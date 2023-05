Dean Harrison, Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman set the first sub-17 minute laps of the week during Wednesday evening's Qualifying session at the 2023 Isle of Man TT.

DAO Racing Kawasaki rider Harrison, second to Hickman on Tuesday, delivered two 16min flyers - the second with an average speed of 133.514mph - to top the Superbike timesheets by 1.122s from Michael Dunlop's Hawk Racing Honda.

FHO BMW's Hickman completed the SBK top three (17m 10.076s) after a late, single lap, but led the Superstock class courtesy of an earlier 16min 59.087s (133.284mph) stunner.

Dunlop had set a 17m 3.619s on his STK bike, putting him second in class to Hickman, before switching over to the Superbike.

Harrison and Jamie Coward were then quickest in the following Supersport/Supertwin session, respectively.

Qualifying continues on Thursday evening and concludes on Friday, with the opening races on Saturday...

2023 Isle of Man TT - Superbike Qualifying 3 Results (Wednesday) Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time Difference 1 Dean Harrison 133.514mph 16:57.329 2 Michael Dunlop 133.367mph 16:58.452 + 1.123s 3 Peter Hickman 131.862mph 17:10.076 + 12.747s 4 Jamie Coward 130.94mph 17:17.331 + 20.002s 5 John McGuinness 130.035mph 17:24.548 + 27.219s 6 Michael Rutter 129.147mph 17:31.734 + 34.405s 7 James Hillier 128.976mph 17:33.126 + 35.797s 8 Phillip Crowe 128.131mph 17:40.068 + 42.739s 9 Rob Hodson 127.383mph 17:46.299 + 48.970s 10 David Johnson 126.789mph 17:51.292 + 53.963s 11 Joshua Brookes 126.754mph 17:51.589 + 54.260s 12 Dominic Herbertson 126.656mph 17:52.414 + 55.085s 13 Shaun Anderson 125.855mph 17:59.242 + 61.913s 14 James Hind 125.746mph 18:00.173 + 62.844s 15 Conor Cummins 125.522mph 18:02.105 + 64.776s 16 Samuel West 125.254mph 18:04.417 + 67.088s 17 Stephen Smith 125.05mph 18:06.189 + 68.860s 18 Craig Neve 123.541mph 18:19.460 + 82.131s 19 Paul Jordan 123.482mph 18:19.984 + 82.655s 20 Michael Evans 123.231mph 18:22.222 + 84.893s 21 Stefano Bonetti 122.678mph 18:27.189 + 89.860s 22 Jonathan Perry 121.992mph 18:33.417 + 96.088s 23 Raul Torras Martinez 121.954mph 18:33.767 + 96.438s 24 Forest Dunn 121.844mph 18:34.770 + 97.441s 25 Mark Parrett 121.635mph 18:36.687 + 99.358s 26 Richard Wilson 121.195mph 18:40.734 + 103.405s 27 Chris Sarbora 121.097mph 18:41.645 + 104.316s 28 Dave Hewson 120.936mph 18:43.142 + 105.813s 29 Rhys Hardisty 120.878mph 18:43.682 + 106.353s 30 Amalric Blanc 120.599mph 18:46.276 + 108.947s 31 James Chawke 120.373mph 18:48.390 + 111.061s 32 Timothee Monot 120.286mph 18:49.206 + 111.877s 33 Allann Venter 120.229mph 18:49.744 + 112.415s 34 Baz Furber 119.782mph 18:53.957 + 116.628s 35 Anthony Redmond 118.635mph 19:04.919 + 127.590s 36 Davey Todd 117.201mph 19:18.931 + 141.602s 37 Matthieu Lagrive 117.088mph 19:20.052 + 142.723s 38 Rennie Scaysbrook 117.069mph 19:20.242 + 142.913s 39 Xavier Denis 116.685mph 19:24.059 + 146.730s 40 Paul Potchy Williams 116.385mph 19:27.060 + 149.731s 41 Ryan Cringle 115.248mph 19:38.566 + 161.237s 42 Brian McCormack - - - 43 Stephen Parsons - - - 44 Erno Kostamo - - -

Outright (Superbike) TT lap record: Peter Hickman (BMW), 16m 42.778s, 135.452mph/217.989km/h (2018).

(BMW), 16m 42.778s, 135.452mph/217.989km/h (2018). Superstock TT lap record: Peter Hickman (BMW), 16m 50.601s, 134.403mph/216.301km/h (2018).

(BMW), 16m 50.601s, 134.403mph/216.301km/h (2018). Supersport TT lap record: Michael Dunlop (Yamaha), 17m 29.070s, 129.475mph/208.370km/h (2022)

(Yamaha), 17m 29.070s, 129.475mph/208.370km/h (2022) Supertwin TT lap record: Michael Dunlop (Paton), 18m 26.543s, 122.750mph/197.547km/h (2018)

2023 Isle of Man TT - Superstock Qualifying 3 Results (Wednesday) Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time Difference 1 Peter Hickman 133.284mph 16:59.087 2 Michael Dunlop 132.694mph 17:03.619 + 4.532s 3 Davey Todd 131.711mph 17:11.259 + 12.172s 4 Conor Cummins 129.825mph 17:26.241 + 27.154s 5 Dean Harrison 129.148mph 17:31.725 + 32.638s 6 James Hillier 127.761mph 17:43.140 + 44.053s 7 John Mcguinness 126.273mph 17:55.668 + 56.581s 8 Michael Rutter 125.353mph 18:03.567 + 64.480s 9 Brian Mccormack 125.201mph 18:04.875 + 65.788s 10 Craig Neve 124.04mph 18:15.031 + 75.944s 11 David Datzer 122.908mph 18:25.122 + 86.035s 12 Mike Browne 120.921mph 18:43.274 + 104.187s 13 David Johnson - - - 14 Phillip Crowe - - -

