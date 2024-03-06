Lee Johnston a doubt for North West 200 due to broken leg

Lee Johnston has broken his leg, so is a doubt to compete at the 2024 North West 200.

Johnston suffered the injury three weeks ago while testing in Cartagena, Spain but has only confirmed it now.

It threatens his participation at the North West 200 in May. He had hoped to return to the event where, last year, he was involved in a horrific crash.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Johnston said: "I broke my right tibula and fibula literally in the first session.

"It could have been worse and in a faster corner.

"It wasn't a mechanical issue. Just a part broke, so it was nobody's fault involved with the bike.

"I needed to ride a bike, and that track day was my only option, at the time."

Johnston was testing alone in Spain when he crashed.

He was hospitalised but signed himself out of the local hospital. He returned to England where he has undergone two operations.

Johnston will no longer compete at this week's Daytona 200, as he had planned to do.

