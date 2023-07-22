NASCAR HighPoint 400 at Pocono - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: William Byron Takes HighPoint 400 Pole at Pocono - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Pocono where William Byron earned pole position for the race.
|2023 HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|10
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|11
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|13
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|14
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|15
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|25
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|27
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|28
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|29
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|30
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Cole Custer
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|32
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|33
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|35
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
William Byron earned his third pole of the season today during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. It is the second pole at Pocono for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, and the 11th of his career. Byron has never won at the "Tricky Triangle" but hopes to break through tomorrow, in what has been a career year for the championship leader. Martin Truex Jr will join him on the front row tomorrow, as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver carried his positive momentum into today's session.
Row 2 features Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick, who will make his final start at Pocono. Harvick won the Spring race here in 2020, then finished runner-up in the second race that season. Christopher Bell and Joey Logano will start from Row 3 tomorrow, with Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin sharing Row 4. Austin Cindric and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top-ten in qualifying, with Wallace spinning during his attempt in the final round.
Ty Gibbs was the only Toyota driver not to make the final round of qualifying, but he barely missed it and will start 11th tomorrow. Brad Keselowski starts 13th, just ahead of Ryan Blaney of Team Penske. Chase Elliott and Todd Gilliland both spun during their qualifying runs and will start from the final row tomorrow. Elliott, who desperately needs a win to get into the Playoffs, is the defending race winner. He was awarded the victory after Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified post-race last year.
Several more high-profile drivers will be starting in the back half of the field tomorrow. That includes Alex Bowman (20th), Ross Chastain (21st), Erik Jones (24th), Busch (25th), Aric Almirola (27th), and Chase Briscoe (29th) will all have some track position to make up tomorrow afternoon.
The good news for those drivers is that out of the last 18 races at Pocono, only one has been won from the pole. Two of the last four races have been won from the 19th starting spot and other winners have started 28th, 22nd, and 27th over the last decade. After the race tomorrow, there will only be five races remaining in the regular season.
Previous Pocono winners
2022: Chase Elliott
2021: Kyle Busch
2021: Alex Bowman
2020: Denny Hamlin
2020: Kevin Harvick
2019: Denny Hamlin
2019: Kyle Busch
2018: Kyle Busch
2018: Martin Truex Jr
2017: Kyle Busch
2017: Ryan Blaney
2016: Chris Buescher
2016: Kurt Busch
2015: Matt Kenseth
2015: Martin Truex Jr
2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr
2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr
2013: Kasey Kahne
2013: Jimmie Johnson
2012: Jeff Gordon
2012: Joey Logano
2011: Brad Keselowski
2011: Jeff Gordon
2010: Greg Biffle
2010: Denny Hamlin
2009: Denny Hamlin
2009: Tony Stewart