2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Great American Getaway 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After the Great American Getaway 400) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 703 2 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 700 -3 3 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 688 -15 4 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 683 -20 5 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 646 -57 6 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 640 -63 7 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 627 -76 8 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 616 -87 9 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 599 -104 10 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 596 -107 11 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 570 -133 12 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 547 -156 13 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 530 -173 14 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 522 -181 15 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 503 -200 16 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 455 -248 17 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 431 -272 18 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 428 -275 19 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 408 -295 20 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 403 -300 21 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 386 -317 22 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 378 -325 23 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 358 -345 24 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 354 -349 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 343 -360 26 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 320 -383 27 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 318 -385 28 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 309 -394 29 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 302 -401 30 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 301 -402 31 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 293 -410 32 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 270 -433 33 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 237 -466 34 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 228 -475 35 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 166 -537 36 Joey Hand USA RFK Racing Ford 43 -660 37 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 35 -668 38 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 -671 39 Cody Ware USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 28 -675 40 David Ragan USA RFK Racing Ford 17 -686 41 Kamui Kobayashi JPN 23 XI Racing Toyota 8 -695 42 Will Brown AUS Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 -697 43 Cam Waters AUS RFK Racing Ford 2 -701

After a weekend of racing on the streets of Chicago, the NASCAR Cup Series returned to its usual setting of an oval circuit. This weekend did not see the usual Championship suspects fighting at the front as the long-time Championship leader, Kyle Larson, has lost his perch.

It is now the other Hendrick Motorsports driver of Chase Elliott who sits on top of the Championship standings. Larson is now three points behind the new Championship leader of Elliott.

The 23XI driver of Tyler Reddick is still third in the Championship standings and is the top Toyota driver. The 23XI owner, Denny Hamlin, is still fourth in the Championship for Joe Gibbs Racing. Rounding out the top five is the Hendrick Motorsport driver of William Byron.

The remaining five drivers in the top ten are Martin Truex Jr in sixth, Ryan Blaney in seventh as the top Ford driver, Christopher Bell in eighth, Brad Keselowski in ninth and Alex Bowman in tenth.