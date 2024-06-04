One race postponed as rain delays Isle of Man TT today

The Isle of Man TT have announced a new schedule for today (Tuesday).

Tuesday 4 June

Race Day 3

18:00 - Roads Close

18:30 - Solo Warm Up (1 lap)

18:45 - Sidecar Shakedown (1 lap)

19:40 - Supertwin TT Race 1 (3 laps)

Weather has resulted in delaying the scheduled afternoon racing into the evening.

Wet weather in the morning means roads will now close at 6pm.

The only race of Tuesday will now be the Supertwin TT, over three laps, from 7.40pm.

The Superstock TT has been postponed.

Roads will reopen no later than 9.30pm.

Michael Dunlop is aiming for history this evening.

Victory in the Supertwin class will be his 27th overall the TT, and would be a new all-time record.

He has already equalled the record, set 24 years ago by his uncle Joey Dunlop, in this year’s first race.