2024 NASCAR Brickyard 400: Full Results
Kyle Larson wins at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|7
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|8
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|10
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|11
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|13
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Corey LaJoie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|17
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18
|Ty Dillon
|USA
|Team AmeriVet
|Chevrolet
|19
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|20
|Cody Ware
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|21
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|22
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|23
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|24
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|25
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|27
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|28
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|DNF
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|DNF
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|DNF
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|DNF
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|DNF
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|DNF
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|AJ Allmendinger
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|DNF
|BJ McLeod
|USA
|MBM Motorsports
|Ford
The NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400. Yesterday Tyler Reddick put his #45 car onto pole position after qualifying.
Kyle Larson took victory at the most famous race circuit in the world as he took an Overtime victory in the Brickyard 400.
Completing the top three was Tyler Reddick in second and Ryan Blaney in third place. Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace completed the top five as they finished in fourth and fifth place.
Rounding out the top ten was Todd Gilliland in sixth, Noah Gragson in seventh, Daniel Suarez in eighth, Austin Cindric in ninth and Chase Elliott in tenth.
The opening stage at Indianapolis was won by Denny Hamlin, who did not finish the Brickyard 400 after getting caught up in a big accident late on in the race.
The second stage of the race was won by Bubba Wallace who gained an extra ten points on top of the points he scored for finishing fifth.