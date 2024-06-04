2024 Isle of Man TT: Supertwin Race 1 postponed

Poor weather meant a delay to today's third day of racing at the Isle of Man TT took place, before a revised schedule saw the RL360 Superstock Race 1 postponed.

That left the three-lap Supertwin Race 1 which was moved from its original start time of 14:00 to 19:40 UK time.

But following a warm-up lap of the course, riders felt it was not suitable for racing, a view shared by the Clerk of the course.

That means both Race 1 for the Superstorck and Supertwin classes will be rescheduled for later this week.