2024 Isle of Man TT Qualifying 4 & 5 (Friday): Results
Here are the results from the Qualifying 4 and 5 sessions on Friday at the 2024 Isle of Man TT.
Qualifying 5
Peter Hickman went fastest in the final qualifying sessions on the Superbikes and Superstock machines.
|2024 Isle of Man TT - Superbike Qualifying 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Best Lap Speed
|Best Lap Time
|1
|Peter Hickman
|132.863
|17:02.314
|2
|Dean Harrison
|132.596
|17:04.377
|3
|Michael Dunlop
|132.399
|17:05.901
|4
|Joshua Brookes
|132.399
|17:16.295
|5
|John McGuinness
|130.745
|17:18.874
|6
|David Johnson
|130.283
|17:22.560
|7
|Dominic Herbertson
|128.936
|17:33.452
|8
|Shaun Anderson
|128.914
|17:33.634
|9
|Michael Rutter
|128.636
|17:35.912
|10
|Phillip Crowe
|128.333
|17:38.406
|11
|Conor Cummins
|128.034
|17:40.873
|12
|James Hillier
|17:40.873
|17:42.923
|13
|Erno Kostamo
|123.03
|18:24.022
|2024 Isle of Man TT - Superstock Qualifying 5, Top 25
|Pos
|Rider
|Best Lap Speed
|Best Lap Time
|1
|Peter Hickman
|134.638
|16:48.837
|2
|Davey Todd
|132.976
|17:01.446
|3
|Michael Dunlop
|132.674
|17:03.776
|4
|James Hillier
|130.048
|17:24.448
|5
|Jamie Coward
|130.024
|17:24.641
|6
|Joshua Brookes
|129.965
|17:25.112
|7
|Dean Harrison
|129.483
|17:29.006
|8
|John McGuinness
|128.908
|17:33.681
|9
|David Johnson
|128.261
|17:38.995
|10
|Nathan Harrison
|128.209
|17:39.425
|11
|Mike Browne
|128.012
|17:41.059
|12
|Paul Jordan
|127.951
|17:41.564
|13
|Shaun Anderson
|127.264
|17:47.290
|14
|Phillip Crowe
|127.239
|17:47.504
|15
|Michael Evans
|127.157
|17:48.190
|16
|Ryan Cringle
|127.034
|17:48.190
|17
|Brian McCormack
|126.503
|17:53.711
|18
|Ian Hutchinson
|126.222
|17:56.101
|19
|Matt Stevenson
|126.076
|17:57.353
|20
|Amalric Blanc
|125.791
|17:59.790
|21
|Michael Sweeney
|125.316
|18:03.882
|22
|Julian Trummer
|125.134
|18:05.456
|23
|Marcus Simpson
|124.438
|18:11.529
|24
|Samuel West
|124.245
|18:13.227
|25
|Tom Robinson
|124.03
|18:15.120
|2024 Isle of Man TT - Supersport Qualifying 5, Top 25
|Pos
|Rider
|Best Lap Speed
|Best Lap Time
|1
|Davey Todd
|127.062
|17:48.991
|2
|James Hind
|125.833
|17:59.429
|3
|Michael Evans
|125.358
|18:03.520
|4
|Dean Harrison
|124.94
|18:07.148
|5
|Peter Hickman
|124.94
|18:10.510
|6
|Mike Browne
|123.42
|18:20.537
|7
|Rob Hodson
|122.347
|18:30.188
|8
|Shaun Anderson
|122.269
|18:30.896
|9
|Ian Hutchinson
|122.263
|18:30.949
|10
|Michael Sweeney
|122.225
|18:31.291
|11
|Dominic Herbertson
|121.956
|18:33.745
|12
|Joshua Brookes
|121.75
|18:35.634
|13
|Ryan Cringle
|119.487
|18:56.764
|14
|Piere Yves Bian
|119.436
|18:57.242
|15
|Darryl Tweed
|118.521
|19:06.028
|16
|Marcus Simpson
|118.521
|19:07.373
|17
|Stephen Parsons
|118.217
|19:08.967
|18
|Michal Dokoupil
|117.971
|19:08.967
|19
|Timothee Monot
|117.88
|19:12.255
|20
|Jamie Cringle
|117.88
|19:12.974
|21
|Forest Dunn
|117.777
|19:13.259
|22
|Rhys Hardisty
|117.754
|19:13.484
|23
|Tom Weeden
|117.745
|19:13.572
|24
|Joe Yeardsley
|117.689
|19:14.123
|25
|David Rigby
|117.662
|19:14.392
|2024 Isle of Man TT - Supertwin Qualifying 5, Top 25
|Pos
|Rider
|Best Lap Speed
|Best Lap Time
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|121.882
|18:34.423
|2
|Jamie Coward
|120.378
|18:48.343
|3
|Peter Hickman
|119.271
|18:58.821
|4
|Davey Todd
|118.656
|19:04.717
|5
|Rob Hodson
|118.454
|19:06.670
|6
|Mike Browne
|117.963
|19:11.441
|7
|Adam McLean
|117.396
|19:17.006
|8
|Paul Jordan
|117.012
|19:20.800
|9
|Michael Rutter
|116.876
|19:22.153
|10
|Joshua Brookes
|116.413
|19:26.779
|11
|Allan Venter
|115.796
|19:32.993
|12
|David Datzer
|115.517
|19:35.825
|13
|Marcus Simpson
|115.485
|19:36.153
|14
|Joe Yeardsley
|115.355
|19:37.474
|15
|Francesco Curinga
|113.737
|19:54.229
|16
|Baz Furber
|113.69
|19:54.719
|17
|Jonathan Goetschy
|113.568
|19:56.005
|18
|Chris Moore
|113.317
|19:58.650
|19
|Paul Cassidy
|113.128
|20:00.661
|20
|Rhys Hardisty
|111.328
|20:20.073
|21
|Marc Colvin
|111.195
|20:21.524
|22
|Jack Fowler
|110.795
|20:25.940
|23
|Mark Parrett
|110.319
|20:31.233
|24
|Paul Potchy Williams
|110.097
|20:33.717
|25
|Wayne Bourgeais
|109.031
|20:45.769
Qualifying 4
Davey Todd and Peter Hickman separated by less than a second at the top of the Superbike leaderboard, the Milwaukee BMW Motorrad of Todd coming out on top with a lap of 133.942mph, his quickest ever lap around the Mountain Course.
