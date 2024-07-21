2024 NASCAR Brickyard 400: Full Results

Kyle Larson wins at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturer
1Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota
3Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord
4Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
5Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota
6Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord
7Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
8Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
9Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord
10Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
11Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
12Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
13Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet
14Corey LaJoieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
15Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet
16Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord
17Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
18Ty DillonUSATeam AmeriVetChevrolet
19Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord
20Cody WareUSARick Ware RacingFord
21Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord
22Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord
23Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
24Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
25Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet
26Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
27Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
28Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota
DNFDenny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
DNFJohn Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota
DNFAlex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
DNFDaniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet
DNFJimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota
DNFJoey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord
DNFJosh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
DNFWilliam ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
DNFAJ AllmendingerUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet
DNFHarrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord
DNFBJ McLeodUSAMBM MotorsportsFord

The NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400. Yesterday Tyler Reddick put his #45 car onto pole position after qualifying.

Kyle Larson took victory at the most famous race circuit in the world as he took an Overtime victory in the Brickyard 400.

Completing the top three was Tyler Reddick in second and Ryan Blaney in third place. Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace completed the top five as they finished in fourth and fifth place.

Rounding out the top ten was Todd Gilliland in sixth, Noah Gragson in seventh, Daniel Suarez in eighth, Austin Cindric in ninth and Chase Elliott in tenth.

The opening stage at Indianapolis was won by Denny Hamlin, who did not finish the Brickyard 400 after getting caught up in a big accident late on in the race.

The second stage of the race was won by Bubba Wallace who gained an extra ten points on top of the points he scored for finishing fifth.