2023 Isle of Man TT - Supersport Qualifying 3 Results (Wednesday) Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time Difference 1 Dean Harrison 125.145mph 18:05.365 2 Peter Hickman 125.07mph 18:06.013 + 0.648s 3 Michael Dunlop 124.973mph 18:06.855 + 1.490s 4 Davey Todd 124.579mph 18:10.298 + 4.933s 5 Jamie Coward 124.484mph 18:11.132 + 5.767s 6 James Hind 123.005mph 18:24.251 + 18.886s 7 James Hillier 122.527mph 18:28.551 + 23.186s 8 Paul Jordan 121.672mph 18:36.342 + 30.977s 9 Rob Hodson 121.369mph 18:39.131 + 33.766s 10 Michael Evans 121.349mph 18:39.318 + 33.953s 11 Craig Neve 121.246mph 18:40.266 + 34.901s 12 David Johnson 119.802mph 18:53.769 + 48.404s 13 Pierre Yves Bian 119.742mph 18:54.338 + 48.973s 14 Raul Torras Martinez 119.337mph 18:58.190 + 52.825s 15 Joey Thompson 119.107mph 19:00.388 + 55.023s 16 Michal Dokoupil 118.926mph 19:02.123 + 56.758s 17 Timothee Monot 118.409mph 19:07.108 + 61.743s 18 Rhys Hardisty 118.36mph 19:07.584 + 62.219s 19 Forest Dunn 118.124mph 19:09.874 + 64.509s 20 Michael Russell 116.64mph 19:24.510 + 79.145s 21 Jonathan Goetschy 116.33mph 19:27.607 + 82.242s 22 James Chawke 116.328mph 19:27.631 + 82.266s 23 Richard Wilson 115.899mph 19:31.954 + 86.589s 24 Jonathan Perry 115.691mph 19:34.063 + 88.698s 25 Phillip Crowe 115.691mph 19:34.055 + 88.690s 26 Mark Parrett 115.648mph 19:34.498 + 89.133s 27 Ryan Cringle 115.401mph 19:37.010 + 91.645s 28 Gary Vines 114.971mph 19:41.406 + 96.041s 29 Jamie Cringle 114.818mph 19:42.982 + 97.617s 30 Matthieu Lagrive 114.722mph 19:43.974 + 98.609s 31 Mark Goodings 114.557mph 19:45.681 + 100.316s 32 Tom Weeden 113.85mph 19:53.045 + 107.680s 33 Allann Venter 113.732mph 19:54.283 + 108.918s 34 Shaun Anderson 113.274mph 19:59.105 + 113.740s 35 Martin Morris 112.475mph 20:07.627 + 122.262s 36 Amalric Blanc 111.446mph 20:18.775 + 133.410s 37 Jorge Halliday 110.282mph 20:31.639 + 146.274s 38 David Brook 109.792mph 20:37.144 + 151.779s 39 Masayuki Yamanaka 108.718mph 20:49.364 + 163.999s 40 Stefano Bonetti - - - 41 Mike Browne - - - 42 Stephen Parsons - - -

2023 Isle of Man TT - Supertwin Qualifying 3 Results (Wednesday) Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time Difference 1 Jamie Coward 120.912mph 18:43.359 2 Mike Browne 119.787mph 18:53.916 + 10.557s 3 Joshua Brookes 116.937mph 19:21.550 + 38.191s 4 Rob Hodson 115.93mph 19:31.634 + 48.275s 5 Michael Rutter 115.163mph 19:39.441 + 56.082s 6 Francesco Curinga 114.552mph 19:45.736 + 62.377s 7 Chris Moore 113.761mph 19:53.979 + 70.620s 8 Baz Furber 113.677mph 19:54.862 + 71.503s 9 Xavier Denis 112.541mph 20:06.916 + 83.557s 10 Jonathan Goetschy 112.187mph 20:10.726 + 87.367s 11 Brian McCormack 112.055mph 20:12.151 + 88.792s 12 Michael Russell 111.584mph 20:17.265 + 93.906s 13 Dave Hewson 111.152mph 20:21.999 + 98.640s 14 Paul Potchy Williams 110.57mph 20:28.430 + 105.071s 15 Gareth Arnold 110.295mph 20:31.502 + 108.143s 16 Kevin Barsby 109.099mph 20:44.995 + 121.636s 17 Paul Cassidy 108.788mph 20:48.554 + 125.195s 18 Miroslav Sloboda 108.264mph 20:54.598 + 131.239s 19 David Madsen-Mygdal 105.843mph 21:23.297 + 159.938s 20 Vinny Brennan 105.34mph 21:29.420 + 166.061s 21 Andy Hornby 104.546mph 21:39.215 + 175.856s 22 Craig Szczypek 103.712mph 21:49.659 + 186.300s 23 Jamie Cringle 102.638mph 22:03.373 + 200.014s 24 Jack Petrie 101.442mph 22:18.967 + 215.608s 25 Tom Weeden - - - 26 Stefano Bonetti - - - 27 Pete Murray - - - 28 Raul Torras Martinez - - -

Monday's Qualifying 1 saw 21-time TT winner Michael Dunlop complete a clean sweep of the Superbike (Hawk Racing Honda, 131.782mph), Superstock (MD Racing Honda, 130.426mph), Supersport (MD Racing Yamaha, 127.019mph) and Supertwin (MD Racing Paton, 122.907mph) classes.

Defending Superbike winner Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) then upped the pace to head Tuesday's Qualifying 2 with an average speed of 132.079mph. Dunlop was third in Tuesday's Superbike session, behind Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki), but continued to reign in Superstock. The Supersport and Supertwin sessions were cancelled due to oil on the road.