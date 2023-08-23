Ian Bainbridge loses his life after accident at Manx Grand Prix
Ian Bainbridge has become the second rider to lose his life at Manx Grand Prix in the last three days following an accident.
Bainbridge had been a regular at the Manx Grand Prix after making his debut at the event in 2005.
Bainbridge was also a racer with over 30 years experience but sadly lost his life during an accident during Tuesday’s qualifying.
- Bagnaia: Tyre pressure limits “make the race a bit less intense”
- Tony Arbolino out of contention for MotoGP switch after signing new Moto2 deal
A statement from the Manx Grand Prix said: “The Manx Grand Prix Races is deeply saddened by the passing of Ian Bainbridge, who lost his life in an accident in Tuesday evening’s qualifying session.”
Gary Vines was the other rider who passed away since the beginning of this week, after succumbing to injuries from an accident during the first qualifying session.