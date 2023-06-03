Incredible Michael Dunlop dominates Supersport race at Isle of Man TT

Dunlop finished 12.329 clear of Peter Hickman, who pinched P2 away from Dean Harrison by 0.3s.

But Dunlop was unable beat his own lap record - as he came within 2 seconds of beating it at the end of lap 2, setting average speed of 129.14 MPH.

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

Still, a sensational ride was rewarded with his 22nd all-time race win at the TT. It was an ominous indicator that he form he has displayed all week throughout qualifying could last for the remainder of the event.

Only John McGuinness (23) and his uncle Joey Dunlop (26) have more TT wins, and with seven more opportunities at this year’s event, Michael could claim the outright most.

This was his third Supersport victory in a row.

Jamie Coward was fourth, Davey Todd was fifth and James Hillier was sixth.