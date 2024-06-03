Update on hospitalised Davo Johnson after “massive” Isle of Man TT crash

Davo Johnson airlifted to hospital on Sunday after crashing in Superbike TT

Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT

Davo Johnson is “bruised and battered” after a scary crash which has ended his Isle of Man TT this year.

The Australian rider crashed on the final lap of Sunday’s Superbike Race 1 on the approach to Ramsey.

His team, Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki, said on Sunday night: “David Johnson has had a crash at the Isle of Man TT in the Superbike race at K Tree.

“As far as accidents go this was massive.

“I can report that David was air lifted to Nobles Hospital for checks. Reports are he is all OK and just waiting for results to come back from his CT scan.”

The 41-year-old Johnson provided an update on his condition on Monday morning.

Johnson said: “Superbike TT…. Everything was going well.

“Was happy with the pace and feel with the bike and was comfortably running in the 131mph laps which is definitely the best start to the TT race week ever for me.

“I had a brake fade issue just before the final lap so I backed the pace off to bring her home in a comfortable 8th.

“Unfortunately I had a very strange tank slapper at K Tree which I’ve never experienced before and I couldn’t recover it.

“I managed to roll off the side of the bike and go straight down the middle of the road.

“I’m battered and bruised and luckily only fractured my collarbone.

“Thanks for all the messages and calls. I’ll be back in the paddock tomorrow but that’s unfortunately the end of TT 2024 for me…”

