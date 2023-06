Defending TT winner Peter Hickman will go into Friday's fifth and final Superbike qualifying as the rider to beat after topping the Thursday evening session.

Hickman, who focussed on Superstock yesterday, came out swinging with a new fastest lap of the week - 16m 55.181s/133.797mph - on his opening loop with the FHO BMW Superbike and was never headed (his second lap being slightly slower).

Michael Dunlop was also under the 17min barrier from the off. The 21-time TT winner then came close to repeating the feat on his Hawk Honda Superstock machine before switching back to the SBK Fireblade and closing to within just 0.162s of Hickman.

Completing the top three was DAO Kawasaki's Dean Harrison, quickest on Wednesday with a 16m 57.329s/133.514mph lap. Harrison posted a 17m 1.870s/132.921mph best on his Superbike and was a fraction from Dunlop in Superstock.

Hickman was third in Superstock, although his 16m 59.087s/133.284mph from Wednesday remains the best STK lap of the week so far.

As well as Superstock, Dunlop also set the pace in the Supersport, a class where he won both races and set a new lap record last year.

2023 Isle of Man TT - Superbike Qualifying 4 Results (Thursday) Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time Difference 1 Peter Hickman 133.797mph 16:55.181 2 Michael Dunlop 133.775mph 16:55.343 + 0.162s 3 Dean Harrison 132.921mph 17:01.870 + 6.689s 4 Davey Todd 131.561mph 17:12.430 + 17.249s 5 Joshua Brookes 129.833mph 17:26.176 + 30.995s 6 James Hillier 129.21mph 17:31.221 + 36.040s 7 Michael Rutter 128.86mph 17:34.075 + 38.894s 8 Phillip Crowe 128.822mph 17:34.387 + 39.206s 9 John McGuinness 128.724mph 17:35.184 + 40.003s 10 David Johnson 128.392mph 17:37.916 + 42.735s 11 Brian McCormack 126.965mph 17:49.805 + 54.624s 12 Shaun Anderson 126.02mph 17:57.830 + 62.649s 13 Dominic Herbertson 125.862mph 17:59.182 + 64.001s 14 Craig Neve 125.736mph 18:00.267 + 65.086s 15 Stephen Smith 125.555mph 18:01.818 + 66.637s 16 Mike Browne 125.511mph 18:02.200 + 67.019s 17 Michael Evans 125.194mph 18:04.939 + 69.758s 18 Samuel West 125.099mph 18:05.763 + 70.582s 19 Julian Trummer 124.741mph 18:08.877 + 73.696s 20 Raul Torras Martinez 123.984mph 18:15.525 + 80.344s 21 James Hind 123.91mph 18:16.184 + 81.003s 22 Stefano Bonetti 123.348mph 18:21.180 + 85.999s 23 Mark Parrett 122.935mph 18:24.874 + 89.693s 24 Forest Dunn 121.886mph 18:34.386 + 99.205s 25 Ryan Cringle 121.48mph 18:38.113 + 102.932s 26 Rhys Hardisty 121.445mph 18:38.430 + 103.249s 27 Mark Goodings 121.213mph 18:40.571 + 105.390s 28 Anthony Redmond 120.626mph 18:46.029 + 110.848s 29 Dave Hewson 120.447mph 18:47.697 + 112.516s 30 James Chawke 120.444mph 18:47.727 + 112.546s 31 Baz Furber 120.17mph 18:50.294 + 115.113s 32 Michael Russell 120.108mph 18:50.884 + 115.703s 33 Timothee Monot 119.809mph 18:53.700 + 118.519s 34 Matthieu Lagrive 119.167mph 18:59.810 + 124.629s 35 Jonathan Perry 118.317mph 19:08.003 + 132.822s 36 Allann Venter 118.265mph 19:08.501 + 133.320s 37 Paul Potchy Williams 118.117mph 19:09.949 + 134.768s 38 Erno Kostamo 115.536mph 19:35.633 + 160.452s 39 Xavier Denis 115.355mph 19:37.482 + 162.301s 40 Amalric Blanc 113.069mph 20:01.289 + 186.108s 41 Jamie Coward - - - 42 Rob Hodson - - - 43 Rennie Scaysbrook - - -

Outright (Superbike) TT lap record: Peter Hickman (BMW), 16m 42.778s, 135.452mph/217.989km/h (2018).

(BMW), 16m 42.778s, 135.452mph/217.989km/h (2018). Superstock TT lap record: Peter Hickman (BMW), 16m 50.601s, 134.403mph/216.301km/h (2018).

