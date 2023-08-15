2024 Isle of Man TT schedule: Race dates revealed

Monday 27 May - Morning Free Practice & Afternoon Qualifying

Tuesday 28 May - Evening Qualifying

Wednesday 29 May - Evening Qualifying

Thursday 30 May - Evening Qualifying

Friday 31 May - Afternoon Qualifying

Saturday 1 June - Supersport TT Race 1 & Sidecar TT Race 1

Sunday 2 June - Superbike TT Race

Monday 3 June - Rest Day

Tuesday 4 June - Superstock TT Race 1 & Supertwin TT Race 1

Wednesday 5 June - Supersport TT Race 2 & Sidecar TT Race 2

Thursday 6 June - Rest Day

Friday 7 June - Superstock TT Race 2 & Supertwin TT Race 2

Saturday 8 June - Senior TT Race

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

Following the successful delivery of the new look expanded race programme, the dates for the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races have now been confirmed.

Next year’s event will once again commence on the Bank Holiday Monday (27th May) with free practice taking place in the morning followed by the first qualifying session in the afternoon and will conclude with the Senior TT Race taking place on Saturday 8th June 2024.

Fans can expect the race schedule to follow a similar format to that introduced for 2023 with a second race for the Superstock and Supertwin classes.

The ten race programme will be delivered across three sets of back-to-back race days split by two rest days.