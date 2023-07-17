2023 HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway: Full Weekend Race Schedule

A shortened week after today's postponed race at New Hampshire leaves teams with less time to prepare for the next round on the 2023 calendar, which comes at Pocono Raceway. This will be the 90th Cup race at the "Tricky Triangle" with Denny Hamlin's six victories the most among all drivers. His former teammate Kyle Busch has four wins at Pocono, and each of them have four poles at the track. The only other active driver with multiple victories at the triangular circuit is Hamlin's current teammate, Martin Truex Jr.

Out of the last 18 races at Pocono, only one has been won from pole position. Two of the last four races have been won from the 19th starting position and winners have started 28th, 22nd, and 27th over the last decade. Chase Elliott enters the weekend as the defending race winner, and he will need to pull off the same feat to earn a spot in the Playoffs this season. That was just the second victory for Chevrolet in the last 12 races at Pocono.

The clock is ticking on the regular season, with just six races remaining before the start of the Playoffs. Kevin Harvick is another driver still searching for his first win of the season, as he prepares to make his final start at Pocono. While he has just one victory at the track, the Stewart Haas Racing driver is the leader in top-five and top-ten finishes. Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, Joey Logano, and Elliott all have been to victory lane in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

The quick turnaround from New Hampshire to Pocono will challenge teams to find the right setup as they unload off the truck. This is the first and only trip to the 2.5-mile track this year, as the second race was dropped beginning last year. All eyes will be on the teams next weekend after what happened in the race last year when Hamlin and Busch finished 1st and 2nd but were disqualified after the event. The Joe Gibbs Racing organization will certainly be playing by the rules this time around.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Saturday July 22

2:35 - Practice

3:20 pm - Qualifying

Sunday July 23

2:30 pm - Race