2024 Isle of Man TT Qualifying 4 & 5 (Friday): Results

Results from Friday's Qualifying 4 and 5 sessions for the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races.

Isle of Man TT
Here are the results from the Qualifying 4 and 5 sessions on Friday at the 2024 Isle of Man TT.

Qualifying 5

Peter Hickman went fastest in the final qualifying sessions on the Superbikes and Superstock machines.

2024 Isle of Man TT - Superbike Qualifying 5
PosRiderBest Lap SpeedBest Lap Time
1Peter Hickman132.86317:02.314
2Dean Harrison132.59617:04.377
3Michael Dunlop132.39917:05.901
4Joshua Brookes132.39917:16.295
5John McGuinness130.74517:18.874
6David Johnson130.28317:22.560
7Dominic Herbertson128.93617:33.452
8Shaun Anderson128.91417:33.634
9Michael Rutter128.63617:35.912
10Phillip Crowe128.33317:38.406
11Conor Cummins128.03417:40.873
12James Hillier17:40.87317:42.923
13Erno Kostamo123.0318:24.022
2024 Isle of Man TT - Superstock Qualifying 5, Top 25
PosRiderBest Lap SpeedBest Lap Time
1Peter Hickman134.63816:48.837
2Davey Todd132.97617:01.446
3Michael Dunlop132.67417:03.776
4James Hillier130.04817:24.448
5Jamie Coward130.02417:24.641
6Joshua Brookes129.96517:25.112
7Dean Harrison129.48317:29.006
8John McGuinness128.90817:33.681
9David Johnson128.26117:38.995
10Nathan Harrison128.20917:39.425
11Mike Browne128.01217:41.059
12Paul Jordan127.95117:41.564
13Shaun Anderson127.26417:47.290
14Phillip Crowe127.23917:47.504
15Michael Evans127.15717:48.190
16Ryan Cringle127.03417:48.190
17Brian McCormack126.50317:53.711
18Ian Hutchinson126.22217:56.101
19Matt Stevenson126.07617:57.353
20Amalric Blanc125.79117:59.790
21Michael Sweeney125.31618:03.882
22Julian Trummer125.13418:05.456
23Marcus Simpson124.43818:11.529
24Samuel West124.24518:13.227
25Tom Robinson124.0318:15.120
2024 Isle of Man TT - Supersport Qualifying 5, Top 25
PosRiderBest Lap SpeedBest Lap Time
1Davey Todd127.06217:48.991
2James Hind125.83317:59.429
3Michael Evans125.35818:03.520
4Dean Harrison124.9418:07.148
5Peter Hickman124.9418:10.510
6Mike Browne123.4218:20.537
7Rob Hodson122.34718:30.188
8Shaun Anderson122.26918:30.896
9Ian Hutchinson122.26318:30.949
10Michael Sweeney122.22518:31.291
11Dominic Herbertson121.95618:33.745
12Joshua Brookes121.7518:35.634
13Ryan Cringle119.48718:56.764
14Piere Yves Bian119.43618:57.242
15Darryl Tweed118.52119:06.028
16Marcus Simpson118.52119:07.373
17Stephen Parsons118.21719:08.967
18Michal Dokoupil117.97119:08.967
19Timothee Monot117.8819:12.255
20Jamie Cringle117.8819:12.974
21Forest Dunn117.77719:13.259
22Rhys Hardisty117.75419:13.484
23Tom Weeden117.74519:13.572
24Joe Yeardsley117.68919:14.123
25David Rigby117.66219:14.392
2024 Isle of Man TT - Supertwin Qualifying 5, Top 25
PosRiderBest Lap SpeedBest Lap Time
1Michael Dunlop121.88218:34.423
2Jamie Coward120.37818:48.343
3Peter Hickman119.27118:58.821
4Davey Todd118.65619:04.717
5Rob Hodson118.45419:06.670
6Mike Browne117.96319:11.441
7Adam McLean117.39619:17.006
8Paul Jordan117.01219:20.800
9Michael Rutter116.87619:22.153
10Joshua Brookes116.41319:26.779
11Allan Venter115.79619:32.993
12David Datzer115.51719:35.825
13Marcus Simpson115.48519:36.153
14Joe Yeardsley115.35519:37.474
15Francesco Curinga113.73719:54.229
16Baz Furber113.6919:54.719
17Jonathan Goetschy113.56819:56.005
18Chris Moore113.31719:58.650
19Paul Cassidy113.12820:00.661
20Rhys Hardisty111.32820:20.073
21Marc Colvin111.19520:21.524
22Jack Fowler110.79520:25.940
23Mark Parrett110.31920:31.233
24Paul Potchy Williams110.09720:33.717
25Wayne Bourgeais109.03120:45.769

