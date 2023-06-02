Staggering six-figure fee to bring in extra medical care at Isle of Man TT

Manx Care revealed that additional medical staff have been recruited to work at the event - and they come at a cost, according to the BBC.

Approximately 30 members of staff have been drafted to the TT.

A freedom of information request resulted in Manx Care sharing the price of their work, BBC report.

Emergency department and ambulance staff have been majorly boosted by a £117,000 investment for the TT.

There is a dedicated trauma team in place, paid for by this investment.

The money is coming from an “existing operational budget”, BBC report.

Calling out the regular air ambulance and the Great North Air Ambulance could cost up to £107,000 - based on estimated from last year’s event.

The remainder of the £300,000 total is spent on specialist hospitals, additional orthopaedic trauma surgeons and increased blood transfusion capacity.

The Isle of Man TT is notoriously one of the most dangerous sporting events in the world.

Last year, six participants died - equalling the all-time record.