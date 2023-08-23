Ian Bainbridge loses his life after accident at Manx Grand Prix

Bainbridge had been a regular at the Manx Grand Prix after making his debut at the event in 2005.

Bainbridge was also a racer with over 30 years experience but sadly lost his life during an accident during Tuesday’s qualifying.

A statement from the Manx Grand Prix said: “The Manx Grand Prix Races is deeply saddened by the passing of Ian Bainbridge, who lost his life in an accident in Tuesday evening’s qualifying session.”

Gary Vines was the other rider who passed away since the beginning of this week, after succumbing to injuries from an accident during the first qualifying session.