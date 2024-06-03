Remarkable Michael Dunlop footage leaks as Peter Hickman admits win was “gifted”

“I’ve lost races here because of bike problems and other things, so it’s swings and roundabouts"

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

Incredible footage of Michael Dunlop’s visor problem, which cost him at the Isle of Man TT, has emerged.

Dunlop conceded a lead of more than 20 seconds on Sunday in Superbike Race 1 due to a botched pit stop.

Peter Hickman was able to take advantage to pinch a victory which looked improbable.

The footage was captured of Dunlop at a standstill, after his lengthy pit stop, trying to solve his visor issue.

He removed his gloves, to then remove his helmet altogether, and he tried to reattach the troublesome visor.

Astonished fans stood around the TT course watched on as the event’s joint-most successful rider ever experienced this unforeseen problem.

The delay cost Dunlop over 50 seconds and enabled Hickman to win his 14th TT race.

“I mean, to be fair, we’ve been gifted it a little bit,” Hickman is quoted by Autosport.

“But it is an endurance race.

“I’ve lost races here because of bike problems and other things, so it’s swings and roundabouts.

“We have been gifted it a little bit, but to finish first, first you’ve got to finish.”

Hickman said about his bad start: “The first couple of laps in particular, I just didn’t seem to have the pace.

“The bike was moving around a lot more than it had done in practice, but to be honest I don’t think there was necessarily an issue.

“I don’t know, that was just the feeling I had from the bike, and I just wasn’t fast enough, to be totally honest.”

Hickman has drawn level with Mike Hailwood’s total of 14 TT wins.

Dunlop, on Saturday, equalled the all-time record of 26 set by his late uncle Joey.

Although he was denied the outright record on Sunday by his visor issue, he will have more opportunities this week to claim glory.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2m ago
Official: Jorge Martin joins Aprilia for MotoGP 2025!
Jorge Martin signs for Aprilia
Jorge Martin signs for Aprilia
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 Official Mugello MotoGP Test - Results
Brad Binder, 2024 Mugello test
Brad Binder, 2024 Mugello test
F1
News
2h ago
George Russell ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if Max Verstappen took shock 2026 F1 sabbatical
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, in the FIA Press Conference.
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Max Verstappen (NLD)…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Enea Bastianini: “When Marc overtook me I said ‘no, this is not correct’”
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP
News
2h ago
‘Huge’ for Honda if Aleix Espargaro joins as test rider
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Ducati “panic” and U-turn to choose Marc Marquez over Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Jack Doohan “serious contender” to make F1 debut after Esteban Ocon exit
Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World…
WSBK
News
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu sets out goals for Misano: “I hope to win all three races”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
F1
Feature
4h ago
What next for Esteban Ocon? His three options for F1 2025
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…