It was close as he was just 0.7 seconds quicker than Hickman (133.851mph) with the duo followed by Harrison (132.143mph), Brookes (131.311mph), McGuinness (130.152mph) and David Johnson (129.335mph).
|2024 Isle of Man TT - Superbike Qualifying 4 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Best Lap Speed
|Best Lap Time
|1
|Davey Todd
|16:54.079
|16:54.079
|2
|Peter Hickman
|16:54.767
|16:54.079
|3
|Dean Harrison
|17:07.886
|16:54.079
|4
|Michael Dunlop
|17:12.193
|17:12.193
|5
|Joshua Brookes
|17:12.844
|17:12.844
|6
|John McGuinness
|17:23.612
|17:23.612
|7
|David Johnson
|17:30.202
|17:30.202
|8
|Dominic Herbertson
|17:32.397
|17:32.397
|9
|James Hillier
|17:33.468
|17:33.468
|10
|Conor Cummins
|17:33.805
|17:33.805
|11
|Shaun Anderson
|17:43.359
|17:43.359
|12
|Phillip Crowe
|17:43.673
|17:43.673
|13
|Michael Rutter
|17:43.673
|18:01.647
|14
|James Hind
|18:05.767
|18:05.767
|15
|Erno Kostamo
|18:36.859
|18:36.859
Michael Dunlop was quickest in the Superstock class at 132.135mph on the MD Racing Honda and the Supersport where he lapped at 127.649mph on his MD Racing Yamaha.
That put him ahead of Coward (129.388mph), Mike Browne (129.171mph), Neve (128.244mph) and Nathan Harrison (127.923mph).
|2024 Isle of Man TT - Superstock Qualifying 4 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Best Lap Speed
|Best Lap Time
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|132.135
|17:07.947
|2
|Dean Harrison
|131.293
|17:14.539
|3
|Craig Neve
|129.448
|17:29.289
|4
|Jamie Coward
|129.448
|17:29.775
|5
|Mike Browne
|129.171
|17:31.534
|6
|David Johnson
|129.016
|17:32.797
|7
|Nathan Harrison
|127.923
|17:41.794
|8
|Phillip Crowe
|127.876
|17:41.794
|9
|Paul Jordan
|127.331
|17:46.733
|10
|Ian Hutchinson
|126.902
|17:50.338
|11
|Ryan Cringle
|126.284
|17:55.578
|12
|Shaun Anderson
|125.989
|17:58.091
|13
|Amalric Blanc
|125.477
|18:02.494
|14
|Julian Trummer
|125.239
|18:04.549
|15
|Brian McCormack
|124.822
|18:08.171
|16
|Matt Stevenson
|124.604
|18:10.081
|17
|Michael Sweeney
|124.422
|18:11.676
|18
|Timothee Monot
|123.925
|18:16.048
|19
|David Datzer
|123.739
|18:17.696
|20
|Joey Thompson
|122.92
|18:25.014
|21
|Michael Evans
|122.821
|18:25.903
|22
|Rhys Hardisty
|122.821
|18:29.787
|23
|Anthony Redmond
|122.288
|18:30.720
|24
|Stefano Bonetti
|122.147
|18:32.008
|25
|Samuel West
|121.891
|18:34.336
|26
|Tom Robinson
|121.835
|18:34.852
|27
|Jamie Cringle
|121.813
|18:35.051
|28
|Marcus Simpson
|121.801
|18:35.163
|29
|James Chawke
|121.656
|18:36.488
|30
|Paul Potchy Williams
|121.594
|18:37.066
|31
|Eddy Ferre
|121.555
|18:37.066
|32
|David Rigby
|121.504
|18:37.886
|33
|John McGuinness
|121.382
|18:39.016
|34
|Mark Goodings
|121.264
|18:40.097
|35
|Michael Russell
|121.181
|18:40.865
|36
|Mark Parrett
|121.179
|18:40.885
|37
|Tom Weeden
|121.165
|18:41.018
|38
|Jonathan Perry
|121.056
|18:42.027
|39
|Jonathan Goetschy
|121.023
|18:42.335
|40
|Stephen Parsons
|120.657
|18:45.733
|41
|Darryl Tweed
|119.977
|18:52.121
|42
|Forest Dunn
|119.695
|18:54.783
|43
|Richard Charlton
|119.331
|18:58.246
|44
|Baz Furber
|118.056
|19:10.535
|45
|Mike Norbury
|117.906
|19:12.002
|46
|Kevin Keyes
