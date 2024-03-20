Davey Todd to ride a Ducati at 2024 Isle of Man TT

Davey Todd will take to the two Monster Energy Supersport Races on board a Ducati Panigale V2, riding the exotic Italian machine under the banner of Powertoolmate at the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races.

Having dominated in the 2023 British and World Supersport Championships, the Panigale V2 is seemingly the current machine of choice in the category, but it remains an unknown quantity around the TT Course.

In fact, despite decades of short-circuit success, the famous marque has taken only 8 TT wins in their history, with the most recent victory for their iconic range of V-twin machinery coming in 1985 courtesy of Tony Rutter.

Nevertheless, Todd, who will enjoy support from TAS Racing and have the highly-experienced and respected Stewart Johnstone as Crew Chief and Team Principal, will undoubtedly come to the TT as one of the favourites for honours in the two Supersport Races.

Indeed, Todd’s form in the class is considerable having taken a brace of fourths and a fifth in the most recent Supersport Races, recording a best lap of 128.699mph in 2023 that places him as the fourth quickest rider ever in the category, bettered only by Michael Dunlop, Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison.

Davey Todd: “It’s a pretty trick piece of kit, and there’s certainly no better looking Supersport machine on the grid!”

“Looks are one thing, but the pedigree of the V2 is unquestionable, winning pretty much everything in 2023. The TT throws up a different challenge for sure, but with support from TAS [Racing] and Stewart [Johnstone] leading the team, I’m really excited about going down Bray Hill on the bike.”

Stewart Johnstone, Powertoolmate Ducati Team Principal: “I must admit, from an engineering perspective and also leading this effort, I’m looking forward to the challenge of taking an iconic brand and partner back to the TT, in what I think can be regarded as the most competitive category at the event. And on a personal level, I hope to rekindle the previous successes I’ve enjoyed with Ducati.”

Wayne Cox, Powertoolmate Managing Director: “We’re delighted to be the headline partner of this very exciting collaboration. The TT is undoubtedly the jewel in the road racing crown – so to have such an exciting combination of bike and rider is something we are all looking forward to being involved in. The TT was my first experience of pure road racing and to go back as a headline sponsor is a dream come true.”