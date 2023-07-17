2023 Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Driver Ratings

Martin Truex Jr: 10

A completely dominating race for Truex, who is now a three-time winner this season.

Joey Logano: 9

He was no competition for Truex, but no one was this weekend.

Kyle Larson: 9

A really good finish for Larson, who really needed it after a rough few weeks.

Kevin Harvick: 9

The driver of the No. 4 car, who has four wins here, finished 4th in his final start at New Hampshire.

Brad Keselowski: 9

Another solid top-five finish for Keselowski, as their team continues to rise.

Tyler Reddick: 8

Reddick battled through a multitude of issues today and nearly scored a top-five result.

Denny Hamlin: 7

Hamlin has typically dominated at New Hampshire, but today was just a good day.

Bubba Wallace: 8

A really strong weekend for Wallace, who has struggled mightily at this track in the past.

Austin Dillon: 7

Dillon was able to hold on and score a top-ten result, but he was never in contention.

Chase Briscoe: 8

This is a driver that desperately needed a solid finish, and he earned a top-ten today.

Erik Jones: 8

Like Briscoe, Jones finally got a good result to stop the bleeding.

Chase Elliott: 6

Just an average day at best for Elliott, who really needs to find victory lane if he wants to make the Playoffs.

Chris Buescher: 7

The rise of RFK Racing continues, with Buescher earning another top 15 result.

Ryan Blaney: 5

His good day went south with a penalty on his final pit stop.

Ross Chastain: 5

Chastain was never a factor in this race, which has been the case far too often this season.

William Byron: 6

Byron found trouble early in the race and was never really able to recover.

Christopher Bell: 4

The pole sitter was hit with a penalty, made a mistake on pit road, and found the wall in what was a roller coaster day.

Aric Almirola: 3

Almirola has had a brutal season, but today was a real gut punch when he crashed while leading the race.

Kyle Busch: 1

A weekend to forget for Busch, who crashed in practice, qualifying, and Stage 1 of the race.