2024 Isle of Man TT Qualifying 4 & 5 (Friday): Results

Here are the results from the Qualifying 4 and 5 sessions on Friday at the 2024 Isle of Man TT.

Qualifying 5

Peter Hickman went fastest in the final qualifying sessions on the Superbikes and Superstock machines.

2024 Isle of Man TT - Superbike Qualifying 5 Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time 1 Peter Hickman 132.863 17:02.314 2 Dean Harrison 132.596 17:04.377 3 Michael Dunlop 132.399 17:05.901 4 Joshua Brookes 132.399 17:16.295 5 John McGuinness 130.745 17:18.874 6 David Johnson 130.283 17:22.560 7 Dominic Herbertson 128.936 17:33.452 8 Shaun Anderson 128.914 17:33.634 9 Michael Rutter 128.636 17:35.912 10 Phillip Crowe 128.333 17:38.406 11 Conor Cummins 128.034 17:40.873 12 James Hillier 17:40.873 17:42.923 13 Erno Kostamo 123.03 18:24.022

2024 Isle of Man TT - Superstock Qualifying 5, Top 25 Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time 1 Peter Hickman 134.638 16:48.837 2 Davey Todd 132.976 17:01.446 3 Michael Dunlop 132.674 17:03.776 4 James Hillier 130.048 17:24.448 5 Jamie Coward 130.024 17:24.641 6 Joshua Brookes 129.965 17:25.112 7 Dean Harrison 129.483 17:29.006 8 John McGuinness 128.908 17:33.681 9 David Johnson 128.261 17:38.995 10 Nathan Harrison 128.209 17:39.425 11 Mike Browne 128.012 17:41.059 12 Paul Jordan 127.951 17:41.564 13 Shaun Anderson 127.264 17:47.290 14 Phillip Crowe 127.239 17:47.504 15 Michael Evans 127.157 17:48.190 16 Ryan Cringle 127.034 17:48.190 17 Brian McCormack 126.503 17:53.711 18 Ian Hutchinson 126.222 17:56.101 19 Matt Stevenson 126.076 17:57.353 20 Amalric Blanc 125.791 17:59.790 21 Michael Sweeney 125.316 18:03.882 22 Julian Trummer 125.134 18:05.456 23 Marcus Simpson 124.438 18:11.529 24 Samuel West 124.245 18:13.227 25 Tom Robinson 124.03 18:15.120

2024 Isle of Man TT - Supersport Qualifying 5, Top 25 Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time 1 Davey Todd 127.062 17:48.991 2 James Hind 125.833 17:59.429 3 Michael Evans 125.358 18:03.520 4 Dean Harrison 124.94 18:07.148 5 Peter Hickman 124.94 18:10.510 6 Mike Browne 123.42 18:20.537 7 Rob Hodson 122.347 18:30.188 8 Shaun Anderson 122.269 18:30.896 9 Ian Hutchinson 122.263 18:30.949 10 Michael Sweeney 122.225 18:31.291 11 Dominic Herbertson 121.956 18:33.745 12 Joshua Brookes 121.75 18:35.634 13 Ryan Cringle 119.487 18:56.764 14 Piere Yves Bian 119.436 18:57.242 15 Darryl Tweed 118.521 19:06.028 16 Marcus Simpson 118.521 19:07.373 17 Stephen Parsons 118.217 19:08.967 18 Michal Dokoupil 117.971 19:08.967 19 Timothee Monot 117.88 19:12.255 20 Jamie Cringle 117.88 19:12.974 21 Forest Dunn 117.777 19:13.259 22 Rhys Hardisty 117.754 19:13.484 23 Tom Weeden 117.745 19:13.572 24 Joe Yeardsley 117.689 19:14.123 25 David Rigby 117.662 19:14.392

2024 Isle of Man TT - Supertwin Qualifying 5, Top 25 Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time 1 Michael Dunlop 121.882 18:34.423 2 Jamie Coward 120.378 18:48.343 3 Peter Hickman 119.271 18:58.821 4 Davey Todd 118.656 19:04.717 5 Rob Hodson 118.454 19:06.670 6 Mike Browne 117.963 19:11.441 7 Adam McLean 117.396 19:17.006 8 Paul Jordan 117.012 19:20.800 9 Michael Rutter 116.876 19:22.153 10 Joshua Brookes 116.413 19:26.779 11 Allan Venter 115.796 19:32.993 12 David Datzer 115.517 19:35.825 13 Marcus Simpson 115.485 19:36.153 14 Joe Yeardsley 115.355 19:37.474 15 Francesco Curinga 113.737 19:54.229 16 Baz Furber 113.69 19:54.719 17 Jonathan Goetschy 113.568 19:56.005 18 Chris Moore 113.317 19:58.650 19 Paul Cassidy 113.128 20:00.661 20 Rhys Hardisty 111.328 20:20.073 21 Marc Colvin 111.195 20:21.524 22 Jack Fowler 110.795 20:25.940 23 Mark Parrett 110.319 20:31.233 24 Paul Potchy Williams 110.097 20:33.717 25 Wayne Bourgeais 109.031 20:45.769

Qualifying 4

Davey Todd and Peter Hickman separated by less than a second at the top of the Superbike leaderboard, the Milwaukee BMW Motorrad of Todd coming out on top with a lap of 133.942mph, his quickest ever lap around the Mountain Course.

It was close as he was just 0.7 seconds quicker than Hickman (133.851mph) with the duo followed by Harrison (132.143mph), Brookes (131.311mph), McGuinness (130.152mph) and David Johnson (129.335mph).

