drivers in Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano. William Byron continues to lead the way with his four race victories.

There are still five open spots up for grabs in the Playoffs, with just six races remaining. Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, and Chris Buescher are all well above the cut line. The battle for those final two spots has been changing each week, and now belong to Bubba Wallace and Michael McDowell, who each had strong runs today at New Hampshire.