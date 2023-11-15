Honda signs Dean Harrison as part of 2024 Isle of Man TT line-up

Harrison moved to Honda after seven seasons with DAO Kawasaki and three TT victories.

Harrison’s tally of three Isle of Man TT wins takes Honda’s current line-up to 26 wins at the historic event as McGuinness is a 23-time race winner, 16 of which have come as a Honda rider.

Harrison provided a tough test for both Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman during the 2023 Isle of Man TT, and will again be considered one of the favourites to challenge for podium positions during next year’s races.

The third rider in the line-up is Nathan Harrison, who missed the 2023 edition due to injury.

Speaking about his move to Honda, Dean Harrison said: “I can’t wait to begin a new chapter with Honda Racing UK and I jumped at the chance when this opportunity came about.

“If I'm honest, it hasn’t sunk in yet and I don’t think it will until I get to ride the bike for the first time in Honda colours.”

“It feels like a really good time to have a refresh and now is as good a time as any for a change. I have always been a Honda fan, and Honda is the way I want to go.

“I am also really looking forward to being part of a multi-rider team after riding in a solo team for so long. To be able to see each other's data and collaborate on ideas is going to be of great value to me.

“To work with John and Nathan, both of whom I have a great working relationship with, is really exciting. I think that the Honda package, with the new bike, could be the missing link that I need.”