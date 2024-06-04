John McGuinness 'reunited' with stolen leathers from last TT win

Hours after they were stolen, McGuinness confirmed the good news of their return

John McGuinness
John McGuinness

John McGuinness has expressed his gratitude on Instagram after being 'reunited' with his leathers from his 2015 Senior TT win. The pair of leathers were on display inside the 'Official Pitstop Cafe' at the Isle of Man TT before they were stolen on Monday.

McGuinness said on Instagram:  "So happy to be reunited with these, so sentimental to me, massive massive thanks to the Isle of Man Constabulary & Street Diner for pulling out all the stops to find these. Thank you all you for making this happen and the power of social media. Thanks again."

It appears that the leathers were found on a wall, that were then retrieved by the Isle of Man Constabulary. They've said that the investigation is ongoing and Police are interested to hear from any person with information as to those responsible for this theft. 

John McGuinness' 2015 leathers
John McGuinness' 2015 leathers

