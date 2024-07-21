2024 NASCAR Brickyard 400: Full Results

Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer 1 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 4 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 6 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 7 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 8 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 10 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 12 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 14 Corey LaJoie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 16 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 17 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Ty Dillon USA Team AmeriVet Chevrolet 19 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 20 Cody Ware USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 21 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 22 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 23 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 25 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 27 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota DNF Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota DNF John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota DNF Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet DNF Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet DNF Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota DNF Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford DNF Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford DNF William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet DNF AJ Allmendinger USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet DNF Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford DNF BJ McLeod USA MBM Motorsports Ford

The NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400. Yesterday Tyler Reddick put his #45 car onto pole position after qualifying.

Kyle Larson took victory at the most famous race circuit in the world as he took an Overtime victory in the Brickyard 400.

Completing the top three was Tyler Reddick in second and Ryan Blaney in third place. Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace completed the top five as they finished in fourth and fifth place.

Rounding out the top ten was Todd Gilliland in sixth, Noah Gragson in seventh, Daniel Suarez in eighth, Austin Cindric in ninth and Chase Elliott in tenth.

The opening stage at Indianapolis was won by Denny Hamlin, who did not finish the Brickyard 400 after getting caught up in a big accident late on in the race.

The second stage of the race was won by Bubba Wallace who gained an extra ten points on top of the points he scored for finishing fifth.