Michael Dunlop claims all-time record 27th Isle of Man TT victory

Michael Dunlop has broken the record for the most wins at the Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop won the Supertwin Race 1 on Wednesday to claim a 27th victory at the legendary event.

He has finally overtaken the record of 26 wins set by his late uncle Joey, 24 years ago.

Dunlop emotionally equalled Joey’s record in the first (Supersport) race of this year’s TT, dedicating the feat to the icon who lost his life while motorcycle racing.

However, he was forced to wait to claim the outright record of 27 wins when, in the opening Superbike race, he lost a lead of over 20 seconds due to a visor problem in his final pitstop.

But on Wednesday there was no denying Dunlop his history-making 27th win, taking his Paton to victory in the Supertwin race ahead of Peter Hickman and Dominic Herbertson.

Dunlop will be back on track for this afternoon's Superstock race.