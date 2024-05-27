2024 Isle of Man TT Qualifying 1: Results
Results from the opening day of Qualifying from 2024 the Isle of Man TT Races
The opening day of Qualifying for the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races is in the books and the names you would expect at the top of the times are right there. Michael Dunlop set the fastest lap overall on day one in the Superbike class, as he aims to become the most successful rider in TT History, moving past his uncle Joey in terms of wins.
Delays due to bad weather seen the opening untimed sessions moved back five hours before getting underway, but the first Qualifying sessions delivered plenty of talking points.
Supersport:
Davey Todd was fastest on his Powertoolmate Ducati, carrying over his strong form on the machine that took victory at the North West 200 earlier in the month. James Hillier followed him in second place onboard his 600cc Kawasaki.
Lap record holder and Supersport king Michael Dunlop has made the switch to Triumph machinery for 2024, moving away from his 130 mph record breaking R6 Yamaha. But he was still on the pace in third place, five seconds off Todd’s best time.
2024 Isle of Man TT - Supersport Qualifying 1 Results (Monday)
|Pos
|Rider
|Best Lap Speed
|Best Lap Time
|Motorcycle
|1
|Davey Todd
|125.601
|18:01.425
|Ducati
|2
|James Hillier
|125.483
|18:02.439
|Kawasaki
|3
|Michael Dunlop
|125.048
|18:06.208
|Triumph
|4
|James Hind
|124.488
|18:11.092
|Suzuki
|5
|Dean Harrison
|123.98
|18:15.561
|Honda
|6
|Jamie Coward
|123.833
|18:16.868
|Triumph
|7
|Peter Hickman
|123.783
|18:17.305
|Triumph
|8
|Josh Brookes
|123.243
|18:22.115
|Yamaha
|9
|Conor Cummins
|123.104
|18:23.357
|Honda
|10
|Mike Browne
|122.843
|18:25.699
|Yamaha
|11
|Dom Herbertson
|122.422
|18:29.506
|Yamaha
|12
|Paul Jordan
|121.766
|18:35.484
|Honda
|13
|Rob Hodson
|121.554
|18:37.431
|Yamaha
|14
|Michael Evans
|121.338
|18:39.420
|Triumph
|15
|Shaun Anderson
|120.858
|18:43.860
|Suzuki
|16
|Joe Yeardsley
|120.776
|18:44.626
|Yamaha
|17
|Craig Neve
|120.634
|18:45.947
|Triumph
|18
|Joey Thompson
|119.195
|18:59.548
|Yamaha
|19
|Ian Hutchinson
|118.907
|19:02.306
|Honda
|20
|Stefano Bonetti
|118.216
|19:08.981
|Yamaha
Supertwin:
Peter Hickman showed once again why his Yamaha R7 might be the machine to beat around the TT this year, after topping the lightweight session by twenty seconds from Davey Todd onboard his Kawasaki.
The top two only completed one lap on their respective Supertwins, but Michael Dunlop’s Paton suffered an issue in the untimed session in the afternoon. So he wasn’t able to get a lap under his belt in the evening session.
2024 Isle of Man TT - Supertwin Qualifying 1 Results (Monday)
|Pos
|Rider
|Best Lap Speed
|Best Lap Time
|Motorcycle
|1
|Peter Hickman
|118.011
|19:10.981
|Yamaha
|2
|Davey Todd
|116.063
|19:30.296
|Kawasaki
|3
|Baz Furber
|114.958
|19:41.542
|Yamaha
|4
|Mike Browne
|114.91
|19:42.037
|Aprilia
|5
|Stefano Bonetti
|114.372
|19:47.600
|Paton
|6
|Joe Yeardsley
|114.34
|19:47.928
|Paton
|7
|Michal Dokoupil
|113.639
|19:55.259
|Aprilia
|8
|Chris Moore
|113.123
|20:00.709
|Kawasaki
|9
|Jonathan Goetschy
|112.869
|20:03.410
|Aprilia
|10
|David Datzer
|112.087
|20:11.813
|Paton
|11
|Marc Colvin
|111.697
|20:16.035
|Kawasaki
|12
|Martin Morris
|111.632
|20:16.742
|Aprilia
|13
|Francesco Curinga
|111.414
|20:19.133
|Paton
|14
|Michael Russell
|110.269
|20:31.790
|Aprilia
|15
|Brian McCormack
|110.135
|20:33.288
|Aprilia
|16
|Tom Weeden
|109.942
|20:35.454
|Aprilia
|17
|Allann Venter
|109.771
|20:37.375
|Kawasaki
|18
|Pete Murray
|109.682
|20:38.379
|Kawasaki
|19
|Kevin Barsby
|108.956
|20:46.634
|Kawasaki
|20
|Wayne Bourgeais
|107.771
|21:00.343
|Aprilia
Superbike:
Continuing with Hawk Racing in 2024, Michael Dunlop set the fastest lap overall on Day one. Putting a lap together just shy of the 130 mph mark, 129.590 mph - onboard his Honda Fireblade.
