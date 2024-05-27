2024 Isle of Man TT Qualifying 1: Results

The opening day of Qualifying for the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races is in the books and the names you would expect at the top of the times are right there. Michael Dunlop set the fastest lap overall on day one in the Superbike class, as he aims to become the most successful rider in TT History, moving past his uncle Joey in terms of wins.

Delays due to bad weather seen the opening untimed sessions moved back five hours before getting underway, but the first Qualifying sessions delivered plenty of talking points.

Supersport:

Davey Todd was fastest on his Powertoolmate Ducati, carrying over his strong form on the machine that took victory at the North West 200 earlier in the month. James Hillier followed him in second place onboard his 600cc Kawasaki.

Davey Todd (IOMTT Press)

Lap record holder and Supersport king Michael Dunlop has made the switch to Triumph machinery for 2024, moving away from his 130 mph record breaking R6 Yamaha. But he was still on the pace in third place, five seconds off Todd’s best time.

2024 Isle of Man TT - Supersport Qualifying 1 Results (Monday) Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time Motorcycle 1 Davey Todd 125.601 18:01.425 Ducati 2 James Hillier 125.483 18:02.439 Kawasaki 3 Michael Dunlop 125.048 18:06.208 Triumph 4 James Hind 124.488 18:11.092 Suzuki 5 Dean Harrison 123.98 18:15.561 Honda 6 Jamie Coward 123.833 18:16.868 Triumph 7 Peter Hickman 123.783 18:17.305 Triumph 8 Josh Brookes 123.243 18:22.115 Yamaha 9 Conor Cummins 123.104 18:23.357 Honda 10 Mike Browne 122.843 18:25.699 Yamaha 11 Dom Herbertson 122.422 18:29.506 Yamaha 12 Paul Jordan 121.766 18:35.484 Honda 13 Rob Hodson 121.554 18:37.431 Yamaha 14 Michael Evans 121.338 18:39.420 Triumph 15 Shaun Anderson 120.858 18:43.860 Suzuki 16 Joe Yeardsley 120.776 18:44.626 Yamaha 17 Craig Neve 120.634 18:45.947 Triumph 18 Joey Thompson 119.195 18:59.548 Yamaha 19 Ian Hutchinson 118.907 19:02.306 Honda 20 Stefano Bonetti 118.216 19:08.981 Yamaha

Supertwin:

Peter Hickman showed once again why his Yamaha R7 might be the machine to beat around the TT this year, after topping the lightweight session by twenty seconds from Davey Todd onboard his Kawasaki.

The top two only completed one lap on their respective Supertwins, but Michael Dunlop’s Paton suffered an issue in the untimed session in the afternoon. So he wasn’t able to get a lap under his belt in the evening session.

2024 Isle of Man TT - Supertwin Qualifying 1 Results (Monday) Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time Motorcycle 1 Peter Hickman 118.011 19:10.981 Yamaha 2 Davey Todd 116.063 19:30.296 Kawasaki 3 Baz Furber 114.958 19:41.542 Yamaha 4 Mike Browne 114.91 19:42.037 Aprilia 5 Stefano Bonetti 114.372 19:47.600 Paton 6 Joe Yeardsley 114.34 19:47.928 Paton 7 Michal Dokoupil 113.639 19:55.259 Aprilia 8 Chris Moore 113.123 20:00.709 Kawasaki 9 Jonathan Goetschy 112.869 20:03.410 Aprilia 10 David Datzer 112.087 20:11.813 Paton 11 Marc Colvin 111.697 20:16.035 Kawasaki 12 Martin Morris 111.632 20:16.742 Aprilia 13 Francesco Curinga 111.414 20:19.133 Paton 14 Michael Russell 110.269 20:31.790 Aprilia 15 Brian McCormack 110.135 20:33.288 Aprilia 16 Tom Weeden 109.942 20:35.454 Aprilia 17 Allann Venter 109.771 20:37.375 Kawasaki 18 Pete Murray 109.682 20:38.379 Kawasaki 19 Kevin Barsby 108.956 20:46.634 Kawasaki 20 Wayne Bourgeais 107.771 21:00.343 Aprilia

Superbike:

Continuing with Hawk Racing in 2024, Michael Dunlop set the fastest lap overall on Day one. Putting a lap together just shy of the 130 mph mark, 129.590 mph - onboard his Honda Fireblade.

Davey Todd looked comfortable in second place, less than a tenth slower than Dunlop’s best time. Peter Hickman was in third place for FHO Racing & John McGuinness finished in fourth place for Honda Racing UK.

2024 Isle of Man TT - Superbike Qualifying 1 Results (Monday) Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time Motorcycle 1 Michael Dunlop 129.59 17:28.139 Honda 2 Davey Todd 129.575 17:28.253 BMW 3 Peter Hickman 128.721 17:35.214 BMW 4 John McGuinness 127.646 17:44.096 Honda 5 Dean Harrison 125.909 17:58.782 Honda 6 James Hind 125.839 17:59.376 Suzuki 7 James Hillier 125.752 18:00.129 Honda 8 Michael Rutter 124.787 18:08.477 BMW 9 Phillip Crowe 124.552 18:10.530 BMW 10 Josh Brookes 123.856 18:16.664 BMW 11 David Johnson 123.733 18.17.752 Kawasaki 12 Conor Cummins 122.281 18:30.789 Honda 13 Craig Neve 122.135 18:32.114 Honda 14 Shaun Anderson 119.432 18:57.283 Suzuki 15 Erno Kostamo 119.403 18:57.560 BMW

Superstock:

Peter Hickman was able to get two laps in on his FHO Racing Superstock as he posted the fastest time of 129.032 mph. Michael Dunlop was fight there in second place on board his MD Racing Honda, 1.3 seconds down on Hicky’s best time.

Peter Hickman (IOMTT Press)

Dominic Herbertson put in a strong lap on BMW stocker to move into third place, twelve seconds away from Hickman’s best time.

2024 Isle of Man TT - Superstock Qualifying 1 Results (Monday) Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time Motorcycle 1 Peter Hickman 129.032 17:32.667 BMW 2 Michael Dunlop 128.87 17:33.989 Honda 3 Dom Herbertson 127.54 17:44.983 BMW 4 James Hillier 127.535 17:45.024 Honda 5 Jamie Coward 127.321 17:46.815 Honda 6 David Johnson 127.24 17:47.492 Kawasaki 7 Conor Cummins 127.036 17:49.212 Honda 8 Phillip Crowe 127.032 17:49.244 BMW 9 John McGuinness 126.745 17:51.666 Honda 10 Rob Hodson 126.266 17:55.732 Honda 11 Josh Brookes 125.697 18:00.601 BMW 12 Mike Browne 125.632 18:01.160 Aprilia 13 Paul Jordan 124.849 18:07.939 Aprilia 14 Michael Evans 124.7 18:09.236 Suzuki 15 Brian McCormack 124.65 18:09.676 BMW 16 Nathan Harrison 123.845 18:16.757 Honda 17 Ryan Cringle 123.009 18:24.215 Honda 18 Shaun Anderson 122.928 18:24.936 Honda 19 Anthony Redmond 122.716 18:26.852 BMW 20 Julian Trummer 122.373 18:29.949 Honda

Qualifying two takes place tomorrow, with the first Supersport race getting underway on Saturday.