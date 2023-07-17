2023 Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Driver Ratings

NASCAR: Race Winner Martin Truex Jr Leads Driver Ratings at New Hampshire
Crash NASCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire.
Martin Truex Jr: 10
A completely dominating race for Truex, who is now a three-time winner this season.
Joey Logano: 9
He was no competition for Truex, but no one was this weekend.
Kyle Larson: 9
A really good finish for Larson, who really needed it after a rough few weeks.
Kevin Harvick: 9
The driver of the No. 4 car, who has four wins here, finished 4th in his final start at New Hampshire.
Brad Keselowski: 9
Another solid top-five finish for Keselowski, as their team continues to rise.
Tyler Reddick: 8
Reddick battled through a multitude of issues today and nearly scored a top-five result.
Denny Hamlin: 7
Hamlin has typically dominated at New Hampshire, but today was just a good day.
Bubba Wallace: 8
A really strong weekend for Wallace, who has struggled mightily at this track in the past.
Austin Dillon: 7
Dillon was able to hold on and score a top-ten result, but he was never in contention.
Chase Briscoe: 8
This is a driver that desperately needed a solid finish, and he earned a top-ten today.
Erik Jones: 8
Like Briscoe, Jones finally got a good result to stop the bleeding.
Chase Elliott: 6
Just an average day at best for Elliott, who really needs to find victory lane if he wants to make the Playoffs.
Chris Buescher: 7
The rise of RFK Racing continues, with Buescher earning another top 15 result.
Ryan Blaney: 5
His good day went south with a penalty on his final pit stop.
Ross Chastain: 5
Chastain was never a factor in this race, which has been the case far too often this season.
William Byron: 6
Byron found trouble early in the race and was never really able to recover.
Christopher Bell: 4
The pole sitter was hit with a penalty, made a mistake on pit road, and found the wall in what was a roller coaster day.
Aric Almirola: 3
Almirola has had a brutal season, but today was a real gut punch when he crashed while leading the race.
Kyle Busch: 1
A weekend to forget for Busch, who crashed in practice, qualifying, and Stage 1 of the race.