|117.31
|19:17.854
|47
|Paul Cassidy
|117.036
|19:20.566
|48
|Michal Dokoupil
|116.603
|19:24.874
|49
|Jorge Halliday
|116.403
|19:24.874
|50
|Martin Morris
|114.642
|19:44.798
|51
|Craig Szczypek
|113.22
|19:59.686
|52
|Rob Hodson
|-
|53
|Patrick Hoff
|-
|-
|2024 Isle of Man TT - Supersport Qualifying 4 Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Best Lap Speed
|Best Lap Time
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|127.649
|17:44.071
|2
|Jamie Coward
|127.21
|17:47.747
|3
|Davey Todd
|126.45
|17:54.165
|4
|Peter Hickman
|125.024
|18:04.453
|5
|James Hillier
|125.024
|18:06.416
|6
|Mike Browne
|124.753
|18:08.774
|7
|David Johnson
|124.593
|18:10.177
|8
|Dean Harrison
|124.562
|18:10.448
|9
|James Hind
|124.349
|18:12.316
|10
|Michael Evans
|123.722
|18:17.844
Peter Hickman (120.885mph) set the fastest lap of the week so far in the Supertwin class.
|2024 Isle of Man TT - Supertwin Qualifying 4 Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Best Lap Speed
|Best Lap Time
|1
|Peter Hickman
|120.885
|18:43.616
|2
|Dominic Herbertson
|120.036
|18:51.557
|3
|Davey Todd
|119.259
|18:58.929
|4
|Michael Rutter
|118.097
|19:10.140
|5
|Adam McLean
|117.336
|19:17.602
|6
|Paul Jordan
|117.117
|19:19.764
|7
|Mike Browne
|116.835
|19:22.561
|8
|Joshua Brookes
|116.196
|19:28.952
|9
|Julian Trummer
|115.833
|19:32.618
|10
|Tom Weeden
|115.809
|19:32.864
Ben Birchall and Kevin Rousseau did not post a time after an incident in the first session on Friday. They are okay.
The Crowes established themselves as the duo to beat ahead of Saturday's racing.
|2024 Isle of Man TT - Sidecar Qualifying 4 Results
|Pos
|Pair
|Best Lap Speed
|Best Lap Time
|1
|Ryan Crowe / Callum Crowe
|119.191
|18:59.583
|2
|Peter Founds / Jevan Walmsley
|115.885
|19:32.095
|3
|Tim Reeves / Mark Wilkes
|115.26
|19:38.450
|4
|Lewis Blackstock / Patrick Rosney
|113.806
|19:53.501
|5
|Todd Ellis / Emmanuelle Clement
|112.991
|20:02.116
|6
|Alan Founds / Rhys Gibbons
|112.616
|20:06.113
|7
|Steve Ramsden / Matthew Ramsden
|110.666
|20:27.373
|8
|Daryl Gibson / Tom Christie
|110.591
|20:28.206
|9
|Dave Molyneux / Jake Roberts
|110.27
|20:31.781
|10
|Wayne Lockey / Matthew Rostron
|109.17
|20:44.191
|11
|John Saunders / James Saunders
|108.84
|20:47.956
|12
|Greg Lambert / Andrew Haynes
|107.714
|21:01.000
|13
|Shaun Chandler / Ben Chandler
|107.298
|21:05.889
|14
|Conrad Harrison / Ashley Moore
|107.021
|21:09.172
|15
|Rob Handcock / Basil Bevan
|106.951
|21:10.003
|16
|Robert Dawson / Matthew Sims
|106.361
|21:17.046
|17
|Alun Thomas / Jody James
|105.973
|21:21.717
|18
|Derek Lynch / Anthony McDonnell
|105.345
|21:29.367
|19
|Gary Gibson / Justin Sharp
|104.8
|21:36.067
|20
|Bruce Moore / Mark Gash
|103.96
|21:46.546
|21
|Andy King Andrew Sigsworth
|102.847
|22:00.680
|22
|Wiggert Kranenburg / Jermaine Van Middegaal
|102.46
|22:05.667
|23
|Maria Costello MBE / Gary Wheeler
|101.501
|22:18.189
|24
|Renzo van der Donckt / Vale van der Donckt
|100.436
|22:32.380
|25
|John Shipley / Diarmuid Mac Rearmoinn
|99.036
|22:51.504
|26
|John Holden / Frank Claeys
|42.991
|52:39.453
|27
|Ben Birchall / Kevin Rousseau
|-
|-