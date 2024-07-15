2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Great American Getaway 400

Kyle Larson loses his Championship lead to Chase Elliott during the Great American Getaway 400.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After the Great American Getaway 400)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet703 
2Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet700-3
3Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota688-15
4Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota683-20
5William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet646-57
6Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota640-63
7Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord627-76
8Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota616-87
9Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord599-104
10Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet596-107
11Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota570-133
12Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord547-156
13Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet530-173
14Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord522-181
15Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota503-200
16Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord455-248
17Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet431-272
18Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet428-275
19Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord408-295
20Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord403-300
21Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord386-317
22Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord378-325
23Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet358-345
24Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord354-349
25Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet343-360
26Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota320-383
27Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord318-385
28Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet309-394
29Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord302-401
30Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet301-402
31John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota293-410
32Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet270-433
33Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord237-466
34Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet228-475
35Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord166-537
36Joey HandUSARFK RacingFord43-660
37Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota35-668
38Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet32-671
39Cody WareUSARick Ware RacingFord28-675
40David RaganUSARFK RacingFord17-686
41Kamui KobayashiJPN23 XI RacingToyota8-695
42Will BrownAUSRichard Childress RacingChevrolet6-697
43Cam WatersAUSRFK RacingFord2-701

After a weekend of racing on the streets of Chicago, the NASCAR Cup Series returned to its usual setting of an oval circuit. This weekend did not see the usual Championship suspects fighting at the front as the long-time Championship leader, Kyle Larson, has lost his perch.

It is now the other Hendrick Motorsports driver of Chase Elliott who sits on top of the Championship standings. Larson is now three points behind the new Championship leader of Elliott.

The 23XI driver of Tyler Reddick is still third in the Championship standings and is the top Toyota driver. The 23XI owner, Denny Hamlin, is still fourth in the Championship for Joe Gibbs Racing. Rounding out the top five is the Hendrick Motorsport driver of William Byron.

The remaining five drivers in the top ten are Martin Truex Jr in sixth, Ryan Blaney in seventh as the top Ford driver, Christopher Bell in eighth, Brad Keselowski in ninth and Alex Bowman in tenth.

