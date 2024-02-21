FHO Racing to miss 2024 North West 200 Races

The team officially confirmed the decision this morning - Peter Hickman will run his own PHR Performance machines at the North West 200 this year.

In FHO Racing's statement, they confirmed that the main reason for pulling out of the event was "simply down to the calendar being very close". Also saying that the team "didn’t feel 100% ready" when arriving to the Isle of Man TT Races in 2023.

The team were excluded from 2023 NW200 Superstock race over due to the legality of their carbon wheels.

Both FHO Racing machines passed scrutineering and were permitted to qualify their BMW M 1000 RR machines on Tuesday and Thursday in 2023. As the Superstock grid were lining up for their sighting lap. Josh Brookes told BBC Sport they were prevented from racing due to their bikes having carbon wheels, which was not permitted in the MCUI regulations.

The team subsequently pulled out of the remainder of the race meeting.

The decision to miss this year’s event was decided by Team Principal Faye Ho, Josh Brookes, Peter Hickman and the team after careful consideration looking at the race calendar, and giving the team enough time to prepare the BMW M 1000 RR machines between two British Superbike rounds, the North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT Races, which all take place in May (Oulton Park 4-6 May, NW200 6-11 May, Donington Park 17-19 May, TT Races from 27 May).

With FHO not taking part in the NW200 races, it allows the team to fully focus on its British Superbike Championship commitments, as well as the Isle of Man TT, where they will be looking to defend their 2023 Superstock and Senior TT victories.

Team Principal Faye Ho has agreed that Peter Hickman can run his own PHR Performance machines at the North West 200. Hickman will have entries in the Superbike, Superstock, Supersport and Supertwin classes.

Team Principal Faye Ho said: “Of course, the decision not to take part in this year’s North West 200 was not an easy one to make; we are a Road Racing team and it’s an important event in the run up to the Isle of Man TT. However, after careful consideration and discussions with myself, Josh, Pete and the team, the decision not to take part was agreed, simply due to the logistics and the event being between BSB rounds, then straight to the TT. Last year as a team we didn’t feel 100% ready when we went to the TT and that’s something none of us want heading there.

Of course, there’s last year’s situation at the event, which was considered in our decision, but ultimately the main reason is simply down to the calendar being very close. I have agreed with Pete that he can run at the event with his own team and it’s something I fully support. Myself and the whole team will miss the event and the Irish fans this year; we always receive such wonderful support at the North West 200 and I hope that everyone has a safe and successful event.”

The 2024 North West 200 event will take place from 6th-11th May.