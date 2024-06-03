Remarkable Michael Dunlop footage leaks as Peter Hickman admits win was “gifted”

Incredible footage of Michael Dunlop’s visor problem, which cost him at the Isle of Man TT, has emerged.

Dunlop conceded a lead of more than 20 seconds on Sunday in Superbike Race 1 due to a botched pit stop.

Peter Hickman was able to take advantage to pinch a victory which looked improbable.

The footage was captured of Dunlop at a standstill, after his lengthy pit stop, trying to solve his visor issue.

He removed his gloves, to then remove his helmet altogether, and he tried to reattach the troublesome visor.

Astonished fans stood around the TT course watched on as the event’s joint-most successful rider ever experienced this unforeseen problem.

The delay cost Dunlop over 50 seconds and enabled Hickman to win his 14th TT race.

“I mean, to be fair, we’ve been gifted it a little bit,” Hickman is quoted by Autosport.

“But it is an endurance race.

“I’ve lost races here because of bike problems and other things, so it’s swings and roundabouts.

“We have been gifted it a little bit, but to finish first, first you’ve got to finish.”

Hickman said about his bad start: “The first couple of laps in particular, I just didn’t seem to have the pace.

“The bike was moving around a lot more than it had done in practice, but to be honest I don’t think there was necessarily an issue.

“I don’t know, that was just the feeling I had from the bike, and I just wasn’t fast enough, to be totally honest.”

Hickman has drawn level with Mike Hailwood’s total of 14 TT wins.

Dunlop, on Saturday, equalled the all-time record of 26 set by his late uncle Joey.

Although he was denied the outright record on Sunday by his visor issue, he will have more opportunities this week to claim glory.