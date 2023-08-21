Gary Vines dies, aged 33, after crash at Manx Grand Prix

The incident happened at Ballagarey in Glen Vine, on the Isle of Man, on Sunday.

Vines crashed on his first lap of the opening session of the 2023 event.

A statement from the organisers read: "It is with a heavy heart that the Manx Grand Prix can confirm the loss of Gary Vines, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident in the first qualifying session of the 2023 event.

"Everyone involved in the organisation of the Manx Grand Prix would like to express their deepest sympathies to Gary's family, his partner, his loved ones, and friends."

Vines has been a regular at the Manx Grand Prix since his 2015 debut, when he won the Newcomers B race.

He also competed at last year's and this year's Isle of Man TT events.

His best lap around the Mountain Course was 118.488mph, posted earlier this year.