Davey Todd looked comfortable in second place, less than a tenth slower than Dunlop’s best time. Peter Hickman was in third place for FHO Racing & John McGuinness finished in fourth place for Honda Racing UK.
2024 Isle of Man TT - Superbike Qualifying 1 Results (Monday)
|Pos
|Rider
|Best Lap Speed
|Best Lap Time
|Motorcycle
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|129.59
|17:28.139
|Honda
|2
|Davey Todd
|129.575
|17:28.253
|BMW
|3
|Peter Hickman
|128.721
|17:35.214
|BMW
|4
|John McGuinness
|127.646
|17:44.096
|Honda
|5
|Dean Harrison
|125.909
|17:58.782
|Honda
|6
|James Hind
|125.839
|17:59.376
|Suzuki
|7
|James Hillier
|125.752
|18:00.129
|Honda
|8
|Michael Rutter
|124.787
|18:08.477
|BMW
|9
|Phillip Crowe
|124.552
|18:10.530
|BMW
|10
|Josh Brookes
|123.856
|18:16.664
|BMW
|11
|David Johnson
|123.733
|18.17.752
|Kawasaki
|12
|Conor Cummins
|122.281
|18:30.789
|Honda
|13
|Craig Neve
|122.135
|18:32.114
|Honda
|14
|Shaun Anderson
|119.432
|18:57.283
|Suzuki
|15
|Erno Kostamo
|119.403
|18:57.560
|BMW
Superstock:
Peter Hickman was able to get two laps in on his FHO Racing Superstock as he posted the fastest time of 129.032 mph. Michael Dunlop was fight there in second place on board his MD Racing Honda, 1.3 seconds down on Hicky’s best time.
Dominic Herbertson put in a strong lap on BMW stocker to move into third place, twelve seconds away from Hickman’s best time.
2024 Isle of Man TT - Superstock Qualifying 1 Results (Monday)
|Pos
|Rider
|Best Lap Speed
|Best Lap Time
|Motorcycle
|1
|Peter Hickman
|129.032
|17:32.667
|BMW
|2
|Michael Dunlop
|128.87
|17:33.989
|Honda
|3
|Dom Herbertson
|127.54
|17:44.983
|BMW
|4
|James Hillier
|127.535
|17:45.024
|Honda
|5
|Jamie Coward
|127.321
|17:46.815
|Honda
|6
|David Johnson
|127.24
|17:47.492
|Kawasaki
|7
|Conor Cummins
|127.036
|17:49.212
|Honda
|8
|Phillip Crowe
|127.032
|17:49.244
|BMW
|9
|John McGuinness
|126.745
|17:51.666
|Honda
|10
|Rob Hodson
|126.266
|17:55.732
|Honda
|11
|Josh Brookes
|125.697
|18:00.601
|BMW
|12
|Mike Browne
|125.632
|18:01.160
|Aprilia
|13
|Paul Jordan
|124.849
|18:07.939
|Aprilia
|14
|Michael Evans
|124.7
|18:09.236
|Suzuki
|15
|Brian McCormack
|124.65
|18:09.676
|BMW
|16
|Nathan Harrison
|123.845
|18:16.757
|Honda
|17
|Ryan Cringle
|123.009
|18:24.215
|Honda
|18
|Shaun Anderson
|122.928
|18:24.936
|Honda
|19
|Anthony Redmond
|122.716
|18:26.852
|BMW
|20
|Julian Trummer
|122.373
|18:29.949
|Honda
Qualifying two takes place tomorrow, with the first Supersport race getting underway on Saturday.