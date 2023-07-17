2023 NASCAR Crayon 301 at New Hampshire – Full Race Results

2023 Crayon 301 at New Hampshire - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 3 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 6 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 7 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 9 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 10 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 12 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 14 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 16 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 17 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 19 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 20 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 21 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 23 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 26 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 29 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 30 Ryan Newman Rick Ware Racing Ford 31 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 33 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 35 Cole Custer Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Martin Truex Jr has dominated several races at New Hampshire, but something always prevented him from getting to victory lane. Today he broke through in typical dominating fashion, leading 254 of the 301 laps on his way to the checkered flag. Truex had been the driver with the most laps led without a race win, but that is no longer the case, as he earned his third victory of the season after going winless last year. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver started on the front row, swept both stages, and was clearly the driver to beat on Monday.

Joey Logano made his way to the front of the field but he was no match for Truex today and had to settle for a runner-up finish. Kyle Larson followed in 3rd while Kevin Harvick scored a 4th place finish in his final start at New Hampshire. Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-five on Monday as RFK Racing continues to show strong signs of improvement. The rest of the top-ten finishing order was Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon, and Chase Briscoe.

Erik Jones collected a much-needed 11th place finish for the struggling Legacy Motor Club. Chase Elliott finished 12th as he tries to point his way into the Playoffs. Michael McDowell, Alex Bowman, and Chris Buescher all earned top 15 results. Ryan Blaney saw his good day go south after he ran over a hose on his final pit stop and had to serve a penalty. The Team Penske driver finished 22nd today, just ahead of Ross Chastain, William Byron, and teammate Austin Cindric.

Pole sitter Christopher Bell had a roller coaster day, driving through the field after going to the back for pit road issues and a penalty. After a runner-up finish and a race win last year, Bell finished 29th after smacking the outside wall in the final laps of the race while running in 8th. It was a mixed bag of results for JGR, but another race win prevented another driver from claiming one of the few remaining Playoff spots.

It was a dreadful weekend for Kyle Busch, who consistently found the outside wall at New Hampshire. The RCR driver broke the right-rear toe link in practice, spun and crashed during qualifying, then did it again at the end of Stage 1 today. It was the second time in the last four races here that he finished last. Aric Almirola got the ultimate gut punch, when he crashed from the lead after a restart halfway into the race. The Stewart Haas Racing driver had been running inside the top-five all weekend and was hoping to get his second win at the track.

Previous New Hampshire winners

2022: Christopher Bell

2021: Aric Almirola

2020: Brad Keselowski

2019: Kevin Harvick

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Kyle Busch

2017: Denny Hamlin

2016: Kevin Harvick

2016: Matt Kenseth

2015: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kyle Busch

2014: Joey Logano

2014: Brad Keselowski

2013: Matt Kenseth

2013: Brian Vickers

2012: Denny Hamlin

2012: Kasey Kahne

2011: Tony Stewart

2011: Ryan Newman