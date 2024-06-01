Isle of Man TT champ in race against time to fix bike to enter today’s race

Today [Saturday] is the first day of racing at the 2024 Isle of Man TT but the drama has already started.

A reigning TT champion faces a challenge to even enter the race after a crash on Friday resulted in minor injuries, but more significantly some damage to the machine.

Ben Birchall is the reigning Sidecar champion from 2023, and is partnered with new passenger Kevin Rousseau this year.

The duo crashed at Mountain Box during Qualifying on Friday.

After medical treatment they are described as fine, albeit with bumps and bruises.

The big problem they face is the damage to the Honda LCR.

They must fix any lingering problems before 4pm Saturday when the first Sidecar race begins.

A social media post from Birchall read: “[Friday] afternoon, we had an accident at the Mountain Box due a mechanical failure.

“The boys are ok, just a little bruised. Thanks to Arai Helmet Europe and RST for keeping us safe.

“Also big thanks to the marshals and medical personnel on the course, the people from Noble’s Hospital and physio in the paddock.

“We'll try to fix the bike for [Saturday] - fingers crossed."