2023 NASCAR Crayon 301 at New Hampshire – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr Wins Crayon 301 at New Hampshire – Full Race Results
Full race results from the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire, won by Martin Truex Jr.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|12
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|13
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|14
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|16
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|22
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|26
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|28
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|29
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|30
|Ryan Newman
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|31
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|33
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|35
|Cole Custer
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr has dominated several races at New Hampshire, but something always prevented him from getting to victory lane. Today he broke through in typical dominating fashion, leading 254 of the 301 laps on his way to the checkered flag. Truex had been the driver with the most laps led without a race win, but that is no longer the case, as he earned his third victory of the season after going winless last year. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver started on the front row, swept both stages, and was clearly the driver to beat on Monday.
Joey Logano made his way to the front of the field but he was no match for Truex today and had to settle for a runner-up finish. Kyle Larson followed in 3rd while Kevin Harvick scored a 4th place finish in his final start at New Hampshire. Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-five on Monday as RFK Racing continues to show strong signs of improvement. The rest of the top-ten finishing order was Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon, and Chase Briscoe.
Erik Jones collected a much-needed 11th place finish for the struggling Legacy Motor Club. Chase Elliott finished 12th as he tries to point his way into the Playoffs. Michael McDowell, Alex Bowman, and Chris Buescher all earned top 15 results. Ryan Blaney saw his good day go south after he ran over a hose on his final pit stop and had to serve a penalty. The Team Penske driver finished 22nd today, just ahead of Ross Chastain, William Byron, and teammate Austin Cindric.
Pole sitter Christopher Bell had a roller coaster day, driving through the field after going to the back for pit road issues and a penalty. After a runner-up finish and a race win last year, Bell finished 29th after smacking the outside wall in the final laps of the race while running in 8th. It was a mixed bag of results for JGR, but another race win prevented another driver from claiming one of the few remaining Playoff spots.
It was a dreadful weekend for Kyle Busch, who consistently found the outside wall at New Hampshire. The RCR driver broke the right-rear toe link in practice, spun and crashed during qualifying, then did it again at the end of Stage 1 today. It was the second time in the last four races here that he finished last. Aric Almirola got the ultimate gut punch, when he crashed from the lead after a restart halfway into the race. The Stewart Haas Racing driver had been running inside the top-five all weekend and was hoping to get his second win at the track.
Previous New Hampshire winners
2022: Christopher Bell
2021: Aric Almirola
2020: Brad Keselowski
2019: Kevin Harvick
2018: Kevin Harvick
2017: Kyle Busch
2017: Denny Hamlin
2016: Kevin Harvick
2016: Matt Kenseth
2015: Matt Kenseth
2015: Kyle Busch
2014: Joey Logano
2014: Brad Keselowski
2013: Matt Kenseth
2013: Brian Vickers
2012: Denny Hamlin
2012: Kasey Kahne
2011: Tony Stewart
2011: Ryan Newman