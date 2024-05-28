Michael Dunlop sets pace at Isle of Man TT as he chases all-time record

Michael Dunlop topped Superbike qualifying

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop went fastest in the Superbike class on the opening day of the 2024 Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop clocked 129.590mph on his Hawk Racing Honda on Monday in qualifying as the world famous motorsport event began.

His father Robert, uncle Joey and brother William have all lost their lives on their motorcycles.

Last year, Dunlop equalled his late uncle Joey’s record of 25 wins at the TT.

This year, he is expected to break that record in what would be a hugely significant accomplishment - both professionally and personally.

Joey’s record has stood for 24 years.

His bid for history got off to the perfect start when Dunlop led the way around the Mountain Course.

Peter Hickman slotted into third at 128.271mph with both John McGuinness (127.646) and Dean Harrison (125.909) improving as did Davey Todd at 129.575mph, his lap just 0.114 seconds adrift of Dunlop.

A crash earlier this year means he has had to return from a minor knock.

Feeling the effects of that knock at the North West 200, Dunlop registered five third-place finishes.

At the TT, Dunlop will race with a Honda Fireblade in the Superbike class.

He also has a Honda for the Superstock race, but will switch to a Triumph 765cc in the Supersport category.

Dunlop is on a Paton for the Supertwin.

Dunlop has major competition aiming to stop his bid for a 26th TT win.

Peter Hickman has won the past five Superstock races in a row.

He also set a new course record of 136.358mph last year.

Dean Harrison and Davey Todd are among other notable riders expected to be front-runners.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
16m ago
KTM boss quizzed about Brad Binder dropping into Tech3 GASGAS team
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
RR
News
40m ago
Josh Brookes hits bird and completes Isle of Man TT lap with smashed screen
Josh Brookes
Josh Brookes
RR
News
46m ago
How to watch 2024 Isle of Man TT today: Live stream here
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
RR
News
48m ago
Michael Dunlop sets pace at Isle of Man TT as he chases all-time record
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
RR
Results
11h ago
2024 Isle of Man TT Qualifying 1: Results
Michael Dunlop (IOMTT Press)
Michael Dunlop (IOMTT Press)

Latest News

F1
News
15h ago
Alex Albon could have traded Williams F1 car for Vespa in 'painfully slow' Monaco GP
Alex Albon scored his and Williams' first points of 2024 in Monaco
Alex Albon scored his and Williams' first points of 2024 in Monaco
RR
16h ago
Isle of Man TT Qualifying 1 as it happened
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
MotoGP
News
17h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio: “We are working hard, but it’s hard to be like GP24 bikes”
Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio
F1
News
17h ago
Sergio Perez “closing in on” new Red Bull F1 deal in blow for Carlos Sainz
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…