2024 Isle of Man TT - Superbike Qualifying 4 Results Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time 1 Davey Todd 16:54.079 16:54.079 2 Peter Hickman 16:54.767 16:54.079 3 Dean Harrison 17:07.886 16:54.079 4 Michael Dunlop 17:12.193 17:12.193 5 Joshua Brookes 17:12.844 17:12.844 6 John McGuinness 17:23.612 17:23.612 7 David Johnson 17:30.202 17:30.202 8 Dominic Herbertson 17:32.397 17:32.397 9 James Hillier 17:33.468 17:33.468 10 Conor Cummins 17:33.805 17:33.805 11 Shaun Anderson 17:43.359 17:43.359 12 Phillip Crowe 17:43.673 17:43.673 13 Michael Rutter 17:43.673 18:01.647 14 James Hind 18:05.767 18:05.767 15 Erno Kostamo 18:36.859 18:36.859

Michael Dunlop was quickest in the Superstock class at 132.135mph on the MD Racing Honda and the Supersport where he lapped at 127.649mph on his MD Racing Yamaha.

That put him ahead of Coward (129.388mph), Mike Browne (129.171mph), Neve (128.244mph) and Nathan Harrison (127.923mph).

2024 Isle of Man TT - Superstock Qualifying 4 Results Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time 1 Michael Dunlop 132.135 17:07.947 2 Dean Harrison 131.293 17:14.539 3 Craig Neve 129.448 17:29.289 4 Jamie Coward 129.448 17:29.775 5 Mike Browne 129.171 17:31.534 6 David Johnson 129.016 17:32.797 7 Nathan Harrison 127.923 17:41.794 8 Phillip Crowe 127.876 17:41.794 9 Paul Jordan 127.331 17:46.733 10 Ian Hutchinson 126.902 17:50.338 11 Ryan Cringle 126.284 17:55.578 12 Shaun Anderson 125.989 17:58.091 13 Amalric Blanc 125.477 18:02.494 14 Julian Trummer 125.239 18:04.549 15 Brian McCormack 124.822 18:08.171 16 Matt Stevenson 124.604 18:10.081 17 Michael Sweeney 124.422 18:11.676 18 Timothee Monot 123.925 18:16.048 19 David Datzer 123.739 18:17.696 20 Joey Thompson 122.92 18:25.014 21 Michael Evans 122.821 18:25.903 22 Rhys Hardisty 122.821 18:29.787 23 Anthony Redmond 122.288 18:30.720 24 Stefano Bonetti 122.147 18:32.008 25 Samuel West 121.891 18:34.336 26 Tom Robinson 121.835 18:34.852 27 Jamie Cringle 121.813 18:35.051 28 Marcus Simpson 121.801 18:35.163 29 James Chawke 121.656 18:36.488 30 Paul Potchy Williams 121.594 18:37.066 31 Eddy Ferre 121.555 18:37.066 32 David Rigby 121.504 18:37.886 33 John McGuinness 121.382 18:39.016 34 Mark Goodings 121.264 18:40.097 35 Michael Russell 121.181 18:40.865 36 Mark Parrett 121.179 18:40.885 37 Tom Weeden 121.165 18:41.018 38 Jonathan Perry 121.056 18:42.027 39 Jonathan Goetschy 121.023 18:42.335 40 Stephen Parsons 120.657 18:45.733 41 Darryl Tweed 119.977 18:52.121 42 Forest Dunn 119.695 18:54.783 43 Richard Charlton 119.331 18:58.246 44 Baz Furber 118.056 19:10.535 45 Mike Norbury 117.906 19:12.002 46 Kevin Keyes 117.31 19:17.854 47 Paul Cassidy 117.036 19:20.566 48 Michal Dokoupil 116.603 19:24.874 49 Jorge Halliday 116.403 19:24.874 50 Martin Morris 114.642 19:44.798 51 Craig Szczypek 113.22 19:59.686 52 Rob Hodson - 53 Patrick Hoff - -

2024 Isle of Man TT - Supersport Qualifying 4 Top 10 Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time 1 Michael Dunlop 127.649 17:44.071 2 Jamie Coward 127.21 17:47.747 3 Davey Todd 126.45 17:54.165 4 Peter Hickman 125.024 18:04.453 5 James Hillier 125.024 18:06.416 6 Mike Browne 124.753 18:08.774 7 David Johnson 124.593 18:10.177 8 Dean Harrison 124.562 18:10.448 9 James Hind 124.349 18:12.316 10 Michael Evans 123.722 18:17.844

Peter Hickman (120.885mph) set the fastest lap of the week so far in the Supertwin class.

2024 Isle of Man TT - Supertwin Qualifying 4 Top 10 Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time 1 Peter Hickman 120.885 18:43.616 2 Dominic Herbertson 120.036 18:51.557 3 Davey Todd 119.259 18:58.929 4 Michael Rutter 118.097 19:10.140 5 Adam McLean 117.336 19:17.602 6 Paul Jordan 117.117 19:19.764 7 Mike Browne 116.835 19:22.561 8 Joshua Brookes 116.196 19:28.952 9 Julian Trummer 115.833 19:32.618 10 Tom Weeden 115.809 19:32.864

Ben Birchall and Kevin Rousseau did not post a time after an incident in the first session on Friday. They are okay.

The Crowes established themselves as the duo to beat ahead of Saturday's racing.