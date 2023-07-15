NASCAR Crayon 301 at New Hampshire - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Crayon 301 at New Hampshire - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 4 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 5 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 6 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 7 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 9 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 10 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 12 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 13 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 14 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 15 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 17 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 20 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 22 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 23 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 27 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 28 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 29 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 30 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 31 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 32 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Ryan Newman Rick Ware Racing Ford 34 Cole Custer Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr swept the front row for Joe Gibbs Racing in qualifying at New Hampshire Speedway. The teammates have had different types of success at Loudon, with Bell being the defending race winner and Truex leading the most laps (916) among drivers that have yet to win on the 1.058-mile oval. It is the first pole of the season for Bell, and the fifth of his career. The pole sitter has only gone on to win once in the last 18 races at New Hampshire.

"That was tough," Bell admitted. "We did the tire test in April and it was significantly cooler and the cars had a lot of grip. That was my first time here with the lower downforce package and I was surprised by how much grip we had. Compared to July last year to July this year, these things are sliding around like crazy and pretty evil to drive. It was really fun out there and I’m just really proud of this No. 20 group."

Former New Hampshire winners Aric Almirola and Joey Logano will start in Row 2 tomorrow, with Joey's teammate Ryan Blaney sharing Row 3 with Tyler Reddick. William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Busch rounding out the top-ten in qualifying. Busch was the only driver to find the wall on Saturday, and he did it in both rounds. The three-time New Hampshire winner smacked the outside wall in practice, then spun during the final round of qualifying. The RCR team already had replaced the rear toe link, and they will make repairs and start in the back of the field tomorrow.

Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez just missed out on advancing to the final round in qualifying. Kevin Harvick qualified 13th in his final start at New Hampshire, where he has won four times in his career. His 14 top-five and 23 top-ten finishes at Loudon are also the most among all drivers. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson (15th) and Chase Elliott 18th) struggled on Saturday, as did Denny Hamlin, who qualified in the 20th position.

Ryan Newman, who holds the record for most poles (7) at New Hampshire, is making his second start of the season for Rick Ware Racing. The three-time New Hampshire winner starts 33rd tomorrow, alongside teammate Cole Custer, who is making his first Cup start this season. Ty Gibbs was fast in practice but he got extremely loose during his qualifying run and nearly spun. The rookie will start last tomorrow, alongside the team's former driver in Busch. Chevrolet has just one victory (2016) at Loudon in the last 16 races.

Previous New Hampshire winners

2022: Christopher Bell

2021: Aric Almirola

2020: Brad Keselowski

2019: Kevin Harvick

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Kyle Busch

2017: Denny Hamlin

2016: Kevin Harvick

2016: Matt Kenseth

2015: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kyle Busch

2014: Joey Logano

2014: Brad Keselowski

2013: Matt Kenseth

2013: Brian Vickers

2012: Denny Hamlin

2012: Kasey Kahne

2011: Tony Stewart

2011: Ryan Newman