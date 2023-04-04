Isle of Man TT 2023: Top 20 seeded Supersport riders

David Johnson - C&L Fairburn Properties by Jackson Racing, Honda Dean Harrison - Boyce Precision Engineering/Russell Racing, Yamaha Paul Jordan - PreZ Racing by Prosper2, Yamaha Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stuart, Yamaha James Hillier - TBC, TBC Michael Dunlop - MD Racing, Yamaha Gary Johnson - JR Performance/Astro Van Suzuki, Suzuki Davey Todd - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, Yamaha Peter Hickman - K2 Trooper Triumph by PHR, Triumph Conor Cummins - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda John McGuinness - SMT Racing/Blue Earth Construction, Honda Dominic Herbertson - F.W.Cowton, Kawaski James Hind - Bass Tyre Services, Yamaha Rob Hodson - SMT/VRS Recovery, Yamaha Mike Browne - Burrows Engineering / RK Racing, Yamaha Michael Sweeney - EM Building, Yamaha Shaun Anderson - Team Kibosh, Honda Michael Evans - AGR Motorsport, Honda Craig Neve - Bathams Racing, Triumph

Lee Johnston interview: Road Racing, TT 2023 & YouTube Success

Slight changes can be seen throughout the top 20 when compared to the Superbike and Superstock classes, but it will again be the returning David Johnson who sets off towards Bray Hill first, carrying the number 1 on the C&L Fairburn Properties/Jackson Racing Honda.



Dean Harrison, one of only two riders to lap at more than 129mph in the class, is again at number 2, but for the first time since 2015 he rides for a different team and manufacturer; the 2018 Supersport winner now lining up on the Boyce Precision Engineering/Russell Racing Yamaha.



There’s change at number 3, too. Instead of John McGuinness MBE – who takes the number 12 plate on the SMT Racing/Blue Earth Construction Honda – Paul Jordan starts. The Northern Irishman and his PreZ Racing Yamaha team are rewarded with a high start number after some strong showings last year.



The next three riders retain the same starting positions as they have in the 1000cc classes: Jamie Coward (KTS Racing, Yamaha), James Hillier (TBC) and Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha), with all three amongst the pre-race favourites for podiums and outright glory.



Dunlop is the one everyone in the field has to beat. The 21-time TT race winner took victory in both races last year when he increased his own lap record to a mightily impressive 129.475mph.



Two-time winner Gary Johnson (JR Performance/Astro Van Suzuki) is back in his familiar number 7 position and behind him he’ll have four more riders intent on victory: Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles, Honda), Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing, Yamaha), Peter Hickman (K2 Trooper by PHR, Triumph) and Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles, Honda) get their respective races underway in quick succession, so the action on the road will certainly be red hot.



Behind McGuinness and at number 13 is Dominic Herbertson (F.W Cowton, Kawasaki) with the next two riders, James Hind (Bass Tyre Services, Yamaha) and Rob Hodson (SMT/VRS Recovery, Yamaha) getting their first taste as seeded riders in the Supersport class.



Mike Browne, ninth last year in the second race, starts at number 16 on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha, ten seconds ahead of regular sparring partner on the Irish roads, Michael Sweeney (EM Building, Yamaha).



Shaun Anderson (Team Kibosh, Honda) and Craig Neve (Bathams Racing, Triumph) are again seeded – the latter the sole Bathams Ales representative in the race, this time on the ex-Hickman Triumph. Sandwiched between them is former Manx Grand Prix winner, Michael Evans, on the AGR Motorsport Honda.