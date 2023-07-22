NASCAR HighPoint 400 at Pocono - Full Qualifying Results

2023 HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 7 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 8 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 10 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 11 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 14 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 15 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 18 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 19 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 20 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 23 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 24 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 25 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 27 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 28 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 29 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 30 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Cole Custer Rick Ware Racing Ford 32 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 33 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 35 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford

William Byron earned his third pole of the season today during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. It is the second pole at Pocono for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, and the 11th of his career. Byron has never won at the "Tricky Triangle" but hopes to break through tomorrow, in what has been a career year for the championship leader. Martin Truex Jr will join him on the front row tomorrow, as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver carried his positive momentum into today's session.

Row 2 features Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick, who will make his final start at Pocono. Harvick won the Spring race here in 2020, then finished runner-up in the second race that season. Christopher Bell and Joey Logano will start from Row 3 tomorrow, with Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin sharing Row 4. Austin Cindric and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top-ten in qualifying, with Wallace spinning during his attempt in the final round.

Ty Gibbs was the only Toyota driver not to make the final round of qualifying, but he barely missed it and will start 11th tomorrow. Brad Keselowski starts 13th, just ahead of Ryan Blaney of Team Penske. Chase Elliott and Todd Gilliland both spun during their qualifying runs and will start from the final row tomorrow. Elliott, who desperately needs a win to get into the Playoffs, is the defending race winner. He was awarded the victory after Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified post-race last year.

Several more high-profile drivers will be starting in the back half of the field tomorrow. That includes Alex Bowman (20th), Ross Chastain (21st), Erik Jones (24th), Busch (25th), Aric Almirola (27th), and Chase Briscoe (29th) will all have some track position to make up tomorrow afternoon.

The good news for those drivers is that out of the last 18 races at Pocono, only one has been won from the pole. Two of the last four races have been won from the 19th starting spot and other winners have started 28th, 22nd, and 27th over the last decade. After the race tomorrow, there will only be five races remaining in the regular season.

Previous Pocono winners

2022: Chase Elliott

2021: Kyle Busch

2021: Alex Bowman

2020: Denny Hamlin

2020: Kevin Harvick

2019: Denny Hamlin

2019: Kyle Busch

2018: Kyle Busch

2018: Martin Truex Jr

2017: Kyle Busch

2017: Ryan Blaney

2016: Chris Buescher

2016: Kurt Busch

2015: Matt Kenseth

2015: Martin Truex Jr

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr

2013: Kasey Kahne

2013: Jimmie Johnson

2012: Jeff Gordon

2012: Joey Logano

2011: Brad Keselowski

2011: Jeff Gordon

2010: Greg Biffle

2010: Denny Hamlin

2009: Denny Hamlin

2009: Tony Stewart