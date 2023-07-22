NASCAR: William Byron Takes HighPoint 400 Pole at Pocono - Full Qualifying Results

Chad Smith's picture
22 Jul 2023
NASCAR HighPoint 400 at Pocono - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Pocono where William Byron earned pole position for the race.

2023 HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
3Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
5Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
6Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
7Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
8Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
9Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
10Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
11Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
13Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
14Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
15Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
16AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
17Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
18Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
19Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
20Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
21Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
22Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
23Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
24Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
25Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
26Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
27Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
28JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
29Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
30BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
31Cole CusterRick Ware RacingFord
32Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
33Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
34Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
35Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
36Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord

William Byron earned his third pole of the season today during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. It is the second pole at Pocono for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, and the 11th of his career. Byron has never won at the "Tricky Triangle" but hopes to break through tomorrow, in what has been a career year for the championship leader. Martin Truex Jr will join him on the front row tomorrow, as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver carried his positive momentum into today's session.

Row 2 features Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick, who will make his final start at Pocono. Harvick won the Spring race here in 2020, then finished runner-up in the second race that season. Christopher Bell and Joey Logano will start from Row 3 tomorrow, with Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin sharing Row 4. Austin Cindric and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top-ten in qualifying, with Wallace spinning during his attempt in the final round.

Ty Gibbs was the only Toyota driver not to make the final round of qualifying, but he barely missed it and will start 11th tomorrow. Brad Keselowski starts 13th, just ahead of Ryan Blaney of Team Penske. Chase Elliott and Todd Gilliland both spun during their qualifying runs and will start from the final row tomorrow. Elliott, who desperately needs a win to get into the Playoffs, is the defending race winner. He was awarded the victory after Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified post-race last year.

Several more high-profile drivers will be starting in the back half of the field tomorrow. That includes Alex Bowman (20th), Ross Chastain (21st), Erik Jones (24th), Busch (25th), Aric Almirola (27th), and Chase Briscoe (29th) will all have some track position to make up tomorrow afternoon.

The good news for those drivers is that out of the last 18 races at Pocono, only one has been won from the pole. Two of the last four races have been won from the 19th starting spot and other winners have started 28th, 22nd, and 27th over the last decade. After the race tomorrow, there will only be five races remaining in the regular season.

Previous Pocono winners

2022: Chase Elliott

2021: Kyle Busch

2021: Alex Bowman

2020: Denny Hamlin

2020: Kevin Harvick

2019: Denny Hamlin

2019: Kyle Busch

2018: Kyle Busch

2018: Martin Truex Jr

2017: Kyle Busch

2017: Ryan Blaney

2016: Chris Buescher

2016: Kurt Busch

2015: Matt Kenseth

2015: Martin Truex Jr

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr

2013: Kasey Kahne

2013: Jimmie Johnson

2012: Jeff Gordon

2012: Joey Logano

2011: Brad Keselowski

2011: Jeff Gordon

2010: Greg Biffle

2010: Denny Hamlin

2009: Denny Hamlin

2009: Tony Stewart