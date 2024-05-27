Isle of Man TT Qualifying 1 as it happened

Another fast lap coming in from the Crowe's here. They are on the way down from the mountain to the start/finish.
Qualifying 1 (Approx times - Subject to change)
18:00 - Supersport/Supertwin
18:50- Superbike/Superstock
19:45 - Sidecars
That's the end of the Sidecars Qualifying session and Ryan Crowe / Callum Crowe are fastest after doing a 116.699 mph lap. Birchall / Rousseau are in 2nd place. Founds / Walmsley move into 3rd after fixing some issues with their machine after lap 1.
Just under ten minutes left of this Sidecar session - the final one for the evening.
Crowe's set an opening lap of 116.261 mph with Founds / Walmsley in 2nd place. Ben Birchall / Kevin Rousseau round out the top 3.
The Crowe's are making their way down the mountain, this should be a fast opening lap. Quicker than Founds / Walmsley's opening lap in 2023.
Ryan Crowe / Callum Crowe are still fastest, they are ahead of Founds / Walmsley on the road now as well. A fast lap coming in from the two brothers.
Ryan Crowe / Callum Crowe are fastest so far after Glen Helen. Ben Birchall / Kevin Rousseau are in 2nd place. Founds / Walmsley are in 3rd place.
Sidecars are out on the TT course
Davey Todd has completed his 2nd lap and it puts him in 2nd place - just one tenth slower than Michael Dunlop's fastest Superbike time.
Just the last few laps coming in for this session, Davey Todd & Michael Dunlop are on very fast laps.
Sidecars are up next.
4 minutes to go in this session.
Dunlop has set the fastest time of night - 129.590 mph. It appears he has went for another lap on the big bike.
Peter Hickman has just posted a 128.721 mph lap on his Superbike... But here comes Dunlop.
128.871 mph lap for Davey Todd on his Superbike.
Dunlop is 6.7 seconds faster currently than Hickman at Ramsey. Both of them are riding their Superbike machines now.
Michael Dunlop is on a flyer! He is out on the Superbike and has just set the fastest two split times.
John McGuinness has done his first lap - 127.126 mph on his Superbike.
Both Hickman & Dunlop are in the pits after their laps. Considering that there is damp patches in places around the course. That is impressive!
Peter Hickman fastest from Michael Dunlop after their first Superstock laps. 129.032 mph average for Hicky, Michael only 1.3 seconds slower on his Honda.
Hickman is fastest now, 0.1 faster than Dunlop. John McGuinness is the fastest Superbike so far on track, but he is 12 seconds slower than Hickman on the Superstock.
Dunlop & Hickman are the two fastest riders in the Superstock class. They are on the run towards Ramsey