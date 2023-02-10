EXCLUSIVE: MP says North West 200 can still go ahead

On Thursday night, the Motorcycle Union of Ireland (MCUI) Ulster Centre issued a statement saying crippling insurance costs made holding events such as the International North West 200 financially unviable for clubs.

It is believed clubs are facing insurance costs three times higher than what was paid last year, with the current premium standing at £400,000.

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

The rise has been down to the need for greater public liability - a mechanism that covers the cost of claims made by members of the public for incidents that occur in connection at race meetings.

However, North Antrim MP Ian Paisley has described the MCUI’s announcement as “premature”, and insists there are other options open to it to ensure at least some meetings went ahead as planned in 2023.

An avid supporter of motorbike events and the International North West 200, the DUP party member is also the chair of the Northern Ireland Motorsport Taskforce which is due to meet next week to discuss the matter.

Mr Paisley says there could be financial support provided by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) - the global sanctioning body of motorcycle racing.

Talks have also taken place with Lloyds of London to establish if cover can be provided on a race-by-race basis, he said.

“The MCUI has made a premature announcement,” he said, “because there is help available from other means.

“I have already spoken to the Chief Executive of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council - the area the North West 200 takes place.

“The Council has a huge public liability insurance cover which it uses for events like the Northern Ireland Air Show and the question of whether this policy can be extended to cover the North West 200 and Armoy Road Races is being asked.

“The sport is not dead - there is a glimmer of hope in all of this. We can definitely fix the problem and must work together to do that.

“The MCUI appears to have issued a definite statement when the matter is not definite nor conclusive. I think they should have slept on it before issuing it,” he added.

The MCUI says it will continue to “pursue all options for the provision of Public Liability insurance, should they arise in the near future”, adding: “We appreciate that this situation is far from ideal.

“However, although we have been unable to secure the running of events for this year, this arrangement and decision will go a little way to at least allowing licence holders the opportunity to engage in competitive events, should they wish, with the appropriate cover and security.”

Organisers of the North West 200 vowed to battle on: "The crisis the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 and the rest of motorcycle sport in Ireland currently faces is due to a huge increase in the cost of insurance cover for 2023.

"The organisers of the North West 200, the Coleraine and District Motor Club, have been working tirelessly to mitigate the pressure created by these extra costs. The club was confident it could manage the initial premium increase but with other events unable to do so, the transfer of extra charges to the North West 200 created an unsustainable financial burden.

"Yesterday the sport’s governing body, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (UC), announced the cancellation of all motorcycle sporting events in Northern Ireland this year. But the organisers of the NW200 have not given up the fight. We cannot afford to lose an event that has been running for over 90 years and plays such a vital role in the economy of the north coast area.

"We have been overwhelmed by the messages and offers of support we have received today and whilst we understand the decision taken by the MCUI (UC), the Coleraine and District Motor club will continue in its efforts to stage the North West 200 on May 7-13.

"Plans were already in place to welcome new competitors to the event during an induction day next Tuesday, February 14. Both that event and the Meet the Stars race launch, scheduled for February 15, will go ahead as planned and we will continue to keep everyone informed of our progress."