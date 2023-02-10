£500k "rescue package" to save road racing; North West 200 won't "give up fight"

Costs for public liability insurance have tripled to more than £400,000 so, after an emergency meeting, it was deemed impossible to stage any road racing. Public liability insurance covers any claims that members of the public may make in connection with road racing.

But the Motorcycle Union of Ireland insist they will pursue rescue packages, including possible crowd-funding, to save the road racing events. They may need to raise up to £500,000.

Motorcycle Union of Ireland chairman John Dillon said: "“We cannot afford the premium hikes but nor can we afford to stop the events. Members of the MCUI(UC) board and I are now urgently pursuing a series of options and sources including the launch of a crowd funding campaign.

“If racing doesn’t take place in 2023, not only will it be nearly impossible to bring it back in 2024, we will also lose the new riders coming through the ranks.

“There has been a groundswell of support from across all sections of the media and it is clear that we have the support of all race fans making the option of crowd funding a real option to save our sport.

“Additionally, it will become increasingly difficult for the MCUI(UC) to provide licences and insurance cover for existing riders to compete overseas because of revenue losses.”

“Motorcycle racing, especially road racing, is unique on the island of Ireland.

“It is part of our culture and heritage and we’ve been racing on roads for over 100years. MCUI(UC) licence holders have always and continue to punch well above their weight and we are proud to have many world champions that come from Northern Ireland.

"These world champions, the likes of Joey Dunlop and more recently Johnathan Rea are ambassadors not only for our sport but for Northern Ireland as well.”

The North West 200 organisers vowed not to give up, saying: "The crisis the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 and the rest of motorcycle sport in Ireland currently faces is due to a huge increase in the cost of insurance cover for 2023.

"The organisers of the North West 200, the Coleraine and District Motor Club, have been working tirelessly to mitigate the pressure created by these extra costs. The club was confident it could manage the initial premium increase but with other events unable to do so, the transfer of extra charges to the North West 200 created an unsustainable financial burden.

"Yesterday the sport’s governing body, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (UC), announced the cancellation of all motorcycle sporting events in Northern Ireland this year. But the organisers of the NW200 have not given up the fight. We cannot afford to lose an event that has been running for over 90 years and plays such a vital role in the economy of the north coast area.

"We have been overwhelmed by the messages and offers of support we have received today and whilst we understand the decision taken by the MCUI (UC), the Coleraine and District Motor club will continue in its efforts to stage the North West 200 on May 7-13.

"Plans were already in place to welcome new competitors to the event during an induction day next Tuesday, February 14. Both that event and the Meet the Stars race launch, scheduled for February 15, will go ahead as planned and we will continue to keep everyone informed of our progress."

Other cancelled events include the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100, Armoy Race of Legends, Ulster Grand Prix, the Sunflower trophy and The Ulster Superbike Championship - but motocross is not affected.

The original announcement from the MCUI read: "The consensus was that the costs proposed were, at this time, unsustainable for most clubs in order to provide the required public liability cover to run our planned events.

"The MCUI (UC) will, however, continue to pursue all options for the provision of public liability insurance, should they arise in the near future.

"We appreciate that this situation is far from ideal, however although we have been unable to secure the running of events for this year, this arrangement and decision will go a little way to at least allowing licence holders the opportunity to engage in competitive events, should they wish, with the appropriate cover and security."