Qualifying 4

Davey Todd and Peter Hickman separated by less than a second at the top of the Superbike leaderboard, the Milwaukee BMW Motorrad of Todd coming out on top with a lap of 133.942mph, his quickest ever lap around the Mountain Course.

It was close as he was just 0.7 seconds quicker than Hickman (133.851mph) with the duo followed by Harrison (132.143mph), Brookes (131.311mph), McGuinness (130.152mph) and David Johnson (129.335mph).

2024 Isle of Man TT - Superbike Qualifying 4 Results
PosRiderBest Lap SpeedBest Lap Time 
1Davey Todd16:54.07916:54.079 
2Peter Hickman16:54.76716:54.079 
3Dean Harrison17:07.88616:54.079 
4Michael Dunlop17:12.19317:12.193 
5Joshua Brookes17:12.84417:12.844 
6John McGuinness17:23.61217:23.612 
7David Johnson17:30.20217:30.202 
8Dominic Herbertson17:32.39717:32.397 
9James Hillier17:33.46817:33.468 
10Conor Cummins17:33.80517:33.805 
11Shaun Anderson17:43.35917:43.359 
12Phillip Crowe17:43.67317:43.673 
13Michael Rutter17:43.67318:01.647 
14James Hind18:05.76718:05.767 
15Erno Kostamo18:36.85918:36.859 

Michael Dunlop was quickest in the Superstock class at 132.135mph on the MD Racing Honda and the Supersport where he lapped at 127.649mph on his MD Racing Yamaha.

That put him ahead of Coward (129.388mph), Mike Browne (129.171mph), Neve (128.244mph) and Nathan Harrison (127.923mph).

2024 Isle of Man TT - Superstock Qualifying 4 Results
PosRiderBest Lap SpeedBest Lap Time 
1Michael Dunlop132.13517:07.947 
2Dean Harrison131.29317:14.539 
3Craig Neve129.44817:29.289 
4Jamie Coward129.44817:29.775 
5Mike Browne129.17117:31.534 
6David Johnson129.01617:32.797 
7Nathan Harrison127.92317:41.794 
8Phillip Crowe127.87617:41.794 
9Paul Jordan127.33117:46.733 
10Ian Hutchinson126.90217:50.338 
11Ryan Cringle126.28417:55.578 
12Shaun Anderson125.98917:58.091 
13Amalric Blanc125.47718:02.494 
14Julian Trummer125.23918:04.549 
15Brian McCormack124.82218:08.171 
16Matt Stevenson124.60418:10.081 
17Michael Sweeney124.42218:11.676 
18Timothee Monot123.92518:16.048 
19David Datzer123.73918:17.696 
20Joey Thompson122.9218:25.014 
21Michael Evans122.82118:25.903 
22Rhys Hardisty122.82118:29.787 
23Anthony Redmond122.28818:30.720 
24Stefano Bonetti122.14718:32.008 
25Samuel West121.89118:34.336 
26Tom Robinson121.83518:34.852 
27Jamie Cringle121.81318:35.051 
28Marcus Simpson121.80118:35.163 
29James Chawke121.65618:36.488 
30Paul Potchy Williams121.59418:37.066 
31Eddy Ferre121.55518:37.066 
32David Rigby121.50418:37.886 
33John McGuinness121.38218:39.016 
34Mark Goodings121.26418:40.097 
35Michael Russell121.18118:40.865 
36Mark Parrett121.17918:40.885 
37Tom Weeden121.16518:41.018 
38Jonathan Perry121.05618:42.027 
39Jonathan Goetschy121.02318:42.335 
40Stephen Parsons120.65718:45.733 
41Darryl Tweed119.97718:52.121 
42Forest Dunn119.69518:54.783 
43Richard Charlton119.33118:58.246 
44Baz Furber118.05619:10.535 
45Mike Norbury117.90619:12.002 
46Kevin Keyes117.3119:17.854 
47Paul Cassidy117.03619:20.566 
48Michal Dokoupil116.60319:24.874 
49Jorge Halliday116.40319:24.874 
50Martin Morris114.64219:44.798 
51Craig Szczypek113.2219:59.686 
52Rob Hodson-  
53Patrick Hoff-- 

