2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Great American Getaway 400
Kyle Larson loses his Championship lead to Chase Elliott during the Great American Getaway 400.
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After the Great American Getaway 400)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|703
|2
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|700
|-3
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|688
|-15
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|683
|-20
|5
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|646
|-57
|6
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|640
|-63
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|627
|-76
|8
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|616
|-87
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|599
|-104
|10
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|596
|-107
|11
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|570
|-133
|12
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|547
|-156
|13
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|530
|-173
|14
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|522
|-181
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|503
|-200
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|455
|-248
|17
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|431
|-272
|18
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|428
|-275
|19
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|408
|-295
|20
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|403
|-300
|21
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|386
|-317
|22
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|378
|-325
|23
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|358
|-345
|24
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|354
|-349
|25
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|343
|-360
|26
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|320
|-383
|27
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|318
|-385
|28
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|309
|-394
|29
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|302
|-401
|30
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|301
|-402
|31
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|293
|-410
|32
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|270
|-433
|33
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|237
|-466
|34
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|228
|-475
|35
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|166
|-537
|36
|Joey Hand
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|43
|-660
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|35
|-668
|38
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|-671
|39
|Cody Ware
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|28
|-675
|40
|David Ragan
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|-686
|41
|Kamui Kobayashi
|JPN
|23 XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|-695
|42
|Will Brown
|AUS
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|-697
|43
|Cam Waters
|AUS
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|2
|-701
After a weekend of racing on the streets of Chicago, the NASCAR Cup Series returned to its usual setting of an oval circuit. This weekend did not see the usual Championship suspects fighting at the front as the long-time Championship leader, Kyle Larson, has lost his perch.
It is now the other Hendrick Motorsports driver of Chase Elliott who sits on top of the Championship standings. Larson is now three points behind the new Championship leader of Elliott.
The 23XI driver of Tyler Reddick is still third in the Championship standings and is the top Toyota driver. The 23XI owner, Denny Hamlin, is still fourth in the Championship for Joe Gibbs Racing. Rounding out the top five is the Hendrick Motorsport driver of William Byron.
The remaining five drivers in the top ten are Martin Truex Jr in sixth, Ryan Blaney in seventh as the top Ford driver, Christopher Bell in eighth, Brad Keselowski in ninth and Alex Bowman in tenth.