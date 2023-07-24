2023 NASCAR HighPoint 400 at Pocono – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Wins HighPoint 400 at Pocono Raceway – Full Race Results
Full race results from the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono, won by Denny Hamlin.
|2023 HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|9
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|10
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|11
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|13
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|16
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|20
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|23
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|24
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Cole Custer
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|26
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|27
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|29
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|30
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|31
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|32
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|35
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin has some history at Pocono Raceway, and not all of it is good. Today he notched his seventh victory at the Tricky Triangle but it came with a lot of controversy. Hamlin made two aggressive moves that took out two Hendrick Motorsports cars late in the race. The second one came on the penultimate restart when he nudged race leader Kyle Larson into the outside wall, a similar move he used on Ross Chastain last year. He went on to win that race but was later disqualified after inspection.
Should today's victory stand, it will be the second win of the season for Hamlin, and the 50th of his Cup career. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was showered in boos from the crowd after the race, but he welcomed all of the negativity. "Larson missed the corner first and evidently he didn't have his right-side tires clean. You have an option in those positions. It's either hold it wide-open and hit the fence or lift and race it out. That was a choice they made. I didn't hit either one of them. I love it. I thought we had the best car, honestly. The strategy worked out well. I'm just really happy that we're finally winning these races that we should win."
Larson was unable to make up the ground he lost, and finished 20th. He took a swipe at Hamlin's car under caution, to let him know just how upset he was with the move. "Yeah, I’m mad, and I should be. I deserved to be raced with respect, but he knew that was going to be his only opportunity to beat me with how dirty it was. I got used up. It’s just unfortunate. I feel like we’ve had a handful of run-ins. I’ve never had to reach out to apologize. He’s always been the one that’s reached out to me. I should have at least been top two, but I finished 20th."
Tyler Reddick finished runner-up but wanted a shot at his team owner. It looked as though he might get it but NASCAR officials held off on throwing the caution flag for a single-car spin until after Hamlin took the white flag, which effectively ended the race. Hamlin's teammate Martin Truex Jr finished 3rd, keeping his positive momentum rolling. Kevin Harvick finished 4th in his final start at Pocono and rookie Ty Gibbs rounded out the top-five. Christopher Bell finished 6th, in what was a brilliant day for Toyota and the JGR organization.
The race was filled with caution flags for multiple crashes, but none bigger than the incident between Austin Dillon and Reddick. Dillon had already crashed earlier in the race, then did not appear to see Reddick below him as they entered the turn. The Richard Childress Racing driver made heavy contact with the outside wall, then proceeded to throw his helmet at Reddick's car after exiting his vehicle.
The first accident involved Joey Logano, who had just won the opening stage of the race. He got bumped on the Stage 2 start and got into the wall. Daniel Suarez was also collected in the crash, which ended the day for both drivers. It was a pivotal blow to Suarez's Playoff aspirations.
Larson won Stage 2 of the race but was spun by Bell on a restart while leading. Bell was running in 11th position earlier in the race when he spun himself just before the end of Stage 2. Chase Briscoe went for a spin, Alex Bowman crashed after close contact with Hamlin with 12 laps remaining and Justin Haley had a hard crash with eight laps remaining. Ryan Blaney's day ended early with a drive train issue on pit road.
Previous Pocono winners
2022: Chase Elliott
2021: Kyle Busch
2021: Alex Bowman
2020: Denny Hamlin
2020: Kevin Harvick
2019: Denny Hamlin
2019: Kyle Busch
2018: Kyle Busch
2018: Martin Truex Jr
2017: Kyle Busch
2017: Ryan Blaney
2016: Chris Buescher
2016: Kurt Busch
2015: Matt Kenseth
2015: Martin Truex Jr
2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr
2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr
2013: Kasey Kahne
2013: Jimmie Johnson
2012: Jeff Gordon
2012: Joey Logano
2011: Brad Keselowski
2011: Jeff Gordon
2010: Greg Biffle
2010: Denny Hamlin
2009: Denny Hamlin
2009: Tony Stewart