 

2024 Isle of Man TT - Supersport Qualifying 4 Top 10
PosRiderBest Lap SpeedBest Lap Time
1Michael Dunlop127.64917:44.071
2Jamie Coward127.2117:47.747
3Davey Todd126.4517:54.165
4Peter Hickman125.02418:04.453
5James Hillier125.02418:06.416
6Mike Browne124.75318:08.774
7David Johnson124.59318:10.177
8Dean Harrison124.56218:10.448
9James Hind124.34918:12.316
10Michael Evans123.72218:17.844

Peter Hickman (120.885mph) set the fastest lap of the week so far in the Supertwin class.

2024 Isle of Man TT - Supertwin Qualifying 4 Top 10
PosRiderBest Lap SpeedBest Lap Time 
1Peter Hickman120.88518:43.616 
2Dominic Herbertson120.03618:51.557 
3Davey Todd119.25918:58.929 
4Michael Rutter118.09719:10.140 
5Adam McLean117.33619:17.602 
6Paul Jordan117.11719:19.764 
7Mike Browne116.83519:22.561 
8Joshua Brookes116.19619:28.952 
9Julian Trummer115.83319:32.618 
10Tom Weeden115.80919:32.864 

Ben Birchall and Kevin Rousseau did not post a time after an incident in the first session on Friday. They are okay.

The Crowes established themselves as the duo to beat ahead of Saturday's racing.

2024 Isle of Man TT - Sidecar Qualifying 4 Results
PosPairBest Lap SpeedBest Lap Time 
1Ryan Crowe / Callum Crowe119.19118:59.583 
2Peter Founds / Jevan Walmsley115.88519:32.095 
3Tim Reeves / Mark Wilkes115.2619:38.450 
4Lewis Blackstock / Patrick Rosney113.80619:53.501 
5Todd Ellis / Emmanuelle Clement112.99120:02.116 
6Alan Founds / Rhys Gibbons112.61620:06.113 
7Steve Ramsden / Matthew Ramsden110.66620:27.373 
8Daryl Gibson / Tom Christie110.59120:28.206 
9Dave Molyneux / Jake Roberts110.2720:31.781 
10Wayne Lockey / Matthew Rostron109.1720:44.191 
11John Saunders / James Saunders108.8420:47.956 
12Greg Lambert / Andrew Haynes107.71421:01.000 
13Shaun Chandler / Ben Chandler107.29821:05.889 
14Conrad Harrison / Ashley Moore107.02121:09.172 
15Rob Handcock / Basil Bevan106.95121:10.003 
16Robert Dawson / Matthew Sims106.36121:17.046 
17Alun Thomas / Jody James105.97321:21.717 
18Derek Lynch / Anthony McDonnell105.34521:29.367 
19Gary Gibson / Justin Sharp104.821:36.067 
20Bruce Moore / Mark Gash103.9621:46.546 
21Andy King Andrew Sigsworth102.84722:00.680 
22Wiggert Kranenburg / Jermaine Van Middegaal102.4622:05.667 
23Maria Costello MBE / Gary Wheeler101.50122:18.189 
24Renzo van der Donckt / Vale van der Donckt100.43622:32.380 
25John Shipley / Diarmuid Mac Rearmoinn99.03622:51.504 
26John Holden / Frank Claeys42.99152:39.453 
27Ben Birchall / Kevin Rousseau-- 

 