(BMW), 16m 50.601s, 134.403mph/216.301km/h (2018). Supersport TT lap record: Michael Dunlop (Yamaha), 17m 29.070s, 129.475mph/208.370km/h (2022)

(Yamaha), 17m 29.070s, 129.475mph/208.370km/h (2022) Supertwin TT lap record: Michael Dunlop (Paton), 18m 26.543s, 122.750mph/197.547km/h (2018)

2023 Isle of Man TT - Superstock Qualifying 4 Results (Thursday) Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time Difference 1 Michael Dunlop 132.728mph 17:03.356 2 Dean Harrison 132.7mph 17:03.572 + 0.216s 3 Peter Hickman 131.952mph 17:09.371 + 6.015s 4 James Hillier 130.195mph 17:23.263 + 19.907s 5 Mike Browne 129.104mph 17:32.078 + 28.722s 6 John McGuinness 128.821mph 17:34.395 + 31.039s 7 David Johnson 127.465mph 17:45.608 + 42.252s 8 Craig Neve 126.097mph 17:57.174 + 53.818s 9 Phillip Crowe 125.956mph 17:58.380 + 55.024s 10 Brian McCormack 125.664mph 18:00.884 + 57.528s 11 Michael Rutter 123.222mph 18:22.306 + 78.950s 12 Erno Kostamo 117.463mph 19:16.345 + 132.989s 13 David Datzer 111.927mph 20:13.544 + 190.188s

2023 Isle of Man TT - Supersport Qualifying 4 Results (Thursday) Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time Difference 1 Michael Dunlop 127.557mph 17:44.844 2 Jamie Coward 124.675mph 18:09.459 + 24.615s 3 James Hind 124.553mph 18:10.526 + 25.682s 4 James Hillier 122.726mph 18:26.755 + 41.911s 5 Dean Harrison 122.518mph 18:28.639 + 43.795s 6 Craig Neve 122.036mph 18:33.015 + 48.171s 7 Pierre Yves Bian 121.65mph 18:36.547 + 51.703s 8 Michael Evans 121.449mph 18:38.391 + 53.547s 9 Joey Thompson 121.086mph 18:41.748 + 56.904s 10 Shaun Anderson 120.651mph 18:45.795 + 60.951s 11 Raul Torras Martinez 120.431mph 18:47.847 + 63.003s 12 Michal Dokoupil 120.323mph 18:48.865 + 64.021s 13 Stefano Bonetti 118.959mph 19:01.803 + 76.959s 14 Brian Mccormack 118.448mph 19:06.733 + 81.889s 15 Rhys Hardisty 118.421mph 19:06.991 + 82.147s 16 Jonathan Goetschy 118.186mph 19:09.268 + 84.424s 17 Tom Weeden 118.16mph 19:09.524 + 84.680s 18 Amalric Blanc 117.685mph 19:14.164 + 89.320s 19 Forest Dunn 117.595mph 19:15.051 + 90.207s 20 Baz Furber 117.478mph 19:16.195 + 91.351s 21 James Chawke 117.389mph 19:17.077 + 92.233s 22 Mark Goodings 116.912mph 19:21.799 + 96.955s 23 Jamie Cringle 116.843mph 19:22.486 + 97.642s 24 Gary Vines 116.778mph 19:23.129 + 98.285s 25 Allann Venter 116.563mph 19:25.270 + 100.426s 26 Stephen Parsons 116.462mph 19:26.285 + 101.441s 27 Timothee Monot 116.16mph 19:29.322 + 104.478s 28 Mark Parrett 115.799mph 19:32.967 + 108.123s 29 Paul Potchy Williams 115.455mph 19:36.454 + 111.610s 30 Michael Russell 114.79mph 19:43.278 + 118.434s 31 Martin Morris 114.62mph 19:45.025 + 120.181s 32 Paul Cassidy 113.088mph 20:01.083 + 136.239s 33 Jorge Halliday 112.932mph 20:02.737 + 137.893s 34 David Brook 112.722mph 20:04.978 + 140.134s 35 Jack Petrie 112.568mph 20:06.634 + 141.790s 36 Masayuki Yamanaka 112.301mph 20:09.501 + 144.657s 37 Xavier Denis 111.449mph 20:18.741 + 153.897s 38 Craig Szczypek 111.237mph 20:21.064 + 156.220s 39 Jonathan Perry 111.083mph 20:22.758 + 157.914s 40 Rob Hodson - - - 41 Paul Jordan - - - 42 Dominic Herbertson - - -